ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
county17.com

Wyoming Highway Patrol suspects medical condition in fatal I-80 crash Monday

CASPER, Wyo. — A 57-year-old Cheyenne man died Monday when his SUV collided with a commercial truck on Interstate 80, the Wyoming Highway Patrol reported Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Charles Swainson. The Highway Patrol reported it is investigating a medical condition on Swainson’s part as a possible contributing factor.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Casper Police: Suspect Wasn’t In the House When Police Entered

Lieutenant Jeffrey Bullard with the Casper Police Department updated the community on the ongoing active situation involving an armed suspect who had, reportedly, barricaded himself inside of a home. Now, Lt. Bullard is stating that the suspect wasn't in the house when police entered. "We had an armed subject barricade...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County Crime Clips (11/10/22–11/14/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are some details on recent law enforcement activities in Natrona County. Information is provided by Casper Police Department Lt. Jeff Bullard and NCSO Public Information Officer Kiera Grogan based on officer and deputy reports. Vehicle Theft, 11:45 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, Motel 6 (CPD)
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County Recent Arrests (11/16/22–11/17/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Three new Casper firefighter trainees to be sworn in Friday during ceremony at Fire Station 3

CASPER, Wyo. — Three new firefighter trainees will be sworn in Friday after completing a 10-week training academy, the Casper Fire-EMS Department announced Wednesday. Firefighter Trainees Clayton Atkinson, Michael Harshman and Jarett Wing will be sworn in during the ceremony, which will start at 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18 at Casper Fire Station 3, 2140 E. 12th St.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Firefighters respond to multiple Casper fires earlier this week

CASPER, Wyo. — Casper Fire-EMS responded to several structure fires on Monday and Tuesday, according to a release issued on Wednesday morning. The first was a call to the 1400 block of South Pennsylvania Avenue for a reported fire in what’s described as a two-story 4-plex-style unit late Monday. Firefighters arrived to find a smoldering fire spreading into wooden siding on the building. The fire was successfully extinguished and determined to be caused by improperly discarded smoking materials. No injuries were reported.
CASPER, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

New facts revealed from Mills apartment fire

MILLS, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - It’s been eight months since a massive fire broke out at an apartment complex in Mills. Back in March, fire departments from both Mills and Casper responded to a third floor apartment fire. Luckily, the building was still under construction and no tenants had moved in yet. With a storm approaching, some builders laid wooden doors in a hallway to keep them dry. And Mills Fire Chief Wil Gay says that’s when things went wrong.
MILLS, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County divorce filings (11/7/22–11/14/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who filed for a divorce from Nov. 7 through Nov. 14. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Natrona County. The report excludes sealed cases and confidential parties.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Missing Person Authorities Warn Of Online Missing Teen Scam

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The executive director of a Wyoming missing person nonprofit is sounding the alarm about an uptick of phishing scams involving missing people posts on social media. Desirée Tinoco, founder of Missing People of Wyoming, said what began as one scam involving...
WYOMING STATE
oilcity.news

Obituaries: Daly; Propes, Sr.; Burden II

Born December 08, 1963 – Passed November 07, 2022. John was born in Rawlins, Wyoming, to Rosalyn (Graves) Daly and Patrick Daly. He was the second youngest of five children. Shortly after John was born, the family moved to Casper, Wyoming, where he spent his childhood. He attended Mountain View Elementary, Dean Morgan Junior High and Natrona County High School. His siblings include his brother Patrick and Patrick’s wife Sherry Daly, sister Karen (Daly) Harned, brother Neal and Neal’s wife Jeanna Daly and brother Mike Daly.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

2022 Conwell Park Holiday Square Tree Lighting this Sunday in Casper

CASPER, Wyo. — City crews are busy preparing the annual transformation of Healing Park on Conwell into Holiday Square this week in Casper. The official tree lighting ceremony is scheduled for 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20. The lights will be on each evening from then through New Year’s Day. A light show synched to music will take place on the hour each evening from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
CASPER, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy