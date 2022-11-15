‘It’s not the only source in town’: Police in Wisconsin find ‘shocking’ amount of straight fentanyl

Editor’s note: The following charges from the police blog in Lake Zurich, IL were reported in the Lake Zurich Courier. Oscar Lopez-Fajardo, 29, of the 200 block of North Fraternity Lane, Whitewater, Wisconsin, was charged November 12 with driving while license suspended, attempted possession of a controlled substance, operating an uninsured vehicle and having no vehicle registration following an incident at Route 12 and Ela Road. Lopez-Fajardo is scheduled to appear in court December 6 in Waukegan.

LAKE ZURICH, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO