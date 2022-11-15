Read full article on original website
kicdam.com
Robert Albright, 93, of Spirit Lake
A visitation for 93-year-old Robert Albright of Spirit Lake will be Monday, November 21st, from 2-6 p.m. at Turner Jenness Funeral Home in Milford. Turner Jenness Funeral Home in Milford is in charge of the arrangements.
kicdam.com
John Miller, 60, of Dickens
Funeral services for 60-year-old John Miller of Dickens will be Sunday, November 20th, at 3 p.m. at Faith Lutheran Church in Spencer with burial at Dickens Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday form 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Warner Funeral Home in Spencer is in charge of the arrangements.
kicdam.com
Eldon Rouse, 91, of Spencer formerly of Ayrshire
Services for 91 year old Eldon Rouse of Spencer and formerly of Ayrshire will be Saturday, November 19th at 10:30 at the United Methodist Church in Ruthven. Burial at the Silver Lake Cemetery in Ayrshire. Visitation will be Friday from 5 to 7pm at the Martin-Mattice Funeral Home in Ruthven.
kicdam.com
Butch Ball, 78, of Sioux Rapids
Funeral services for 78-year-old Butch Ball of Sioux Rapids will be Saturday, November 19th, at 1 p.m. at Sliefert Funeral Home in Sioux Rapids with burial at Garfield Township Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Sliefert Funeral Home in Sioux Rapids is in charge...
kicdam.com
Betsy Norland, 60, of Cylinder
Services for 60-year-old Betsy Norland of Cylinder will be Saturday, November 19th at 10:30am at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Depew. Visitation will be Friday from 4-8pm at the Martin-Mattice Funeral Home in Emmetsburg.
kicdam.com
Paullina Shed Destroyed By Weekend Fire
Paullina, IA (KICD)– An equipment shed in O’Brien County was destroyed when fire broke in the structure over the weekend. The Paullina Fire Department was called to the property in 4700 mile of Pierce Avenue Sunday morning where fire and smoke could be seen coming from a storage building.
kicdam.com
New Park Begins Planning Thanks to Private Donation to Spirit Lake Kiwanis
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD) — A new park in Spirit Lake is in the planning stages thanks to a donation from Okoboji landowner Lee Seemann. The proposal brought before the Spirit Lake School Board placed the park on school grounds but wouldn’t require funding from the school. Brad...
kicdam.com
Monday Snow Leads to Local Tree Site Changes
Northwest Iowa (KICD)– Monday’s snow prompted two cities to make decisions about their tree dumps. Estherville city administrator Penny Clayton says the white precipitation was enough to quell concerns about a fire that’s been smoldering for several weeks, and the facility has reopened to the public. The...
kicdam.com
Brad Hindt To Be Named Next Sheldon Fire Chief
Sheldon, IA (KICD)– The Sheldon City Council has settled on a name for who will fill the upcoming opening as Fire Chief and he is no stranger to the community. Councilman Ken Snyder had originally stated he was hoping to make the official appointment at Wednesday’s meeting but changed that thought at the recommendation of City Attorney Micah Schreurs.
kicdam.com
Clay County Roads Reportedly Slippery in Spots
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Clay County Sheriff Chris Raveling is asking motorists to use extra caution as some area roadways have become slippery because of blowing snow. Since about 9 a.m. Sheriff Raveling says there have been multiple crashes, including a rollover or two, mostly on north-south roads where blowing snow is essentially turning to ice in areas near groves of trees. Additional road condition information can be found at 511ia.org.
kicdam.com
Spencer Mayor Addresses Progress on Smell Coming From Processing Facility
Spencer, IA (KICD)– A number of concerns have been voiced to Spencer officials in recent months over an odor coming from a business in the Industrial Park on the west side of town. Mayor Steve Bomgaars tells KICD’s Ryan Long the smell in question has been confirmed to be...
kicdam.com
Europe Based Wind Company Bringing North America Headquarters to Estherville
Estherville, IA (KICD)– A pair of Europe-based companies with a longstanding partnership are expanding with the North American headquarters slated to be in Estherville. Poland-based Windhunter announced this week it is setting up its North American operation in Emmet County where long-time partner Windtest, a German company, has been operating since 2014.
