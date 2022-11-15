ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

Casper Woman Competing in ‘FabOver40′ New Beauty Contest

One of Casper's own is currently in second place in New Beauty Magazine's FabOver40 contest. Katrina Lorenzen is a Jackson Hole, Wyoming-native that has been a Casper resident for the better part of thirty years. I had the chance to speak to her about her reasons for entering the contest. She stated:
Obituaries: Asti; McAteer Jr.; Hughes

Madalyn Emily Asti: September 9, 2008 – November 13, 2022. Madalyn Emily Asti was welcomed into this world on September 9th of 2008 to AJ and Theresa Asti in Casper, Wyoming. Madalyn was the youngest of four girls; from the day she came home she was without a doubt...
Jeffree Star plans to open new yak meat, cosmetics store in downtown Casper in spring 2023

CASPER, Wyo. — Celebrity entrepreneur Jeffree Star has plans to open a retail store in downtown Casper, the Star Yak Ranch announced on Sunday. The business will be inside the former Hall on Ash building, 355 S. Ash St. in the Old Yellowstone District. With over 7,000 square feet of space, the store will sell yak meat products from yaks raised at the Star Yak Ranch.
Obituaries: Hayden; Cochran Jr.; Edwards

Gary Bruce Hayden passed away on November 9, 2022, at Central Wyoming Hospice with his family by his side. Gary was born in Gillette, Wyoming, on January 5, 1948, to Darrell and Maureen (McClure) Hayden. He and his wife Karen were married for 54 years. They have two children, Gwen Barstad and Wes Hayden.
How voters in the Mountain West's most conservative state are grappling with change

Wyoming's midterm elections sent the deep-red state even further to the right. At the same time, the state is reinventing itself, as the energy transition and, in some communities, a wave of new residents bring big opportunities and challenges. The Mountain West News Bureau’s Will Walkey recently went on a “listening tour” across Wyoming to hear how residents are contending with change.
Casper Children’s Chorale readies for Holiday Concert

CASPER, Wyo. — One of the clearest signs of the winter season is the holiday music, and Natrona County residents will soon be able to enjoy a wide variety of classic tunes and lesser-known songs at the Casper Children’s Chorale’s annual Holiday Concert. The show will take...
(PHOTOS) Ford Wyoming Center hosts national beard and moustache competition

CASPER, Wyo. — On Saturday, the Ford Wyoming Center was home to food, drinks and lots of expertly maintained facial hair as part of the 2022 Honest Amish National Beard and Moustache Competition. The competition, which was hosted in conjunction with the annual Booze and Bacon Festival, brought competitors...
School board awards ~$58K Casper Planetarium painting contract

CASPER, Wyo. — On Monday, the Natrona County School District awarded a contract for painting at the Casper Planetarium. The contract was awarded to Casper-based Todd Lee and Sons Painting Inc. The company’s $57,948 bid was the only bid received by the school district. Major Maintenance Fund dollars...
2022 Conwell Park Holiday Square Tree Lighting this Sunday in Casper

CASPER, Wyo. — City crews are busy preparing the annual transformation of Healing Park on Conwell into Holiday Square this week in Casper. The official tree lighting ceremony is scheduled for 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20. The lights will be on each evening from then through New Year’s Day. A light show synched to music will take place on the hour each evening from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Casper-based 4 Elements LLC awarded $476K contract for roofing work at six Natrona school facilities

CASPER, Wyo. — Casper-based 4 Elements LLC has been awarded a $476,225 contract to complete roofing work at six Natrona County School District facilities. The NCSD Board of Trustees awarded the contract during its meeting on Monday. 4 Elements will be tasked with conducting roofing work at the Crest Hill Elementary gymnasium, the Dean Morgan Junior High gym, Evansville Elementary, Sagewood Elementary, Verda James Elementary and University Park.
Casper PD Incident Report log (11/14/22–11/15/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Information for the Casper Police Department Incident Summary Report and Map is provided by the Casper Police Department and is published as a public service to our readers. For privacy reasons, exact addresses and certain types of calls may not be included, and certain calls may...
