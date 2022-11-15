Read full article on original website
county17.com
Wyoming Highway Patrol suspects medical condition in fatal I-80 crash Monday
CASPER, Wyo. — A 57-year-old Cheyenne man died Monday when his SUV collided with a commercial truck on Interstate 80, the Wyoming Highway Patrol reported Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Charles Swainson. The Highway Patrol reported it is investigating a medical condition on Swainson’s part as a possible contributing factor.
Casper Police: Suspect Wasn’t In the House When Police Entered
Lieutenant Jeffrey Bullard with the Casper Police Department updated the community on the ongoing active situation involving an armed suspect who had, reportedly, barricaded himself inside of a home. Now, Lt. Bullard is stating that the suspect wasn't in the house when police entered. "We had an armed subject barricade...
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Casper police respond to armed barricaded suspect in west Casper neighborhood
CASPER, Wyo. — [7:50 p.m.] Casper police and a Natrona County Sheriff’s Office special response team are still negotiating with what is believed to be an armed barricaded suspect in a west Casper neighborhood Wednesday night. As of 7:45 p.m., law enforcement could be heard on a loudspeaker ordering the suspect to surrender.
oilcity.news
Casper PD: No suspect found upon entry to surrounded home; investigation ongoing
CASPER, Wyo. — No suspect was ultimately found in a west Casper home Wednesday where police had earlier been informed that an armed subject was present, Casper Police Department Lt. Jeff Bullard told media at 8:48 p.m. “There is no ongoing threat to the public,” Bullard added. Law...
oilcity.news
Natrona County Crime Clips (11/10/22–11/14/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are some details on recent law enforcement activities in Natrona County. Information is provided by Casper Police Department Lt. Jeff Bullard and NCSO Public Information Officer Kiera Grogan based on officer and deputy reports. Vehicle Theft, 11:45 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, Motel 6 (CPD)
oilcity.news
Cottonwood Elementary on precautionary lockout due to Casper police activity in the neighborhood
CASPER, Wyo. — Cottonwood Elementary School is on a precautionary lockout due to law enforcement activity in the surrounding neighborhood, the Natrona County School District said at 2:03 p.m. Wednesday. “There is no safety concern to students or staff; normal operations are occurring within the building,” NCSD said.
oilcity.news
Natrona County Recent Arrests (11/16/22–11/17/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Woman Run Over in Accident on K and North Lincoln Street in Casper
According to a press release from the Casper Police Department, on the evening of Nov. 13 officers with the department responded to the intersection of K Street and N Lincoln Street. The call was for a vehicle verse pedestrian collision and as stated in the release, through an investigation, it...
oilcity.news
Three new Casper firefighter trainees to be sworn in Friday during ceremony at Fire Station 3
CASPER, Wyo. — Three new firefighter trainees will be sworn in Friday after completing a 10-week training academy, the Casper Fire-EMS Department announced Wednesday. Firefighter Trainees Clayton Atkinson, Michael Harshman and Jarett Wing will be sworn in during the ceremony, which will start at 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18 at Casper Fire Station 3, 2140 E. 12th St.
oilcity.news
Firefighters respond to multiple Casper fires earlier this week
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper Fire-EMS responded to several structure fires on Monday and Tuesday, according to a release issued on Wednesday morning. The first was a call to the 1400 block of South Pennsylvania Avenue for a reported fire in what’s described as a two-story 4-plex-style unit late Monday. Firefighters arrived to find a smoldering fire spreading into wooden siding on the building. The fire was successfully extinguished and determined to be caused by improperly discarded smoking materials. No injuries were reported.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
New facts revealed from Mills apartment fire
MILLS, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - It’s been eight months since a massive fire broke out at an apartment complex in Mills. Back in March, fire departments from both Mills and Casper responded to a third floor apartment fire. Luckily, the building was still under construction and no tenants had moved in yet. With a storm approaching, some builders laid wooden doors in a hallway to keep them dry. And Mills Fire Chief Wil Gay says that’s when things went wrong.
oilcity.news
Natrona County Sheriff’s Office incident report log (11/14/22–11/15/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Information for the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office incident summary report and map is provided by the NCSO and is published as a public service to our readers. For privacy reasons, exact addresses and certain types of calls may not be included, and certain calls may...
oilcity.news
Casper’s Bull Horn Brewing charges forward with food truck, golf simulators
CASPER, Wyo. – Bull Horn Brewing owner Holden Kai hoped to have craft beef flowing from the taps by June. It didn’t quite work out that way. “We had some efficiency issues with the brewing system, and then deliveries were rough,” he said earlier this week. “A lot of challenges.”
oilcity.news
Natrona County divorce filings (11/7/22–11/14/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who filed for a divorce from Nov. 7 through Nov. 14. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Natrona County. The report excludes sealed cases and confidential parties.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Missing Person Authorities Warn Of Online Missing Teen Scam
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The executive director of a Wyoming missing person nonprofit is sounding the alarm about an uptick of phishing scams involving missing people posts on social media. Desirée Tinoco, founder of Missing People of Wyoming, said what began as one scam involving...
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Natrona senior with dreams of starting construction company helping lead Wyoming SkillsUSA
CASPER, Wyo. — A Natrona County High School senior with dreams of starting a construction company has been honing her leadership skills as a member of the Wyoming SkillsUSA State Officer Team, the Natrona County School District said in a press release Monday. Tristy Thomas has taken construction and...
oilcity.news
Casper police giving away adult, kid bikes; first come, first served Saturday
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Police Department will be giving away adult’s and children’s bikes from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19 at 320 Market St. The bikes will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis. People will need to haul the bikes away on their own.
oilcity.news
Obituaries: Daly; Propes, Sr.; Burden II
Born December 08, 1963 – Passed November 07, 2022. John was born in Rawlins, Wyoming, to Rosalyn (Graves) Daly and Patrick Daly. He was the second youngest of five children. Shortly after John was born, the family moved to Casper, Wyoming, where he spent his childhood. He attended Mountain View Elementary, Dean Morgan Junior High and Natrona County High School. His siblings include his brother Patrick and Patrick’s wife Sherry Daly, sister Karen (Daly) Harned, brother Neal and Neal’s wife Jeanna Daly and brother Mike Daly.
oilcity.news
Natrona County District Court: Selected Proceedings (11/11/22–11/15/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — The following are selected arraignments, judgments and sentences handed down recently in the Seventh Judicial District of Wyoming in Natrona County. This is not a comprehensive log and may be updated with filings provided by the Clerk of District Court. The court is not bound at...
oilcity.news
2022 Conwell Park Holiday Square Tree Lighting this Sunday in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — City crews are busy preparing the annual transformation of Healing Park on Conwell into Holiday Square this week in Casper. The official tree lighting ceremony is scheduled for 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20. The lights will be on each evening from then through New Year’s Day. A light show synched to music will take place on the hour each evening from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
