biltmorebeacon.com
Voters elect 24 North Carolina sheriffs, 12 with different party affiliations from their predecessors
New Hanover Sheriff Ed McMahon holds one of his campaign signs as voters arrive at Eaton Elementary School in Wilmington Election Day night, less than two hours before polls closed across the county. The photo was taken at 5:38 p.m. and the polls closed at 7:30 p.m. Photo: Mark Darrough / Carolina Public Press.
WLOS.com
Counting error leads to some big changes in one Western North Carolina commission race
JACKSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A vote counting error on Election Day led to the inaccurate reporting of results in Jackson County's Board of Commissioners race. The mistake has now been corrected and impacted candidates are responding. Jackson County's Board of Elections director says on Election Day, a batch...
Suspended NC sheriff’s reelection poses a dilemma. Should a court override voters?
Voters were willing to give former sheriff another chance. But scrutiny of this controversial North Carolina sheriff persists.
WLOS.com
Madison County approves moratorium on biomass facilities
MARSHALL, N.C. (WLOS) — Madison County commissioners voted unanimously Wednesday to establish a moratorium on biomass facilities in the area. Clear Sky Madison president Jim Tibbetts said county leaders decided after speaking with community residents that they needed to have biomass rules written into the county's land use ordinance to be able to better regulate the facilities, which manufacture wood pellets for export.
WLOS.com
Effort underway to overhaul North Carolina's school performance grading model
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An effort is underway to overhaul North Carolina's school performance grading model, which assigns schools annual A-F grades. Under state law, the grades are based 80% on achievement and 20% on growth in the state's end of grade and end of course exams. The grades are meant to help communities better understand the quality of their public schools, but a growing consensus is that they don't accurately capture that.
WLOS.com
City council to rescind million-dollar award for rental housing project, documents say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville City Council is expected to rescind a housing trust fund award of a million dollars that was approved for Beaucatcher Vista LLC. Council approved the award in 2020 to develop 40 affordable rental homes at 16 Restaurant Court. However, Beaucatcher Vista chose not to...
WRAL
Republicans sweep statewide races in North Carolina.
While Republican candidates around the country largely underperformed last week, Republicans in North Carolina took control of the state Supreme Court, won back their supermajority in the state Senate and did nearly the same in the state House. While Republican candidates around the country largely underperformed last week, Republicans in...
WLOS.com
New Asheville Police Dept. website reaches 150K in first 20 days as recruitment continues
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville Public Safety Committee gets an update on efforts to reduce the staffing shortage within the city's police department. The department is partnering with Epic Recruitment Agency for a new website. Asheville Police Chief David Zack said the new recruitment campaign reached nearly 150,000...
publicradioeast.org
Now-defunct solar company leadership in NC courtroom for Chapter 7 hearing
A North Carolina solar power company now bankrupt after multiple complaints had a Chapter 7 hearing Wednesday. Pink Energy shut down unexpectedly last month. Some customers say their panels did not work and others said they didn’t see the cost savings that the company promised them. CEO Jason Waller...
Sylva Herald
NORTH CAROLINA JACKSON COUNTY Special Proceedings No. 22 SP 105 Substitute Trustee: Philip A. Glass NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
NORTH CAROLINA JACKSON COUNTY Special Proceedings No. 22 SP 105 Substitute Trustee: Philip A. Glass NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE Date of Sale: December 5, 2022 Time of Sale: 12:00 p.m. Place of Sale: Jackson County Courthouse Description of Property: See Attached Description Record Owners: Boyce Michael Luker Address of Property: 403 East Laporte Acres Cullowhee, NC 28723 Deed of Trust: Book : 1874 Page: 732 Dated: November 18, 2010 Grantors: Boyce Michael Luker, a legally separated man Original Beneficiary: State Employees' Credit Union CONDITIONS OF SALE: Should the property be purchased by a third party, that person must pay the tax of Forty-five Cents (45¬¢) per One Hundred Dollars ($100.00) required by N.C.G.S. §7A-308(a)(1). This sale is made subject to all unpaid taxes and superior liens or encumbrances of record and assessments, if any, against the said property, and any recorded leases. This sale is also subject to any applicable county land transfer tax, and the successful third party bidder shall be required to make payment for any such county land transfer tax. A cash deposit of 5% of the purchase price will be required at the time of the sale. Any successful bidder shall be required to tender the full balance of the purchase price so bid in cash or certified check at the time the Substitute Trustee tenders to him a deed for the property or attempts to tender such deed, and should said successful bidder fail to pay the full balance purchase price so bid at that time, he shall remain liable on his bid as provided for in North Carolina General Statutes Section 45-21.30 (d) and (e). This sale will be held open ten (10) days for upset bids as required by law. Residential real property with less than 15 rental units, including single-family residential real property: an order for possession of the property may be issued pursuant to G.S. 45-21.29 in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession by the clerk of superior court of the county in which the property is sold. Any person who occupies the property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or after October 1, 2007, may, after receiving notice of sale, terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10 days, but not more than 90 days, after the sale date contained in the notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time the tenant provides the notice of termination. Upon termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination. Dated: 11/7/22 Philip A. Glass, Substitute Trustee Nodell, Glass & Haskell, L.L.P. 37-38e.
