Curzon Ashton’s FA Cup dream ended on penalties by Cambridge

National League North Curzon Ashton suffered penalty heartbreak as Cambridge progressed to the second round of the FA Cup with a 4-2 shoot-out win.

The first round replay had ended 0-0 after extra time, as did the original tie, but penalty misses from Josh Hancock and Connor Dimaio proved decisive as League One Cambridge set up a tie with Grimsby.

Cambridge dominated the first half, with Curzon keeper Chris Renshaw tipping over a curling shot from Lloyd Jones.

After the break Sam Smith went close, running clear but seeing a shot smothered by Renshaw, before a spectacular curling effort from Saiko Janneh hit the bar.

The visitors could have won it in the 84th minute, when Craig Hobson got in behind the defence but shot over.

In extra time Hancock spurned the best chance, wriggling between three defenders and firing in a powerful shot which Will Mannion had to parry to safety.

But Cambridge keeper Mannion later made himself the hero, saving Dimaio’s spot-kick – after Hancock had fired over – to book his side’s place in the next round.