KLEM
KLEM News for Wednesday, November 16
Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley has announced committee chairs for the next Legislative session. Representative Tom Jeneary of Le Mars has been named chair of the Natural Resources Committee. Representative Skyler Wheeler of Hull has been named chair of the Education Committee. Representative Jacob Bossman of Sioux City has been named chair of the Transportation, Infrstrucutre, and Capitals Appropriations Committee.
1380kcim.com
Railroad History Expected To Pass Through Carroll Thursday
Several pieces of railroad history will be traveling through Carroll this week. Earlier this year, Union Pacific Railroad announced they were donating three well-known locomotives, Challenger UP 3985, Centennial UP 6936, and Santa Fe-type UP 5511, to the Railroading Heritage of Midwest America (RRHMA) Foundation for restoration and preservation. The delivery train set out from Cheyenne, Wyo. on Friday and is making its way to the RRHMA facility in Silvis, Ill. The planned route includes passage through Nebraska and Iowa. According to a Union Pacific spokesperson, the engines are not operating under their own power. They are not scheduled for public viewing stops before reaching their destination. However, train enthusiasts are more than welcome to keep an eye out for the iconic locomotives as they make their way through the region. Unfortunately, Union Pacific cannot provide an accurate estimate for when the delivery train will reach Carroll, but tentative schedules show early afternoon on Thursday being the most likely. In addition to the three iconic engines, the delivery includes an unrestored passenger locomotive, four coaches and diner cars built in the 1950s, two business-class cars, a baggage car, and a caboose.
siouxlandnews.com
A cold and snowy week ahead
DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. — Keep the winter weather wear handy this week! The chill is here to stay a while...along with snow for parts of Siouxland. Monday morning flurries are falling in Iowa, and crossing I-29 into Nebraska for the morning hours. Light snow and flurries will end this...
nwestiowa.com
Firefighters thank farmers with steak supper
SIOUX CENTER—Sioux County firefighters fired up their grills Wednesday, Nov. 9, as another form of service to county residents. Members of the Sioux County Firefighter’s Association hosted a steak supper at the Sioux Center fire station to thank area farmers who have helped out their neighbors and firefighters by using their own equipment and time to respond to field fires in recent years.
nwestiowa.com
One hurt in collision north of Maurice
MAURICE—One person received minor injuries in a two-vehicle collision about 8:10 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, at the intersection Highway 75 and Highway 10, two miles north of Maurice. Sixteen-year-old Asa Daniel Byl of Maurice, was driving west on Highway 10 when he failed to stop for the stop sign...
Massive Iowa Christmas Light Display Celebrating Its 26th Year [VIDEO]
A longtime Iowa holiday light display doesn't just delight people during the holidays. It benefits area adults, and even children, throughout the entire year. Rob Scheitler has always loved Christmas. He hung some outdoor lights while growing up on a farm as a kid. Little did he know what his love of the season would result in.
kicdam.com
City of Estherville Hears Continued Concerns on Speeding
Estherville, IA (KICD)– The City of Estherville is reorganizing intersections along one of its main roads, leading to discussions of traffic control. In addition to concerns near daycares, a citizen who recently bought a home on a section of 6th Street with an incline addressed the council at their latest meeting about a tragedy speeding contributed to.
kicdam.com
Businesses and Entrepreneurs Honored at Annual Iowa Great Lakes Corridor Luncheon
Spencer, IA (KICD) — The Iowa Great Lakes Corridor held their annual luncheon to honor businesses and entrepreneurs at the Clay County Events Center today. Young Professional of the Year Winner Teresa Beck dedicates time to several areas including serving as Spirit Lake School Board President, on the Spirit Lake Noon Kiwanis Board and Chief Operating Officer at Beck Engineering, and attributes her award to passion.
