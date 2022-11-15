ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
talk'n2myself
4d ago

he must really love democrats, why else would he keep dragging the republican party down into the gutter? congratulations republicans, you earned this, you had plenty of chances to kick him to the curb

meggieturi
4d ago

He lost by over 7,000,000 votes in 2020. After all the crimes he is accused of since then, after the obvious 2022 referendum against the republican agenda of election denial and a women’s right to choose his next loss will be 10,000,000 at the very least. He is done. MAGA is embraced by about 13% of people.

wrecked11
4d ago

trump pulled the wool over alot of people's eyes with his loud mouth mine included but look at the numbers gas prices did nothing but go up until covid hit interest rates were the same. the only thing he did was steal my hard earned money for the wall. please find your common sense do a little bit of research before you support trump

