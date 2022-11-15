ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

MSU calls for snow removal help at Bobcat Stadium

By MTN News
KBZK News
KBZK News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35KrOk_0jC46wyk00

Montana State University Athletics and Sports Facilities are looking for help removing snow from seats at Bobcat Stadium.

Help will be needed on Wednesday, November 16, from 10 AM to 6 PM and on Thursday, November 17, from 10 AM to 2 PM. Check-in will be at the Bobcat Ticket Office on the north side of the Bobcat Athletic Complex.

MSU staff interested in helping out should contact their supervisor first, then contact Becky McMillan at 406-539-0851.

MSU students can sign up for a paid position with Sports Facilities and earn $20 per hour.

Members of the public just have to show up to volunteer.

Students can sign up at the ticket office on Wednesday or Thursday. To sign up in advance, call Justin Lammi at 406-994-7117 or email sportsec@montana.edu .

Current student employees must bring a photo ID. Nonstudent employees must fill out hiring paperwork and provide a photo ID and work eligibility documents, such as a birth certificate or Social Security card.

Shovelers should park in the Bobcat Stadium lot but cannot leave their vehicles overnight. Shovels will be provided.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
montanarightnow.com

Popular Butte sports bar shares important role in Brawl of the Wild

BUTTE, Mont. -- As the middle ground between Missoula and Bozeman, Butte plays an important role in the Brawl of the Wild. And that role includes finding a bite to eat. Perhaps no spot uptown has more prominent relations with the Cats and the Griz than Metals Sports Bar & Grill.
BUTTE, MT
MY 103.5

This is a Big Problem in Montana During the Winter

Driving conditions in Montana can be downright treacherous during the winter. Roads are covered in snow and ice, and visibility can be almost nonexistent at times. I live in Manhattan and commute to Bozeman each day for work. Most of the year, I can make it into town just fine, but during the winter my commute can be a real struggle. There's nothing worse than getting caught behind a semi during a snow storm.
MONTANA STATE
XL Country 100.7

Grizzly Fans Are Bitter About College Gameday and I Love It

Why can't we all be happy about a national college football show coming to Montana?. If you've been under a rock the past 48 hours, you might not know that ESPN's College Gameday is heading to Bozeman this Saturday, November 19th, for the 121st Brawl of the Wild. This marks the first time the show has ever visited a team in the Big Sky Conference, and the first time they'll be in Montana.
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

Montana FWP seeks information on illegally killed elk

MISSOULA, Mont. — Game wardens with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks are seeking information for an illegally killed elk near Big Sky. The following was sent out by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks:. Game wardens with Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks are seeking information on an elk that was...
BIG SKY, MT
XL Country 100.7

5 Things You Need to Know About College Gameday in Bozeman

It's finally happening. After years of campaigning, ESPN's College Gameday is coming to Montana for one of the oldest and most storied rivalries in college football, Cat/Griz. Ladies and gentlemen, this has been a long time coming and is huge news for the state of Montana. Unless you're like my coworker, who hadn't heard of College Gameday until it was announced they were coming to Bozeman, you most likely understand how big of a deal it is. The national attention both teams will receive on Saturday could result in improved recruiting and financial contributions. I think you get the point. It's a really big deal.
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

Fresh snowfall on the way!

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect from 12PM Wednesday through 12AM Thursday for the West Glacier Region-Flathead/Mission Valleys. Total snow accumulations of up to 2 inches. Snow will be slow to develop, as the front has slowed quite a bit from previous forecasts. Snow is still expected to fall with the frontal passage. Post frontal winds up to 35 mph may cause blowing snow and lowered visibilities.
MONTANA STATE
103.7 The Hawk

Forget Cosmic Bowling, Let’s Go Cosmic Tubing in Bozeman!

People call me “The Light Queen,” due to many factors. I believe I have the biggest collection of party lights. I have 10 disco balls that light up, I have hundreds of feet of LED lights that change color, I even have light up shower curtains and all sorts of lasers. I know- it's okay to say “Nikki, you have a problem.”
BOZEMAN, MT
KBZK News

KBZK News

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Butte-Bozeman, Montana news and weather from KBZK News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy