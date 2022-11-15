ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waynesville, NC

WLOS.com

Festival of Lights gears up for Dec. 2 return to Lake Julian Park

ARDEN, N.C. (WLOS) — Lake Julian's Festival of Lights is gearing up for its annual return in December, offering two special walk-thru nights. In addition to being a tradition for many area families, the lights show also serves as a fundraiser for Special Olympics Buncombe County, as 20% of proceeds go to the organization. The remaining income goes towards investment to enhance the festival for the following year.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Students show appreciation to local veterans with luncheon

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Students in the mountains have been showing their appreciation for local veterans. A lively event recently took place at Erwin High School as students planned and put on a luncheon for local veterans. Members of the Family Career Community Leaders of America hosted the event.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Deadlier than Fire: NC firefighters paying out of pocket for crucial health screenings

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — "If it wasn’t for the testing I was diligent about, I’d be dead today," said medically retired Asheville Firefighter Ben Brickhouse of how he caught his prostate cancer diagnosis with lab testing during his routine physical. Brickhouse had no symptoms. He’s currently under treatment. Brickhouse’s comments recently touched a nerve for firefighters who have missed out on recent screenings.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Commissioners hear changes, updates to Code Purple program

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County Commissioners got an update on 2022's Code Purple program during a meeting Tuesday, Nov. 15. A Code Purple is called when temperatures drop to freezing or below. The program offers a warm place for homeless/unsheltered people to stay overnight. An October cold...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — A Polk County High School teacher, arrested and charged with indecent liberties with a student, will be in court again on December 7. John Brian Taylor was arrested and charged on Tuesday. Former students who spoke with News 13 on Wednesday said there’s a screenshot of a Facebook conversation allegedly between Taylor and a female student circulating in the community.
POLK COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Several speak in favor of mental health grant for Asheville police officers

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville Police Department is set to hire a wellness coordinator. In April, the department applied for $175,000 in grant funds from the office of Community Oriented Police Services, The U.S Department of Justice and the Law Enforcement and Mental Health Wellness Act. In October, the money came through in full to fund a wellness coordinator position within the department.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Red Sand display in Asheville used to raise awareness about human trafficking

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Members of the Asheville Rotary Club teamed up with a local group to prevent human trafficking. During Monday afternoon's event, participants took part in a Red Sand Project event outside the Family Justice Center in downtown Asheville. The sidewalk art exhibits raise awareness of the victims who fall through the cracks.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Artwork from 8 students to adorn I-26 bridges in Henderson County

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — For decades to come, artwork by eight Henderson County students will be visible on Interstate 26 bridges. North Carolina Department of Transportation officials chose the works to be displayed on piers for eight bridges that cross the interstate in Henderson County. Plaques were given to...
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Asheville Holiday Parade set to roll through downtown this weekend

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The 76th Annual Asheville Holiday Parade is back again and set to roll, dance and march through downtown Asheville on Saturday, Nov. 19, starting at 11 a.m. The 2022 theme is Winter Wonderland!. Local chefs and restaurateurs, Katie Button and Meherwan Irani, will serve as...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

New principal announced for Fletcher Elementary School

FLETCHER, N.C. (WLOS) — Fletcher Elementary School will soon have a new principal. Henderson County Public Schools (HCPS) announced on Tuesday that Matthew Haney, the current principal at Flat Rock Middle School, will lead Fletcher Elementary, starting Nov. 28, 2022. Haney will be filling the principalship vacated by current Fletcher principal Tammy Deaver, who has been named principal of Brevard Middle School in Transylvania County.
FLETCHER, NC

