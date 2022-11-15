ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wfirnews.com

Traffic fatality early this morning in NW Roanoke

On November 20 at approximately 1:01 a.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a motor vehicle crash in the 1300 block of 10th Street NW. Responding officers located a single vehicle on its side. Two adult male occupants were ejected from the vehicle. Roanoke Fire-EMS pronounced an adult male occupant deceased on the scene. The other adult male occupant was transported by Roanoke Fire-EMS to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment of critical injuries. This remains an ongoing investigation, but speed does appear to be a factor.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Two ejected from vehicle during Roanoke fatal crash

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Police are investigating a crash where two men were ejected from a vehicle that ended up on its side. The Roanoke Police Department says the crash happened at approximately 1:01 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20 in the 1300 block of 10th Street Northwest. Roanoke Fire-EMS arrived at the scene and pronounced one of the men dead. Officers say the other man was transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. The patient transported reportedly has critical injuries.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

All lanes blocked on Interstate 81 near Staunton due to truck crash

STAUNTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Interstate 81 is closed near Staunton because of an overturned tractor trailer. VDOT officials said the truck is blocking all northbound and southbound lanes at mile marker 221. Crews said around 6:30 a.m. on Saturday they got a call about the overturned tractor trailer. VDOT said...
STAUNTON, VA
WDBJ7.com

Man killed in NW Roanoke crash

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke City Police Department says speed appears to have been a factor in a fatal crash. Police were notified just after 1 a.m. Sunday of the crash in the 1300 block of 10th Street NW. Officers found a single vehicle on its side; two men had been thrown from the vehicle.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Congested area on I-81 in Roanoke County cleared

The congested area has been cleared, according to VDOT. Drivers heading south on I-81 in Roanoke County can expect delays, according to VDOT. VDOT says the congested area is at mile marker 143. As of 4:04 p.m., traffic backups are approximately 3.5 miles, according to VDOT.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Vehicle crash on I-81N in Montgomery County cleared

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. This crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. Drivers heading north on I-81 in Montgomery County can expect delays due to a crash, according to VDOT. Officials say the crash happened at mile marker 125.5. The north left shoulder and left lane are closed,...
WHSV

Tractor trailer crash on I-81 S caused delays

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Update: The crash has been cleared. On I-81 at mile marker 235.2 near Weyers Cave, drivers can expect delays due to a tractor trailer crash. No lanes are closed at this time, but traffic backups are about 8 miles as of 6:05 p.m. This is...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Multi-vehicle crash cleared on I-81N in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. Drivers going north on I-81 in Roanoke County can expect delays due to a multi-vehicle crash, according to VDOT. Authorities said the crash happened at mile marker 135.5. As of 4:40 p.m., traffic was backed up...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WSET

Structure fire on Cog Lane in Lynchburg: Firefighters

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Rustburg Volunteer Fire Department received a call for a possible structure fire. The call for the structure fire was at 94 Cog Lane. Units arrived on the scene to find the fire mostly out in the furnace but there was still a small fire in the ceiling area, firefighters said.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

One man shot in Roanoke: RPD

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke Police Department is investigating a shooting incident. On Sunday at approximately 6:08 a.m., Roanoke Police said they were notified that a person with a gunshot wound had arrived at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital via personal vehicle. According to police, officers responded to speak with...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Tractor-trailer crash cleared on I-81N in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. A tractor-trailer crash is causing traffic delays on Interstate 81 in Roanoke County, according to VDOT. Authorities said the crash happened at mile marker 138.9. As of 8:07 p.m., the north right lane and right shoulder...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WSET

Two-car crash in Rustburg: Firefighters

RUSTBURG, Va. (WSET) — There was a two-car motor vehicle crash on Friday in Rustburg. The Rustburg Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to the crash on Suburban Road and Brookwood Drive. When units arrived they found both vehicles still in the roadway, firefighters said. According to firefighters, both drivers...
RUSTBURG, VA
WSLS

Roanoke Police investigating shooting

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Police learned Sunday morning around 6:08 a.m., that a person with a gunshot wound had arrived at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital in a private vehicle. Officers responded to speak with the adult male victim, who had what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries. Details about this...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Jamila Gadson found, man charged with her disappearance

GRETNA,Va. – Pittsylvania County Deputies said Saturday, Nov. 19 Jamila Gadson was found and returned to her home in Gretna, Investigators said, in connection with Gadson’s disappearance, 28-year-old Andrew Roy Beverly, from Pulaski, was charged and arrested for contributing to delinquency of a minor. Detectives said additional charges...
GRETNA, VA
wfxrtv.com

UPDATE: Lynchburg police release new details in malicious wounding

UPDATE 11/18 8:28: The Lynchburg Police Department says they located the stolen vehicle of interest in the malicious wounding that took place in the 1500 block of Florida Avenue. UPDATE: Lynchburg police release new details in malicious …. UPDATE 11/18 8:28: The Lynchburg Police Department says they located the stolen...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Heads up: Lane closures in Lynchburg on Nov. 24 due to Turkey Trot Race

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The annual Turkey Trot Race will be taking place in Lynchburg soon, and Lynchburg officials are reminding residents that some roads will be closed. Below is a schedule of road closures in the area on the day of the race, Nov. 24, provided by the Office of Economic Development & Tourism:
LYNCHBURG, VA

