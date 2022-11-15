ARDEN, N.C. (WLOS) — Lake Julian's Festival of Lights is gearing up for its annual return in December, offering two special walk-thru nights. In addition to being a tradition for many area families, the lights show also serves as a fundraiser for Special Olympics Buncombe County, as 20% of proceeds go to the organization. The remaining income goes towards investment to enhance the festival for the following year.

