Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
95.3 MNC
South Bend man, 67, killed in head-on collision on U.S. 20 bypass
A South Bend man was killed in a crash on the U.S. 20 bypass. The collision happened around 11 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18, east of State Road 19. The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office says a vehicle driven by a 27-year-old Elkhart woman was traveling east in the westbound lanes and struck a westbound vehicle driven by 67-year-old Robert Spann of South Bend.
95.3 MNC
Elkhart Public Library to kick off Winter Reading Challenge
The Elkhart Public Library is about to kick off it’s Winter Reading Challenge. Unlike the library’s Summer Reading Challenge, this one is just for grown ups. You can read any book and submit a review to be entered for the prizes. This year prizes will be awarded monthly...
95.3 MNC
Lake-effect snow slowing morning travel in St. Joseph, LaPorte, Berrien, Cass Counties
(Maci Tetrick/ABC 57 Meteorologist) A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the Michigan portion of our listening area through 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18. Heavy lake-effect snow was falling in those counties, as well as LaPorte County and the western portion of St. Joseph County early Friday morning, slowing travelers. Roads could be slick, even if they aren’t coated in a lot of snow, so give yourself lots of extra drive time.
95.3 MNC
South Bend police officer reunites with man she saved as a little boy
Back in 1998, a little three-year-old boy went missing from a troubled home. That Hispanic little boy, who couldn’t speak English yet, now goes by the name Roberto Theiss and he made a special trip to thank the police officer who found him. Theiss went missing one cold night...
95.3 MNC
Mishawaka man sentenced to 46 months on weapons-related charges
A Mishawaka man has been sentenced in U.S. District Court to 46 months in prison for weapons-related charges. Frank Willis, 57, pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. According to court documents, Willis was found to be in possession of a firearm back in February. Willis’...
95.3 MNC
Missouri man pulling camper smashes into tree off U.S. 12
A Joplin, Missouri, man trying to avoid a crash ended up off the road and into a tree. The collision happened around 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18, on U.S. 12 near Cassopolis Road. The Missouri man was driving a truck and pulling a camper. He was taken by ambulance...
95.3 MNC
South Bend Cubs Holiday Extravaganza
The South Bend Cubs will host the eighth annual Holiday Extravaganza on December 3 at Four Winds Field. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. During this time, kids can meet Santa and Mrs. Claus, participate in a scavenger hunt, enjoy free hot chocolate and cookies, and write letters to Santa.
95.3 MNC
Mishawaka Street Dept. suspends leaf pick-up
The Mishawaka Street Department has suspended fall leaf pick-up through Sunday, Nov. 27th due to the wintry weather. Weather permitting, collection services will continue for the final round the week of November 28th through December 2nd. Leaves may always be bagged and put out with your weekly trash pick-up or...
95.3 MNC
Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Nov. 18, 2022
Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Nov. 18, 2022:. If your anonymous tips lead to the arrest of one of these features, you could receive a $200 reward. Jerald Minzey is wanted for Battery Resulting in Moderate Bodily Injury. Davetta Hasan is wanted for Theft. Cameron Perkins is also...
95.3 MNC
School delays and closings for Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022
For winter weather text alerts to your smart phone, text WEATHER to 45364. National Weather Service Northern Indiana 109 AM EST Thu Nov 17 2022 WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST /9 AM CST/ THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Heavy, wet lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches. Isolated total accumulation of 12 to 15 inches, highest in Berrien County Michigan. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana and southwest Michigan. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST /9 AM CST/ this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
95.3 MNC
Many I&M customers without power
Winter weather has its side effects. Losing power is one of them. Many Indiana Michigan Power customers in southwest Michigan have gone without power due to wet, heavy snowfall weighing down and breaking limbs and branches, which are then hitting power lines. More than 65-hundred in the Buchanan and Benton...
95.3 MNC
Man dead after crash in Constantine Township
One person is dead after a crash in Constantine Township. It happened on Tuesday, November 15, at 7:01 p.m., when the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office was called on reports of a crash on North River Road, near Quaker Road. Officials say that the vehicle was going east on...
95.3 MNC
Dog rescued from burning home in Elkhart
A dog was rescued from a burning home in Elkhart. Elkhart Fire crews were called, around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 16, to a home in the 400 block of East Wolf Avenue to find with fire coming from the front door and smoke billowing from the eves. The fire...
95.3 MNC
Goshen man, 30, killed in crash at CR 15 and CR 32
A Goshen man was killed in a crash at County Road 15 and County Road 32. The collision happened around 7:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16, when a 21-year-old Shipshewana man driving a Chrysler 200 stopped at the intersection, then proceeed into the path of a Jeep Wrangler driven by a 43-year-old Goshen woman.
95.3 MNC
Niles man back in prison after stealing car outside gas station
A Niles man is back in prison, after driving away in a car left running outside of a gas station. Zachary Brooks, 35, pleaded guilty to receiving, concealing, or possession of a stolen motor vehicle on Monday. It happened in June, when Brooks took a car that was left running....
95.3 MNC
5-year-old boy recovering after accidentally shooting himself
A 5-year-old boy in Elkhart is recovering after accidentally shooting himself in the arm. Officers were called around 7:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16, to the 400 block of East Simonton Street where they found the child with a gunshot wound the lower arm. Medics also arrived and took the...
Comments / 0