kpic
Sheriff's Office mourns K-9 Raven
The Coos County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of one of its beloved K-9's, Raven. Sergeant Adam Slater says Raven was being seen for an intestinal obstruction after she became ill Tuesday night. Her handler, Sergeant Jon Boswell, rushed her to Hanson Meekins Animal Hospital for surgery, but she...
kpic
Roseburg man arrested for pointing gun at site manager at business after argument
ROSEBURG, Ore. — A man was arrested for pointing a firearm at the manager of a business in Roseburg after a short standoff, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office reported. On Wednesday, November 17 at 11:00 a.m., a 911 caller at a business in the 3000 block of Old Highway 99 South said a man had pointed a firearm at the site manager after a disagreement about non-payment for service and then left in a vehicle.
kezi.com
Roseburg man arrested after pointing gun at another, deputies say
ROSEBURG, Ore. -- A man was arrested Wednesday after pointing a gun at his boss over a dispute about pay, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said. According to the DCSO, at about 11 a.m. on November 17, 911 dispatchers heard a call from a business on Old Highway 99 South alleging that a man had pointed a gun at the site manager after a dispute about non-payment for services. The DCSO said the caller told them the man, Don Wesley Hartline, 77, had left in a vehicle. The DCSO said deputies responded to the area and started searching for Hartline.
kpic
Babysitter charged in the death of Coos County infant
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — A Myrtle Point woman has been charged with manslaughter in the "abusive head trauma" death of an infant in her care. In a press release, Coos County District Attorney Paul Frasier says that on Monday, November 14, 27-year-old Hayley Reanne Steele called 911 to report that the 10-month-old boy she was caring for "was not breathing normally and that the child's eyes 'were not responding in a normal manner'.
kpic
Medford father of five missing after taking odd job downtown
MEDFORD, Ore. — A Southern Oregon family is hoping the community can help as they look for their 46-year-old father, last seen leaving his home in Medford on Monday afternoon. Jose Jesus Albarran Guerrero’s family said the last time they saw him was after he came back from the...
kpic
Coos Bay battles North Bend in Bus Jam Shopping Spree
Coos Bay and North Bend are just weeks away from their Bus Jam Toy and Food Drive, and the cities brought out their school superintendents for some friendly competition Wednesday to raise donations. The Coos Bay-North Bend Rotary Club got some help from Northwest Natural and McKay's Market to collect...
kqennewsradio.com
TRANSIENT JAILED AFTER ALLEGED STRANGULATION INCIDENT
A transient was jailed after an alleged strangulation incident early Monday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 2:30 a.m. a victim called 911-dispatch and said a 39-year old transient had just choked her and left on foot. This allegedly took place in the 600 block of East First Avenue in Riddle.
kpic
Josephine County Sheriff joins others, saying it won't enforce new gun control bill
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — Sheriffs across Oregon are continuing to sound off regarding last week's passing of the gun control legislation Measure 114. A growing number are saying they will not enforce parts of the measure that they view as unconstitutional. Part of Measure 114 banned magazines larger than...
kpic
Van crashes into Roseburg restaurant, 5 injured
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Late Tuesday afternoon, November 15, five people were injured after the fire department says a driver crashed through the front of a Roseburg restaurant. This happened at approximately 3:30 p.m., at Seven Thai on Garden Valley Boulevard. According to the fire department, a 94-year-old driver hit...
KTVL
Suspect arrested for dead spouse's identity theft
CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — Oregon's District Attorney's Office says a Southern Oregon woman is facing federal charges for allegedly using her dead spouse's identity to get more than $30 thousand in federal student aid. According to officials, 55-year-old Cynthia Pickering of Central Point was indicted for nine counts of...
KDRV
Central Point woman died as Jackson County Jail inmate
MEDFORD, Ore. -- A Central Point woman's death is under investigation tonight. She died in the Jackson County Jail. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) says today 34-year-old Sabrina Renee Decker was in the jail awaiting trial when she died last night. JCSO says its corrections deputies recognized an...
nbc16.com
Coffee Creek Correctional Facility announces death of inmate from Coos County
WILSONVILLE, Ore. — The Oregon Departments of Corrections (DOC) has announced the death of an adult in custody, 39-year-old Alishae Dawne Kohl. Kohl entered DOC custody on September 18, 2018 from Coos County with an earliest release date of October 9, 2023. According to the DOC, Kohl was incarcerated...
beachconnection.net
Two Little Ghost Towns on S. Oregon Coast Near Bandon: History of Prosper, Randolph
(Bandon, Oregon) – In this 21st century world, it's hard to imagine now what life was like early in the 20th century, and downright impossible to really conjure the previous century. That's especially true of the Oregon coast. (Photos courtesy Bandon Historical Museum) This was a time, at least...
kpic
Warming shelter at Roseburg Senior Center open Thursday, free shuttle available
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The warming shelter at the Roseburg Senior Center will open again Thursday night, November 17, the City of Roseburg has confirmed with shelter operator Kimetha Stallings. The shelter has been open every night since Sunday, November 13, says the city. The shelter opens on nights when...
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Tuesday 11/15 – NBC’s DATELINE Does Story on Ashland Murder of David Grubbs, Adult-In-Custody Death at Jackson County Jail
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY ISSUED: 5:03 AM NOV. 15, 2022 – NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. ...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM...
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 62 Fatal, Jackson Co., Nov. 15
On November 5th, at approximately 6:29PM, a green Ford F250, operated by Kenn Alan Biando (37) of Shady Cove, was traveling west on Hwy 62 near MP 31, when it lost control, resulting in a roll-over crash. The driver of the vehicle was in critical condition and life-flighted to Rogue Regional Medical Center. The driver later died at the hospital on Nov 8th.
KTVL
Car thief arrested after stealing 2 unlocked, idle vehicles
MEDFORD, Ore. — Medford Police say a suspect has been arrested after stealing two vehicles left unattended in driveways. According to officials, the suspect stole the first vehicle while it was warming up in South Medford. She was unable to turn off the emergency brake and dumped the vehicle....
KDRV
Suspect arrested for the Sound Lounge robbery and holding a man at knifepoint
GRANTS PASS, Ore. – The man who police say held a bartender at knifepoint and robbed the Sound Lounge has now been arrested. Yesterday, November 14, Grants Pass Police detectives, with help from the Medford Police Department, arrested 41-year-old Gregory Scott Jetmore. Police say that back on November 8,...
KTVL
New gun control enforcement measure not supported by some Oregon sheriffs
SOUTHERN OREGON — Sheriffs across Oregon and the Rogue Valley are calling into question their ability to enforce some of the new gun control regulations voters approved last week in Measure 114. Among other requirements, the measure will prohibit magazines of more than 10 rounds. Already, sheriffs in Southern...
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Monday 11/14 – Fire Sweeps Through Import Parts in Medford, Jackson County One Of Only Two Counties That Voted For Psilocybin Centers
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. The Medford Fire Department responded to a structure fire at Import Parts Center Sunday. North Pacific Highway was closed between Hazel Street and Elm Avenue. Reports of the fire came in at 11:21 a.m.
