Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Armed Robber Dies After Being Shot by Ex-Marine at an Ardmore, AL Gas Station at his Second Armed RobberyZack LoveArdmore, AL
Major supermarket chain opens another new location in AlabamaKristen WaltersScottsboro, AL
Publix Opens New Stores In 3 StatesBryan DijkhuizenScottsboro, AL
Village of Promise Hosts 'One Table' Event to Celebrate Diversity With a Free Thanksgiving Meal at Big Spring ParkZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Exciting Kayak Expansion to Apollo Park is Coming to MidCity in Huntsville, AL and Kayak Bass Fishing NewsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Related
speakinoutweeklynews.net
Madison County Education Retirees Association Acknowledges Retired Teachers
Retired Teacher’s Day is Tuesday, November 15, 2022. The Madison County Education Retirees Association (MCERA) joins other associations in the state by acknowledging the contributions of its retirees. Recognizing the contributions retired educators have made, the Alabama Legislature passed Act No. 90-183 to honor Alabama’s education retirees. The joint...
WAFF
Alabama A&M University to open new event center with updated athletics facilities
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - After two years of construction, a new premiere Events Center will open its doors at Alabama A&M this week. Alabama A&M leaders will host a ribbon cutting at 11 a.m. on Friday at the large, new arena visible from Memorial Parkway. Leaders say they’re excited to...
Hartselle Enquirer
Divided Hartselle school board picks Clayton for next superintendent
A narrowly divided Hartselle City Board of Education voted Tuesday to hire a new superintendent. By a 3-2 margin, the school board voted to approve James Clemens High Principal Brian Clayton as the new superintendent, but the two opposing board members said they were not given enough time to make a decision and Clayton’s selection doesn’t reflect the mood of the city’s residents to whom they’ve spoken.
WHNT-TV
News 19 at 6:00
The holiday shopping season is underway across Alabama, and the outlook for small businesses this year is positive. The holiday shopping season is underway across Alabama, and the outlook for small businesses this year is positive. Mental Health Evaluation Ordered for Brian Martin. A Colbert County judge ordered a mental...
Hartselle Enquirer
Superintendent finalists interviewed for vacant position
The Hartselle school board interviewed all six finalists for the vacant superintendent position this past week, and it began the process with Arab City Superintendent Johnny Berry, a former principal at Decatur High, and Florence Middle School Principal Kevin Wieseman, a former principal at Huntsville’s Lee High School. During...
WAFF
Madison City Schools to announce initiative to reduce statewide bus driver shortage
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison City School district along with the Alabama Community College System (ACCS) will announce a program Wednesday that will aim to ease Alabama’s school bus driver shortage. According to John Peck with Madison City Schools, the district participated in a pilot program over the...
WAAY-TV
Remembering a beloved Madison County school social worker
Kristin Masterski died in a head-on crash with a tractor-trailer on Moores Mill Road on Monday. People who knew her spoke of her impact on so many schoolchildren. A volunteer firefighter in Moores Mill who lives in the area also spoke to WAAY 31 about what makes this road so dangerous.
southerntorch.com
Grizzard Joins Ministry team at RFB
RAINSVILLE, Ala.-- Rainsville First Baptist Church proudly announces the addition of Max Grizzard as Associate Pastor and Pastor to Students and Families effective November 9, 2022. David O. Cofield serves as the Pastor of Rainsville First Baptist Church. Grizzard has served on staff at Ponderosa Student Ministries for 22 years,...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Huntsville, AL
Home to more than 200,000 people as of the 2020 census, Huntsville is the most populous city in the state of Alabama. Also known as the Rocket City, it's the county seat of Madison County and is also part of the counties Limestone and Morgan. One of the early settlers,...
‘I need to remember this,’ woman says at Huntsville Artemis launch party
A crowd of 700 people cheered wildly at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center in Huntsville moments before 1 a.m. CST today as America launched an Alabama-designed NASA Artemis rocket to the moon on a column of smoke and fire. The successful third launch attempt from Kennedy Space Center in...
Girl attacked on elementary school bus in DeKalb County, mom says
DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. — A mother in DeKalb County said she is outraged with how the district handled an incident involving her child. Paulescia Dawson said her daughter, Chloe, was attacked while riding the bus on Nov. 4, as she was coming home from Fairington Elementary School. "After she...
Budweiser Clydesdales bring Christmas season to Cullman
CULLMAN, Ala. – Thousands packed into Cullman’s Warehouse District and surrounding area to get a glimpse of something special Sunday. The three-day Christmas in the Warehouse District event culminated along First and Second Avenues, which were lined many people deep as the Budweiser Clydesdales bestowed their colossal and graceful presence along the historic streets of Cullman. The famous horses were in Alabama from Nov. 10-13, with stops in Birmingham, Hoover and Cullman. Merchants along the route held their holiday open houses, highlighting Christmas décor and displaying gift selections. Warehouse District shop owners reported a huge turnout for the early shopping season. Some, like Kernel Kullman, even found it necessary to close on Monday to replenish supplies. Christmas in the Warehouse District was sponsored by Byars Wright Insurance, First Federal Mortgage, R.E. Garrison Trucking, Platform, Monograms Plus and Nomadic Threads and is just the first of many holiday events coming to Cullman. Look for our holiday edition of Community Matters magazine for a list of upcoming holiday events. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
6-year-old Alabama girl’s teacher told her to bite herself as punishment, parents claim
A 6-year-old Alabama elementary school student’s teacher told her to bite herself as a form of punishment, leading the girl’s parents to pull her from the school and report the alleged incident to police and a state agency. Gentry and Laura Halbrooks said their daughter was told to...
thebamabuzz.com
Puckett’s Grocery & Restaurant now open in Cullman [Photos]
Tennessee-based Puckett’s Grocery & Restaurant has officially opened their first out-of-state location in Cullman, Alabama! Announced earlier this year, the new Puckett’s Grocery & Restaurant has quickly become a favorite of Cullman residents and interstate travelers. We visited the new restaurant to discover the hype for ourselves. About...
Hartselle Enquirer
Pet of the week of Nov. 16
Chubbles is a funny, quirky bundle of energy. He is learning to walk on a leash and he loves belly rubs. He is about a year old and weighs around 20 pounds. He is short and stocky. His adoption fee is $110. Adopt your new best friend today by visiting the Morgan County Animal Shelter in Hartselle, located at 1314 Industrial Drive.
Two Alabama men killed in Tuesday night crash, found at the bottom of a mountain
Two men from Arab were killed in an overnight wreck, the Marshall County Coroner's Office confirmed.
Huntsville Fire and Rescue is looking for 9-1-1 dispatchers
First responders can often be the difference maker in a life-or-death situation. However, right now, Huntsville needs more people who can dispatch those first responders to emergencies.
ALEA: 3 Alabama teens killed in wreck were trying to elude police
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency announced Wednesday that three minors killed in a car wreck in Cullman County last week were attempting to elude police at the time of the accident. The teens were traveling at a high rate of speed away from a Hanceville officer when the car they […]
californiaexaminer.net
Early Morning Crash Kills 3 Alabama High School Students, Injures 1 Badly
A morning crash in Cullman County, Alabama, claimed the lives of three high school students and left a fourth in critical condition. According to Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick, the wreck occurred on Alabama 91 at County Road 549 at around 1 a.m. The driver lost control of the vehicle around the bend, causing it to crash into a guardrail and a tree.
Comments / 0