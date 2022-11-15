Read full article on original website
Related
wfirnews.com
Traffic fatality early this morning in NW Roanoke
On November 20 at approximately 1:01 a.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a motor vehicle crash in the 1300 block of 10th Street NW. Responding officers located a single vehicle on its side. Two adult male occupants were ejected from the vehicle. Roanoke Fire-EMS pronounced an adult male occupant deceased on the scene. The other adult male occupant was transported by Roanoke Fire-EMS to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment of critical injuries. This remains an ongoing investigation, but speed does appear to be a factor.
wfxrtv.com
Two ejected from vehicle during Roanoke fatal crash
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Police are investigating a crash where two men were ejected from a vehicle that ended up on its side. The Roanoke Police Department says the crash happened at approximately 1:01 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20 in the 1300 block of 10th Street Northwest. Roanoke Fire-EMS arrived at the scene and pronounced one of the men dead. Officers say the other man was transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. The patient transported reportedly has critical injuries.
WDBJ7.com
All lanes blocked on Interstate 81 near Staunton due to truck crash
STAUNTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Interstate 81 is closed near Staunton because of an overturned tractor trailer. VDOT officials said the truck is blocking all northbound and southbound lanes at mile marker 221. Crews said around 6:30 a.m. on Saturday they got a call about the overturned tractor trailer. VDOT said...
WDBJ7.com
Man killed in NW Roanoke crash
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke City Police Department says speed appears to have been a factor in a fatal crash. Police were notified just after 1 a.m. Sunday of the crash in the 1300 block of 10th Street NW. Officers found a single vehicle on its side; two men had been thrown from the vehicle.
WSLS
Congested area on I-81 in Roanoke County cleared
The congested area has been cleared, according to VDOT. Drivers heading south on I-81 in Roanoke County can expect delays, according to VDOT. VDOT says the congested area is at mile marker 143. As of 4:04 p.m., traffic backups are approximately 3.5 miles, according to VDOT.
WSET
Firefighters in Botetourt Co. emphasize best practices when driving near traffic incidents
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Botetourt County Department of Fire & EMS is emphasizing the best practices when driving by a traffic incident. Firefighters are advising parents to teach their children about the "Slow Down and Move Over" practice when they drive near a traffic incident, firefighters said.
Augusta Free Press
One person dead in Saturday morning crash at Interstate 81-Interstate 64 interchange
One person is dead in the crash that has closed the northbound and southbound lanes of Interstate 81 in the Staunton area. According to Virginia State Police, a tractor-trailer traveling west on Interstate 64 at 6:17 a.m. Saturday was taking the ramp to merge onto I-81 south ran off the road and went through the guardrail.
WSLS
Vehicle crash on I-81N in Montgomery County cleared
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. This crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. Drivers heading north on I-81 in Montgomery County can expect delays due to a crash, according to VDOT. Officials say the crash happened at mile marker 125.5. The north left shoulder and left lane are closed,...
WHSV
Tractor trailer crash on I-81 S caused delays
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Update: The crash has been cleared. On I-81 at mile marker 235.2 near Weyers Cave, drivers can expect delays due to a tractor trailer crash. No lanes are closed at this time, but traffic backups are about 8 miles as of 6:05 p.m. This is...
WSLS
Multi-vehicle crash cleared on I-81N in Roanoke County
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. Drivers going north on I-81 in Roanoke County can expect delays due to a multi-vehicle crash, according to VDOT. Authorities said the crash happened at mile marker 135.5. As of 4:40 p.m., traffic was backed up...
WSET
Structure fire on Cog Lane in Lynchburg: Firefighters
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Rustburg Volunteer Fire Department received a call for a possible structure fire. The call for the structure fire was at 94 Cog Lane. Units arrived on the scene to find the fire mostly out in the furnace but there was still a small fire in the ceiling area, firefighters said.
WSET
One man shot in Roanoke: RPD
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke Police Department is investigating a shooting incident. On Sunday at approximately 6:08 a.m., Roanoke Police said they were notified that a person with a gunshot wound had arrived at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital via personal vehicle. According to police, officers responded to speak with...
WSLS
Tractor-trailer crash cleared on I-81N in Roanoke County
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. A tractor-trailer crash is causing traffic delays on Interstate 81 in Roanoke County, according to VDOT. Authorities said the crash happened at mile marker 138.9. As of 8:07 p.m., the north right lane and right shoulder...
WSET
Two-car crash in Rustburg: Firefighters
RUSTBURG, Va. (WSET) — There was a two-car motor vehicle crash on Friday in Rustburg. The Rustburg Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to the crash on Suburban Road and Brookwood Drive. When units arrived they found both vehicles still in the roadway, firefighters said. According to firefighters, both drivers...
WSLS
Roanoke Police investigating shooting
ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Police learned Sunday morning around 6:08 a.m., that a person with a gunshot wound had arrived at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital in a private vehicle. Officers responded to speak with the adult male victim, who had what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries. Details about this...
WSLS
Jamila Gadson found, man charged with her disappearance
GRETNA,Va. – Pittsylvania County Deputies said Saturday, Nov. 19 Jamila Gadson was found and returned to her home in Gretna, Investigators said, in connection with Gadson’s disappearance, 28-year-old Andrew Roy Beverly, from Pulaski, was charged and arrested for contributing to delinquency of a minor. Detectives said additional charges...
wfxrtv.com
UPDATE: Lynchburg police release new details in malicious wounding
UPDATE 11/18 8:28: The Lynchburg Police Department says they located the stolen vehicle of interest in the malicious wounding that took place in the 1500 block of Florida Avenue. UPDATE: Lynchburg police release new details in malicious …. UPDATE 11/18 8:28: The Lynchburg Police Department says they located the stolen...
WSLS
Heads up: Lane closures in Lynchburg on Nov. 24 due to Turkey Trot Race
LYNCHBURG, Va. – The annual Turkey Trot Race will be taking place in Lynchburg soon, and Lynchburg officials are reminding residents that some roads will be closed. Below is a schedule of road closures in the area on the day of the race, Nov. 24, provided by the Office of Economic Development & Tourism:
WSLS
Tractor-trailer crash causes 2-mile backup on I-81 South in Roanoke County
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – A tractor-trailer crash has caused a 2-mile backup on I-81 South in Roanoke County, according to VDOT. Authorities said that the accident happened at mile marker 138. As of 8:15 p.m., the southbound left lane is closed. Stick with 10 News as this breaking news...
Comments / 0