WBTV
Group could send proposed I-77 toll lanes to N.C. transportation officials
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A significant step forward in a plan to build more toll lanes along Interstate 77 could come Wednesday night. The Charlotte Regional Transportation Planning Organization is set to discuss the proposal, which would put toll lanes from uptown Charlotte south to the South Carolina border, during Wednesday night’s meeting.
WLOS.com
New Maggie Valley subdivision gets the go-ahead from town leaders
MAGGIE VALLEY, N.C. (WLOS) — A housing development is on the way for Maggie Valley. New tools helped bring the project to life. At one point, baseball fields were proposed for 22 acres in the Jonathan Creek community. But now, it will be filled with 92 units of housing.
WLOS.com
Gov. Roy Cooper, local leaders attend ribbon-cutting for Pratt & Whitney in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Pratt & Whitney -- an American aerospace manufacturer -- held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday for its new facility on Brevard Road in Asheville. The company is building a one-million-square-foot manufacturing center on 100 acres. The plant will make airfoils for civilian and military engines.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Cape Fear voters react to Trump’s third bid for the White House
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Donald Trump announced his candidacy Tuesday night in Florida and made it clear he viewed himself as the only option for the 2024 Republican nomination. Former President Donald Trump made his third bid for the White House but will he have the full support of...
North Carolina voter turnout in 2022 was lower than 2018, despite many predicting the opposite.
Roughly 53% of eligible voters went to the polls during the 2018 General Election. This year, that percentage was about 51% of North Carolina voters.
WLOS.com
SC has 2 of the most expensive cities to rent in US, relative to income: Survey
SOUTH CAROLINA (WPDE) — Two cities in South Carolina show that residents in the area pay more than 30% of their income in rent. A team of analysts at MyEListing.com conducted a report and found that 2 metros in South Carolina rank within the top 50 most expensive places to pay rent:
WLOS.com
Just Economics works to create tenants network as affordable housing crisis continues
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Rent prices continue to be a burden for many around western North Carolina. Currently, Asheville is the most expensive city in which to live in the state of North Carolina, according to a survey by the Council of Community Economic Research. Just Economics in Asheville...
The State Port Pilot
County denies ETJ district request from St. James
The Town of St. James was denied an extraterritorial jurisdiction along Highway 211 in a 5-2 vote Monday night by the Brunswick County Planning Board. Representatives from St. James, including Mayor Jean Toner, appeared before the planning board to make their case for approval of the town’s ETJ request made up of more than 1,000 acres and 60 parcels.
publicradioeast.org
Time ticking on REAL ID implementation in North Carolina
The North Carolina Department of Transportation is reminding drivers that the implementation of REAL ID enforcement begins in less than six months. REAL IDs are meant to be an alternative to other federally approved IDs, such as passports. Implementation of REAL ID enforcement had been delayed during the COVID-19 pandemic...
WLOS.com
Artwork from 8 students to adorn I-26 bridges in Henderson County
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — For decades to come, artwork by eight Henderson County students will be visible on Interstate 26 bridges. North Carolina Department of Transportation officials chose the works to be displayed on piers for eight bridges that cross the interstate in Henderson County. Plaques were given to...
