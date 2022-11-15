On November 20 at approximately 1:01 a.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a motor vehicle crash in the 1300 block of 10th Street NW. Responding officers located a single vehicle on its side. Two adult male occupants were ejected from the vehicle. Roanoke Fire-EMS pronounced an adult male occupant deceased on the scene. The other adult male occupant was transported by Roanoke Fire-EMS to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment of critical injuries. This remains an ongoing investigation, but speed does appear to be a factor.

ROANOKE, VA ・ 10 HOURS AGO