This is why New Jersey's reinstated bear hunt won't curb interactions with humans
The black bears of New Jersey can run, but they can't hide, from the onslaught of hunters who will soon seek them as their prized quarry. The New Jersey Fish and Game Council voted unanimously during a meeting Tuesday to reinstate the state's annual bear hunt, citing a significant increase in bear sightings around the state. But animal conservationists are criticizing the decision, stating that it won't lead to a decrease in human and bear interactions.
Wrong-way driver who hit Southern California law enforcement recruits arrested, authorities say
WHITTIER, Calif. -- The 22-year-old driver who slammed into a group of law-enforcement recruits out for a training run in LA County has been arrested, authorities announced. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, Nicholas Joseph Gutierrez was arrested Wednesday and has been charged with attempted murder on a peace officer(s).
Insufficient paper ballots in GOP precincts among allegations against Harris County, Abbott says
The Republican Texas leader, who won a third term last week, pointed at widespread problems, including voters being confused and delays through various issues.
TxDMV announces paper license plate design overhaul in effort to prevent fraud
The new tags are more complex than existing tags, making them more secure, TxDMV said. They include additional features to make it easier for law enforcement to spot a fake.
Applications open for program that helps Texans pay their utility bills
The program makes direct payments to utility companies for electricity, gas, propane, water and wastewater bills, and the assistance doesn't have to be paid back.
Body found in search for missing 28-year-old father in town for his baby's liver transplant
While the medical examiner's office has not identified the body as that of the missing father, Texas EquuSearch said they are confident their search for him has concluded.
'Exceptional job': Bodycam video shows Kansas police officers pull woman from fiery crash
LEAWOOD, Kan. -- Body camera video captured an intense rescue after a crash and ensuing fire in Kansas earlier this week. The video begins as the fifth officer arrives at the scene. An SUV is engulfed in flames, KMBC reported. That's when police spot a victim through the smoke and...
