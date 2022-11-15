Read full article on original website
WTOL-TV
Man shot, dies at north Toledo apartments; suspect arrested
Erek Evans, 32, was found in an apartment hallway in the 600 block of Locust Street and had been shot three times. Evans died at the scene, according to police.
cleveland19.com
Duo wanted for Linda’s Deli break in, Cleveland Police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect who broke into Linda’s Deli and his lookout are on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help finding them. The breaking and entering and theft happened at 7 a.m. on Oct. 30 at 8708 Denison Rd., according to police. Police said...
cleveland19.com
Suspect who broke into Avon school on the loose, police say
AVON, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect accused of breaking into an Avon school is on the loose, Lorain County CSI confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them. Police did not specify which school was broken into or when the incident occurred. Take a close look at the surveillance photo of...
hometownstations.com
A Findlay man was arrested after a long police chase Monday afternoon
Officers were called to 224 Monroe Ave in Findlay for a male threatening another male with a knife. The suspect male left prior to Officer's arrival, but was located in the 1500 blk of Bright Rd. A traffic stop was made and the male initially complied with the stop. During the stop the male fled in his car. Officers began pursuing the male throughout the City of Findlay. The male then got on I-75 southbound and then exited onto State Route 15 heading east. At one point in the pursuit the male pointed a handgun out of his window at pursuing Officers. The pursuit then continued southeast on State Route 15. Just north of Upper Sandusky, OH the subject exited of SR 15 onto US Route 30 heading west. He then crossed the median and went back east on US 30 and back north on SR 15. He went north and then exited to the east on Township Highway 103. He crossed State Route 199 and went east on Township Highway 29. The subject lost control of his vehicle near Township Highway 300 and struck a telephone pole. The vehicle came to a stop just east of TH 300. The male exited his vehicle with two knives, and was not complying with any orders given. He was struck was two less-lethal bean bag rounds, but was still non-compliant. A Taser was deployed and the male dropped the knives and was taken into custody.
Man sentenced to life in prison for Cleveland triple homicide
A man was sentenced to life in prison for killing three people in Cleveland three years ago. On Wednesday, 28-year-old Kielonte Harris was handed three consecutive life sentences without eligibility for parole.
Ex-boyfriend found guilty of kidnapping, murdering of Richland County woman
MANSFIELD, Ohio — A 45-year-old man has been found guilty of kidnapping and killing his ex-girlfriend last year in Richland County. A jury on Wednesday convicted John Mack Jr. of 17 criminal counts related to the death of 33-year-old Melinda Davis, including aggravated murder. Prosecutors had originally sought the death penalty against Mack but later dropped that specification, and the harshest sentence he can now face is life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Murder suspect search causes several school lockdowns in Ohio
A Fremont murder suspect search caused several Northeast Ohio schools to be put on lockdown Monday.
Thief steals woman’s wallet while she suffers medical emergency: Parma Police Blotter
On Oct. 23, police were dispatched to Sheetz after a woman had a medical emergency at the Snow Road store. It turned out that someone had stolen her wallet during the event. Her credit cards were used at several locations. There are no suspects. Police are investigating. Drug abuse: Broadview...
13abc.com
Case Files: Police seek witness in South Toledo double murder
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It was just after noon on October 10, 2017, when shots were fired. A neighbor calls 9-1-1 to report the sound of nearly a dozen gunshots. The caller told the dispatcher she saw people running but couldn’t give more of a description. Caller: I heard...
crawfordcountynow.com
Two-million-dollar bond for shooting suspect
BUCYRUS—Jacob D. Davidson, 38, of Centerburg, made his initial appearance at the Crawford County Municipal Court. Davidson appeared via video from the Crawford County Jail. Davidson is currently charged with one count of felonious assault, a felony of the second degree punishable with up to 11 years in prison.
crawfordcountynow.com
High speed chase ends in cornfield—suspects arrested
WYANDOT—At 10:15 am Tuesday, detectives from the Wyandot County Major Crimes Unit were attempting to serve a warrant on a person wanted for a probation violation. While conducting surveillance, detectives observed a person matching the suspect’s description in a grey 2009 Chevrolet truck leaving the Village of Carey.
Ohio correctional officer charged with accepting bribes, smuggling contraband
A correctional officer at a Northeast Ohio Correction Center has been charged for his role in a scheme to smuggle contraband into the NEOCC in return for bribery payments.
cleveland19.com
2 suspected drug dealers arrested in connection to Vermilion man’s overdose death
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lorain County Prosecutor’s Office along with several other area law enforcement agencies announced the arrests of two suspected drug dealers connected to 22-year-old Justin Cramer’s death, Tuesday. Cramer, who was from Vermilion, died from a fentanyl overdose in May. Tyler Wayne Fox, 22,...
‘Cut short over a PlayStation’: Mother of killed Brunswick student speaks out
“I want justice,” said the boy's mother Amanita Burleigh. “I’m so hurt and don’t know how I’m going to live with this.”
WTOL-TV
Victims identified in Friday's double homicide, TPD to release information on officer-involved shooting
A man and woman were found shot to death inside a home on Albion Street, Toledo police said. Police shot the suspect who was found with one of the victim's cars.
huroninsider.com
Police issue warning after man reportedly asked Perkins High School student if she needed a ride
SANDUSKY – Police are warning the public after a mother of a Perkins High School student said that an unknown man in a vehicle asked her daughter if she need a ride to school. According to a report from the Perkins Township Police Department, the student’s mother told police...
Investigators looking for suspect in Elyria bank robbery
Investigators are looking for the suspect in an Elyria bank robbery over the weekend.
cleveland19.com
Elderly man crashes into Parma post office, runs over man inside
PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - An elderly man accidentally crashed into a Parma post office and ran over a pedestrian in the process. On Monday 19 News obtained body camera video from the terrifying incident. Parma police said the driver, who was 89 years old, accidentally hit the gas pedal instead of the brake.
Man sentenced in slaying of former Cleveland mayor’s grandson
Robert Shepard 30, of Cleveland, was found guilty in October of aggravated murder, murder and felonious assault in the September 2021 shooting death of 24-year-old Frank Q. Jackson.
Photos released of Giant Eagle shooting suspect
The Cleveland Police Department is searching for a Giant Eagle parking lot shooting suspect.
