Casper Woman Competing in ‘FabOver40′ New Beauty Contest
One of Casper's own is currently in second place in New Beauty Magazine's FabOver40 contest. Katrina Lorenzen is a Jackson Hole, Wyoming-native that has been a Casper resident for the better part of thirty years. I had the chance to speak to her about her reasons for entering the contest. She stated:
oilcity.news
Casper’s Bull Horn Brewing charges forward with food truck, golf simulators
CASPER, Wyo. – Bull Horn Brewing owner Holden Kai hoped to have craft beef flowing from the taps by June. It didn’t quite work out that way. “We had some efficiency issues with the brewing system, and then deliveries were rough,” he said earlier this week. “A lot of challenges.”
oilcity.news
Obituaries: Asti; McAteer Jr.; Hughes
Madalyn Emily Asti: September 9, 2008 – November 13, 2022. Madalyn Emily Asti was welcomed into this world on September 9th of 2008 to AJ and Theresa Asti in Casper, Wyoming. Madalyn was the youngest of four girls; from the day she came home she was without a doubt...
oilcity.news
Food Bank of Wyoming spending over $121K per month to source food, triple pre-pandemic costs
CASPER, Wyo. — The Food Bank of Wyoming said in a press release Wednesday that it has recently been spending over $121,000 per month to source food to help people in the state facing food insecurity, “triple the amount the organization was spending pre-COVID.”. “Soaring inflation is driving...
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Natrona senior with dreams of starting construction company helping lead Wyoming SkillsUSA
CASPER, Wyo. — A Natrona County High School senior with dreams of starting a construction company has been honing her leadership skills as a member of the Wyoming SkillsUSA State Officer Team, the Natrona County School District said in a press release Monday. Tristy Thomas has taken construction and...
oilcity.news
Mr. + Mrs. Claus attending 25th anniversary Holiday Square lighting; Casper workers started preparations in October
CASPER, Wyo. — Both Santa and Mrs. Claus are expected to be in attendance at the 25th annual Holiday Square lighting at the Healing Park on Conwell across from the Wyoming Medical Center in central Casper. Mr. and Mrs. Claus will be at the lighting event when the one-hour...
oilcity.news
Jeffree Star plans to open new yak meat, cosmetics store in downtown Casper in spring 2023
CASPER, Wyo. — Celebrity entrepreneur Jeffree Star has plans to open a retail store in downtown Casper, the Star Yak Ranch announced on Sunday. The business will be inside the former Hall on Ash building, 355 S. Ash St. in the Old Yellowstone District. With over 7,000 square feet of space, the store will sell yak meat products from yaks raised at the Star Yak Ranch.
oilcity.news
Trails Center hosting ‘Life and Times of Rev. De Smet’ Saturday in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — The National Historic Trails Interpretive Center will be hosting a presentation on “The Life and Times of Reverend De Smet, S.J.” at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19. Park Ranger Michael Bardgett, who has over 15 years’ experience interpreting the history of Independence Rock, will...
oilcity.news
Obituaries: Hayden; Cochran Jr.; Edwards
Gary Bruce Hayden passed away on November 9, 2022, at Central Wyoming Hospice with his family by his side. Gary was born in Gillette, Wyoming, on January 5, 1948, to Darrell and Maureen (McClure) Hayden. He and his wife Karen were married for 54 years. They have two children, Gwen Barstad and Wes Hayden.
aspenpublicradio.org
How voters in the Mountain West's most conservative state are grappling with change
Wyoming's midterm elections sent the deep-red state even further to the right. At the same time, the state is reinventing itself, as the energy transition and, in some communities, a wave of new residents bring big opportunities and challenges. The Mountain West News Bureau’s Will Walkey recently went on a “listening tour” across Wyoming to hear how residents are contending with change.
oilcity.news
Casper Children’s Chorale readies for Holiday Concert
CASPER, Wyo. — One of the clearest signs of the winter season is the holiday music, and Natrona County residents will soon be able to enjoy a wide variety of classic tunes and lesser-known songs at the Casper Children’s Chorale’s annual Holiday Concert. The show will take...
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Ford Wyoming Center hosts national beard and moustache competition
CASPER, Wyo. — On Saturday, the Ford Wyoming Center was home to food, drinks and lots of expertly maintained facial hair as part of the 2022 Honest Amish National Beard and Moustache Competition. The competition, which was hosted in conjunction with the annual Booze and Bacon Festival, brought competitors...
oilcity.news
Casper’s Journey Elementary awarded $2,500 to help with ‘Trout in the Classroom’ project
CASPER, Wyo. — Journey Elementary School has been awarded a $2,500 grant to support a “Trout in the Classroom” project. The “Funding the Future” grant has been awarded by Continental Resources. The Natrona County School District Board of Trustees will consider authorizing acceptance of the grant during its meeting Monday.
oilcity.news
Casper applying for up to $1M grant as it works to kickstart Washington Park Revival Project
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Casper City Council authorized the submission of an application seeking up to $1 million from a Land and Water Conservation Fund grant to support the City of Casper’s Washington Park Revival Project. The city would be required to provide matching funding for...
oilcity.news
School board awards ~$58K Casper Planetarium painting contract
CASPER, Wyo. — On Monday, the Natrona County School District awarded a contract for painting at the Casper Planetarium. The contract was awarded to Casper-based Todd Lee and Sons Painting Inc. The company’s $57,948 bid was the only bid received by the school district. Major Maintenance Fund dollars...
oilcity.news
2022 Conwell Park Holiday Square Tree Lighting this Sunday in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — City crews are busy preparing the annual transformation of Healing Park on Conwell into Holiday Square this week in Casper. The official tree lighting ceremony is scheduled for 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20. The lights will be on each evening from then through New Year’s Day. A light show synched to music will take place on the hour each evening from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
oilcity.news
Casper-based 4 Elements LLC awarded $476K contract for roofing work at six Natrona school facilities
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper-based 4 Elements LLC has been awarded a $476,225 contract to complete roofing work at six Natrona County School District facilities. The NCSD Board of Trustees awarded the contract during its meeting on Monday. 4 Elements will be tasked with conducting roofing work at the Crest Hill Elementary gymnasium, the Dean Morgan Junior High gym, Evansville Elementary, Sagewood Elementary, Verda James Elementary and University Park.
oilcity.news
Casper PD Incident Report log (11/14/22–11/15/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Information for the Casper Police Department Incident Summary Report and Map is provided by the Casper Police Department and is published as a public service to our readers. For privacy reasons, exact addresses and certain types of calls may not be included, and certain calls may...
oilcity.news
Parade full-o-floats: 61 entries ready for ‘Christmas Past, Present & Future’ in downtown Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — The downtown Casper Christmas parade has seen a lot of entries this year with 61 floats registered, Casper City Councilmember Steve Cathey said during Tuesday’s Council meeting. “That is up significantly from past years,” Cathey, who learned about the number of floats at a Chamber...
oilcity.news
Natrona County recent applications for marriage (11/9/22–11/15/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Natrona County. Here is a list of those who applied for a marriage license from Nov. 9 through Nov. 15. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the County Clerk’s Office.
