MSU calls for snow removal help at Bobcat Stadium

Montana State University Athletics and Sports Facilities are looking for help removing snow from seats at Bobcat Stadium.

Help will be needed on Wednesday, November 16, from 10 AM to 6 PM and on Thursday, November 17, from 10 AM to 2 PM. Check-in will be at the Bobcat Ticket Office on the north side of the Bobcat Athletic Complex.

MSU staff interested in helping out should contact their supervisor first, then contact Becky McMillan at 406-539-0851.

MSU students can sign up for a paid position with Sports Facilities and earn $20 per hour.

Members of the public just have to show up to volunteer.

Students can sign up at the ticket office on Wednesday or Thursday. To sign up in advance, call Justin Lammi at 406-994-7117 or email sportsec@montana.edu .

Current student employees must bring a photo ID. Nonstudent employees must fill out hiring paperwork and provide a photo ID and work eligibility documents, such as a birth certificate or Social Security card.

Shovelers should park in the Bobcat Stadium lot but cannot leave their vehicles overnight. Shovels will be provided.