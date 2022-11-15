Read full article on original website
CNET
How to Talk to a Loved One Who Has Dementia: Never Say 'No'
This story is part of Mysteries of the Brain, CNET's deep dive into the human brain's infinite complexities. I'll never forget the last real conversation I had with my late mother-in-law, Grace. She'd had Alzheimer's disease for a number of years, and making a call on her smartphone was getting tough for her. So I was surprised to see her name pop up on my screen, calling me on a random Thursday night in the fall of 2021.
Medical News Today
Do people with dementia know they have it?
Individuals with dementia may experience memory difficulties, issues with their ability to think, and trouble completing daily tasks. They may be aware of their symptoms in the early stages of dementia. However, a person. this awareness by the late stages of dementia. The term dementia refers to a range of...
scitechdaily.com
New Study Links Dementia to Metabolism
University of South Australia researchers have found a connection between metabolism and dementia-related brain measures. Every three seconds, someone in the world is diagnosed with dementia. Even though dementia has no known cure, changes in the brain might take place years before dementia is identified. Now, groundbreaking research from the...
WebMD
Dementia Symptoms Appear Years Before Official Diagnosis: Study
Oct. 28, 2022 – When Michele Greenfield reflects on her mother Joan’s decline into dementia, the warning signs were there for years: At an awards dinner, where her mother pulled out dental floss and began flossing at the table. Forgetting longtime family friends when her children mentioned them in conversation. The fact that she stopped cooking, something she had long loved. Yet it was several years later before the family could get Joan to the doctor for a diagnosis.
Scientists found the most common habit could cause Alzheimer's and dementia.
this habit could increase the risk of Alzheimer's and dementia.cottonbro studio/Pexels. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. As per the new research, the most common habit could increase the risk of Alzheimer's and dementia. Many people might find nose picking as a disgusting or gross habit, but no one thought it could be life-threatening.
Dementia signs might be detected up to 9 years before onset, researchers say
Researchers say data indicates that healthcare professionals may be able to diagnose demential up to nine years before its onset. A study published in Alzheimer’s & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer’s Association points to signs like balance issues, falls, impairment and problem-solving issues could be clues that help doctors warn of dementia years before symptoms.
verywellmind.com
What Are the 7 Stages of Dementia?
Dementia typically affects older adults, but it is not a normal part of the aging process—while some amount of forgetfulness is normal with age, dementia is a severe disorder that can affect the person’s ability to function on a daily basis. According to the National Institute on Aging,...
Early-Onset Dementia Explained
Although people typically are diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease over 65, about 5% to 6% of people with Alzheimer's are younger than that, according to the Mayo Clinic. This rare form of the disease can develop in people as young as 30. About 11% of people with early-onset Alzheimer's have one of three genetic mutations passed through family history. Alzheimer's is a specific brain disease and is the most common form of dementia (via Alzheimer's Association).
Medical News Today
How long the aggressive stage of dementia lasts
Aggression is a common dementia symptom, but it does not happen to everyone and does not follow a predictable pattern or timeline. It is not a distinct stage of dementia — rather, it is a symptom. It can also be a reaction to fear, frustration, or discomfort. Aggression is...
Picking your nose could put you at risk of Alzheimer's and dementia
Picking your nose might seem harmless albeit gross, but new research is showing it may have some devastating consequences, according to a press release published by Griffith University Friday. A direct path to the brain. The new research demonstrates that a bacteria can travel through the olfactory nerve in the...
EatingWell
One in 10 Americans Over 65 Have Dementia—Here are 15 Ways to Reduce Your Risk
As much as you might have zero use for your ability to still recall your childhood landline phone number, or could really do without your ability to karaoke to every word of "Ain't No Mountain High Enough" on cue—no screen lyrics required—a sharp memory is nothing to take for granted.
psychologytoday.com
Do Brain Games Help Prevent Dementia?
Researchers are studying whether online puzzles and games help improve symptoms for people with mild dementia. Research offers mixed results on the effectiveness of brain games. A new study suggests that crossword puzzles may help to slow the progress of mild dementia. More than six million Americans suffer from Alzheimer’s...
psychreg.org
Patients’ Speech Can Reveal Type of Dementia
The telltale signs of dementia are familiar to many of us, with memory loss, confusion, and difficulty concentrating that gradually get worse over time. But it’s not easy to identify the particular type of dementia that someone has since the symptoms can be bafflingly similar, as in the case of Alzheimer’s disease and dementia with Lewy bodies. Now researchers at IBM Research and the University of Tsukuba have developed a new way to distinguish between these diseases based on patients’ speech.
MedicalXpress
Alzheimer's disease can be diagnosed before symptoms emerge
A large study led by Lund University in Sweden has shown that people with Alzheimer's disease can now be identified before they experience any symptoms. It is now also possible to predict who will deteriorate within the next few years. The study is published in Nature Medicine, and is very timely in light of the recent development of new drugs for Alzheimer's disease.
myscience.org
Study explains link between sleep apnoea and dementia
Researchers at The University of Queensland have discovered a link between obstructive sleep apnoea and an increased risk of developing dementia. Professor Elizabeth Coulson from UQ’s Queensland Brain Institute School of Biomedical Sciences and her team found a causal relationship between a lack of oxygen to the brain during sleep and Alzheimer’s disease in mice.
jguru.com
Dementia Care at Home
Home care services are the embodiment of comfort, security, and reliability. If you or your loved ones seek help, aid, or support from medical workers or care providers, then home care services will provide you with private space if you are not willing to sacrifice the comfort of your home and the most intimate care.
Healthline
Untreated Sleep Apnea May Increase Dementia Risk
Sleep apnea is a common sleep disorder among US adults. Previous research has linked sleep apnea-induced oxygen deprivation to increased dementia risk. New findings indicate that the fluctuation in oxygen levels is a critical factor in brain cell death. Lessons can be taken from this mice-based study, but more human-led...
NIH Director's Blog
Vision impairment is associated with as many as 100,000 U.S. dementia cases
Up to 100,000 U.S. dementia cases could have potentially been prevented with improved eye care, according to an NIA-funded study published in JAMA Neurology. While the search for breakthrough drugs or interventions that could be treatments for Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias continues, scientists are also exploring existing ways to address modifiable risk factors for these diseases.
beingpatient.com
What Parts of the Brain Does Alzheimer’s Affect?
How does Alzheimer’s affect the brain? Here’s a look at what parts of the brain Alzheimer’s affects and how the disease progresses. Lapses in memory are a fairly normal part of healthy aging. But in the early stages of neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s dementia, cognitive changes may be the result of Alzheimer’s pathology beginning to move through the brain. So, what parts of the brain does Alzheimer’s affect, how do those affects manifest in symptoms, and when in the progression of the disease do these symptoms show up?
Medical News Today
Can a person with dementia work? Safety, accessibility, and more
Dementia describes the loss of various cognitive functions, such as thinking, memory, reasoning, and behavior. Receiving a diagnosis of dementia may affect how a person functions in the workplace, but it does not mean they have to give up their independence. According to the Alzheimer’s Society, it is up to...
