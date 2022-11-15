Read full article on original website
flaglerlive.com
State Emergency Management Chief Kevin Guthrie Calls for ‘Holistic’ Re-Engineering of Florida Coast
Kevin Guthrie used the word “resiliency” or its derivatives 13 times in his appearance before the Flagler Tiger Bay Club today, underscoring the state director of emergency management’s focus in the aftermath of Hurricanes Ian and Nicole. Then Palm Coast Mayor David Alfin almost put him on the spot.
click orlando
Division of Emergency Management assessing damage from Nicole in Daytona Beach Shores
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. – City leaders in Daytona Beach Shores discussed the latest on Hurricane Nicole’s impact on the coastal community in a meeting Tuesday night. As two more of the high-rise buildings on the beach have been cleared for residents to return, there is still much that needs to be done to repair and rebuild.
fox35orlando.com
Florida residents look to state for help with Nicole-damaged beachfront homes: 'It’s got to move along'
PONCE INLET, Fla. - Some Volusia County residents say they are frustrated and feel they're not getting enough help from the state. Volusia County is issuing temporary permits to people who live along to coast, so they can put up sand or sandbags to protect their homes that have been damage from Hurricane Nicole.
click orlando
‘Never been done before:’ News 6 investigation helps lead to arrest of gas pump manipulators
ORLANDO, Fla. – An investigation into gas pump manipulators by News 6 and the Orlando U.S. Secret Service office has sparked an aggressive legal salvo by state prosecutors, leading to the arrest of three Central Florida men charged with multiple counts of racketeering. Investigators tell News 6 the men...
mynews13.com
Coastal homeowners pushing for seawalls face lengthy process
As businesses and homeowners along the coast work to clean up the damage from Hurricanes Ian and Nicole, many who didn’t have protection from seawalls are now hoping to build them. What You Need To Know. Homeowners along the coast have worked for years to build a seawall. The...
click orlando
Flagler Beach looks to long-term plans to fix A1A after storms damaged road
FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. – A1A along Flagler Beach is finally reopening after hurricanes Ian and Nicole tore away chunks of the road. It’s not the first time it’s happened in a storm. Now city and county leaders are wanting to find long-term solutions. The city commission will...
click orlando
Volusia County residents, council members discuss extent of damage after Hurricane Nicole
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Several residents spoke in front of Volusia County councilmembers on Tuesday about the damage they are dealing with after both Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Nicole. A new assessment reports Hurricane Nicole caused $522 million in damage in Volusia County. [TRENDING: Artemis I’s launch may be...
daytonatimes.com
Nicole mostly ravages beachside and downtown
While recovering from Hurricane Ian which hit in September, Daytona Beach and Volusia County were ravaged by Tropical Storm Nicole on Nov. 9 and Nov. 10. Volusia County puts property damage at $522 million from the storm, which was more than Hurricane Ian’s damage of $377 million. Nicole seems...
Ron DeSantis Names 114 Purple Star Schools Across Florida That Help Children of Military Families
On Tuesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced 114 schools in 10 counties across the state will be designated as Florida’s first class of Purple Star campuses in recognition of their support for the children of military families. DeSantis made the announcement while visiting Fort Walton Beach High School in Okaloosa...
floridapolitics.com
As medical marijuana industry grows, Gov. DeSantis changes leadership in state marijuana office
The state expects to award eight additional medical marijuana treatment center licenses by June, 30, 2024, according to budget documents. As Florida’s medical marijuana market grows and flourishes, the Gov. Ron DeSantis administration has changed leadership in the Office of Medical Marijuana Use (OMMU). Christopher Phillip Kimbal. Weesam Khoury...
Bay News 9
Wilbur-by-the-Sea residents wait for state approval to save their property
WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. — After Hurricane Nicole turned their lives upside down, residents of Wilbur-by-the-Sea are turning to county leaders for help. However, Volusia County officials cannot tell residents when they will be able to begin rebuilding their properties. What You Need To Know. County officials said in order for...
palmcoastobserver.com
CITY WATCH: City of Palm Coast moves forward with Holland Park lawsuit
The legal team in charge of the Holland Park splash pad construction failures was given the green light to file a lawsuit against the businesses involved. The Palm Coast City Council unanimously approved a resolution on Tuesday morning at their Nov. 15 business meeting approving their outside council at Grey Robinson P.A. to file a lawsuit on their behalf against the design, construction and insurance teams, as well as the product providers, involved in the Holland Park splash pad.
click orlando
Something’s fishy: Photos show ‘demon fish’ found along Florida waterway
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – Something fishy found along a Florida waterway sparked the curiosity of thousands of social media users about a week ago. On Nov. 10, Central Florida resident Tammy Jenkins took to the Florida Photography Facebook group to share her pictures of a so-called “demon fish” she found at Johnson Field Boat Ramp in Putnam County.
usf.edu
Florida's new medical marijuana czar is a lawyer and former Navy officer
Overseeing nearly 500 medical marijuana retail sites and more than 750,000 patients, Florida’s new medical pot czar is an attorney who spent more than two decades in the U.S. Navy and served in the Judge Advocate General’s Corps. Florida Department of Health officials on Tuesday confirmed that Christopher...
wmfe.org
Orange County Commission dismisses use of future tax revenue to clean up landfill for development
A developer’s proposal to use $60 million in future tax revenue to remove an old landfill and make way for luxury apartments didn’t fly with the Orange County Commission on Tuesday. MMI Development wants to build Fieldstream Village on Lake Underhill Road, with 1,500 apartments, plus shops and...
Record water levels on St. Johns River pose major flooding risk in Florida (again)
As residents around the St. Johns River continued to pick up the pieces in the aftermath of Ian, Hurricane Nicole impacted the area and worsened already difficult recovery efforts. After weeks of dealing with the fallout from Hurricane Ian, Floridians who live around the St. Johns River in eastern Florida...
Bay News 9
Officials say repairing New Smyrna Beach condos will be long, expensive process
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — There’s more than just people missing at the Sea Coast Gardens II condominiums — the beach, a portion of a sea wall, and a sun deck are also gone. Hurricane Ian left its mark for many along the Atlantic coast, and the...
WINKNEWS.com
Thousands of Florida students committed under Baker Act
Florida had 5,077 incidents of students being involuntarily committed under a mental-health law known as the Baker Act during the past school year, according to data presented to a school-safety commission on Wednesday. The Baker Act is a roughly 50-year-old state law that allows courts, law enforcement officers and certain...
cw34.com
Florida's home insurance crisis worsens, lawmakers eye fixes
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An official date has not been announced, but lawmakers are expecting to be called back to Tallahassee in mid-December for a special legislative session on property insurance issues. Rates have been increasing, insurers have been going insolvent, and more homeowners are being forced...
flaglerlive.com
Palm Coast Sues Holland Park’s Splash Pad Contractors as Losses Reach $1.4 Million and Rising
The Palm Coast City Council today cleared the way for a civil lawsuit against several contractors involved in the construction of the splash pad at Holland Park that opened only for a few months before it shut down. After a divided council approved its construction in 2019, the splash pad...
