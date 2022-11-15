Read full article on original website
WLOS.com
Toys for Tots anticipates greater need this year, ramps up biggest fundraiser at outlets
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Toys for Tots in western North Carolina kicked off its biggest fundraiser of the holiday season Thursday, Nov. 17 at the Asheville Outlets. Toys for Tots began its annual holiday fundraiser in partnership with 99.9 Kiss Country with a tent set up outside Sportsman's Warehouse to accept money and toys.
WLOS.com
Asheville school district celebrates Thanksgiving with students, their families
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville City Schools are getting into the Thanksgiving spirit a little early this year. All nine schools served a Thanksgiving meal with all of the trimmings and parents were part of the celebration Tuesday afternoon. At Claxton Elementary, that meant parents and children together in...
WLOS.com
Festival of Lights gears up for Dec. 2 return to Lake Julian Park
ARDEN, N.C. (WLOS) — Lake Julian's Festival of Lights is gearing up for its annual return in December, offering two special walk-thru nights. In addition to being a tradition for many area families, the lights show also serves as a fundraiser for Special Olympics Buncombe County, as 20% of proceeds go to the organization. The remaining income goes towards investment to enhance the festival for the following year.
WLOS.com
Students show appreciation to local veterans with luncheon
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Students in the mountains have been showing their appreciation for local veterans. A lively event recently took place at Erwin High School as students planned and put on a luncheon for local veterans. Members of the Family Career Community Leaders of America hosted the event.
WLOS.com
Give joy: Toy collection underway for Boys & Girls Club of Henderson County
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Boys & Girls Club of Henderson County wants to make Christmas special for its kids this year. Right now, the staff is collecting new, unwrapped toys. Those can be brought to the club located off Ashe Street in Hendersonville until December 14. Once...
WLOS.com
Deadlier than Fire: NC firefighters paying out of pocket for crucial health screenings
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — "If it wasn’t for the testing I was diligent about, I’d be dead today," said medically retired Asheville Firefighter Ben Brickhouse of how he caught his prostate cancer diagnosis with lab testing during his routine physical. Brickhouse had no symptoms. He’s currently under treatment. Brickhouse’s comments recently touched a nerve for firefighters who have missed out on recent screenings.
WLOS.com
Maggie Valley leaders discuss crosswalks, noise, hours of operation for festival grounds
MAGGIE VALLEY, N.C. (WLOS) — Maggie Valley leaders are looking for ways to improve the town's festival grounds. The event venue has always been a draw for visitors, vendors, entertainers and residents alike, bringing in revenue. Conducive for social distancing, it proved especially important during the COVID-19 pandemic. Town...
WLOS.com
Commissioners hear changes, updates to Code Purple program
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County Commissioners got an update on 2022's Code Purple program during a meeting Tuesday, Nov. 15. A Code Purple is called when temperatures drop to freezing or below. The program offers a warm place for homeless/unsheltered people to stay overnight. An October cold...
WLOS.com
Just Economics works to create tenants network as affordable housing crisis continues
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Rent prices continue to be a burden for many around western North Carolina. Currently, Asheville is the most expensive city in which to live in the state of North Carolina, according to a survey by the Council of Community Economic Research. Just Economics in Asheville...
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — A Polk County High School teacher, arrested and charged with indecent liberties with a student, will be in court again on December 7. John Brian Taylor was arrested and charged on Tuesday. Former students who spoke with News 13 on Wednesday said there’s a screenshot of a Facebook conversation allegedly between Taylor and a female student circulating in the community.
WLOS.com
WNC Nature Center, farmers market partner to open new educational market garden exhibit
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The WNC Nature Center revealed its new exhibit Wednesday morning, Nov. 16. It’s a garden that will provide fresh produce for the animals, with foods ranging from different types of lettuces to pumpkins, squashes and other seasonal items. The "Educational Farmers Market Garden" opened...
WLOS.com
Several speak in favor of mental health grant for Asheville police officers
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville Police Department is set to hire a wellness coordinator. In April, the department applied for $175,000 in grant funds from the office of Community Oriented Police Services, The U.S Department of Justice and the Law Enforcement and Mental Health Wellness Act. In October, the money came through in full to fund a wellness coordinator position within the department.
WLOS.com
Former students shocked by arrest of Polk County teacher accused of indecent liberties
COLUMBUS, N.C. (WLOS) — Investigations are underway in Polk County, where a high school teacher has been arrested. John Brian Taylor is charged with indecent liberties with a student. The high school’s faculty directory lists Taylor as a business teacher. Steffan Walker, who graduated from Polk County High...
WLOS.com
Local leaders learn about flood mitigation grants offered by Golden Leaf Foundation
MAGGIE VALLEY, N.C. (WLOS) — Learning from last year's devastating flooding to better prepare for the next time heavy rain falls. Haywood County hopes to get financial help for safety improvements to prevent flooding. Local officials learned about grants available to help make that happen. The State of North...
WLOS.com
Red Sand display in Asheville used to raise awareness about human trafficking
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Members of the Asheville Rotary Club teamed up with a local group to prevent human trafficking. During Monday afternoon's event, participants took part in a Red Sand Project event outside the Family Justice Center in downtown Asheville. The sidewalk art exhibits raise awareness of the victims who fall through the cracks.
WLOS.com
Artwork from 8 students to adorn I-26 bridges in Henderson County
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — For decades to come, artwork by eight Henderson County students will be visible on Interstate 26 bridges. North Carolina Department of Transportation officials chose the works to be displayed on piers for eight bridges that cross the interstate in Henderson County. Plaques were given to...
WLOS.com
Asheville Holiday Parade set to roll through downtown this weekend
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The 76th Annual Asheville Holiday Parade is back again and set to roll, dance and march through downtown Asheville on Saturday, Nov. 19, starting at 11 a.m. The 2022 theme is Winter Wonderland!. Local chefs and restaurateurs, Katie Button and Meherwan Irani, will serve as...
WLOS.com
New Asheville Police Dept. website reaches 150K in first 20 days as recruitment continues
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville Public Safety Committee gets an update on efforts to reduce the staffing shortage within the city's police department. The department is partnering with Epic Recruitment Agency for a new website. Asheville Police Chief David Zack said the new recruitment campaign reached nearly 150,000...
WLOS.com
New principal announced for Fletcher Elementary School
FLETCHER, N.C. (WLOS) — Fletcher Elementary School will soon have a new principal. Henderson County Public Schools (HCPS) announced on Tuesday that Matthew Haney, the current principal at Flat Rock Middle School, will lead Fletcher Elementary, starting Nov. 28, 2022. Haney will be filling the principalship vacated by current Fletcher principal Tammy Deaver, who has been named principal of Brevard Middle School in Transylvania County.
WLOS.com
Gov. Roy Cooper, local leaders attend ribbon-cutting for Pratt & Whitney in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Pratt & Whitney -- an American aerospace manufacturer -- held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday for its new facility on Brevard Road in Asheville. The company is building a one-million-square-foot manufacturing center on 100 acres. The plant will make airfoils for civilian and military engines.
