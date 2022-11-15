ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

After first D-I win, Southern Indiana heads to Notre Dame

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NK6Hf_0jC42Qmm00

Notre Dame is accustomed to being the biggest game on the schedule for most of its nonconference opponents.

On Wednesday night, the Fighting Irish will be the opponent for the one of the biggest games Southern Indiana has ever played.

Notre Dame will welcome its fellow Hoosier State residents to South Bend on Wednesday night, hosting the fledging Division I program for the first meeting of schools located about 300 miles apart.

Both teams earned wins at home Sunday afternoon, when Notre Dame beat Youngstown State 88-81 and Southern Indiana earned a milestone victory by defeating Southern Illinois 71-53.

There’s been nothing easy about a 2-0 start for undermanned Notre Dame. After needing a go-ahead jumper by Cormac Ryan with 9.5 seconds left in a 79-76 win over Radford last week, the Fighting Irish were locked in a one-point game with Youngstown State with under five minutes left and couldn’t put the game away until freshman JJ Starling hit 3-pointers on consecutive trips down the floor in the final two minutes.

Starling, who finished with 17 points Sunday, is the lone newcomer in the starting lineup for the Irish, who have a quartet of graduate seniors playing their fifth season granted to those who played during the pandemic-shortened 2020-21 campaign. Those four players — Ryan, Dane Goodwin, Nate Laszewski and Trey Wertz — have combined to score 126 of Notre Dame’s 167 points this season.

“We’re going to have to score to escape some people,” Notre Dame coach Mike Brey said. “You can’t simulate game situations and pressure like we had the last two games. We figured out how to do it. Our veterans are really veterans.”

Southern Indiana (1-1) is one of five Division I newcomers this season following a successful five-decade run in Division II (current Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl directed the school to the 1995 national championship). The Screaming Eagles joined the 10-school Ohio Valley Conference, and were projected as seventh in the league’s preseason poll.

After nearly overcoming a 20-point deficit in a 97-91 loss to Missouri on Nov. 7, Southern Indiana outscored Southern Illinois 43-27 in the second half to win its home opener. Jelani Simmons scored a game-high 18 points for the victors while Gary Solomon flirted with a double-double (16 points, nine rebounds).

Afterward, coach Stan Gouard — a star guard on Southern Indiana’s national championship team — said he hoped players would eventually grasp the historical nature of Sunday’s win.

“Our guys may not appreciate or understand what it means to them now because they’re young,” Gouard told Evansville television station WFIE. “But I always tell them when they become my age, they’ll look back at this and realize what this moment means to them.”

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WEHT/WTVW

Eagles make valiant, fourth-quarter run in road loss

DEKALB, Ill. – University of Southern Indiana Women’s Basketball made a strong, fourth-quarter run in their first road test of the season at Northern Illinois University Tuesday, but the hosting Huskies won by a final score of 61-53. Both schools started with high-intensity defense to start the game, applying pressure down the court. Sophomore guard Vanessa Shafford (Linton, […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
Fox 32 Chicago

Former NBA player Donte Greene arrested for attempted robbery at Indiana gas station: reports

GOSHEN, Ind. - Former NBA player and Syracuse standout Donte Green was arrested in Indiana last week after allegedly trying to rob a gas station, according to police. The former 2008 first-round draft pick was charged with robbery, intimidation and interfering in the reporting of a crime after Goshen Police responded to a "robbery in progress" call just after midnight on Nov. 8, according to police records.
GOSHEN, IN
14news.com

Five Memorial seniors commit to college athletics

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Five Reitz Memorial High School seniors signed their National Letter of Intent. Four of the signees won back-to-back IHSAA soccer State Championships with the Tigers and went undefeated in their final season. Kennedy Neighbors, Ella Hamner, and Lydia Bordfeld signed play soccer at Indiana University, University...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTVW

Owensboro Catholic preparing for battle

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The high school football playoffs always bring a different level of excitement and for Owensboro Catholic it’s no different. The Aces have not dropped a game since September and Aces head coach Jason Morris credits that to a strong out of district schedule early in the season saying they learned from their mistakes and have worked to get better each week.
OWENSBORO, KY
103GBF

The 11th River Basin Blues Blast in Southern Indiana is Free to Attend

The River Basin Blues Society has been around since 2011. They will be hosting the 11th River Basin Blues Blast in Evansville, Indiana and it's free to attend. The River Basin Blues Society serves Southern Indiana, Western Kentucky, and Eastern Illinois and is a comprehensive resource for not only fans of blues music, but also musicians and venue owners as well. The River Basin Blues Society provides an outlet for sharing information, knowledge, and appreciation amongst the community of blues fans in the area. They will host the 11th River Basin Blues Blast. Keep reading to get all the details.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WBKR

Owensboro Girl Crowned Your 2023 Junior Miss Kentucky Rodeo

"Intense!" That's how Jaclyn Graves Cecil described Day One of the 2023 Junior Miss Kentucky Rodeo pageant in Louisville. Jaclyn, a former air personality at WBKR-FM in Owensboro, is no stranger to the pageant circuit. She grew up in it. Her mother Janet was a pageant coach (she coached a Miss America, by the way) and had Jaclyn in pageants and youth talent shows for much of her childhood. There's no doubt the circuit is in Jaclyn's blood. Now, it's in her daughter Carsyn's too.
OWENSBORO, KY
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you love going to nice restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit if you haven't already.
INDIANA STATE
wevv.com

Evansville Vanderburgh School Corp. announces 2022 Hall of Fame inductees

Officials with the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation came together Monday to announce their 13 inductees for the EVSC Hall of Fame Class of 2022. The final 13 inductees were among numerous nominations and were selected by a panel of judges, and will be honored on March 8, 2023, at the "An Evening to Remember" celebration dinner sponsored by the EVSC Foundation.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Historic Evansville building finds new purpose 130 years later

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A historic Evansville building housed furniture over 130 years ago. Now, one developer hopes to transform it to house people. The Karges Furniture Building, which is now in the works of becoming an apartment building, was built in 1892. To put that into perspective, that’s only two years after Vincent Van […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
FOX59

Powerball player in Indiana wins $50,000 prize

INDIANAPOLIS — It didn’t take long for Powerball players in Indiana to win another big prize after the record-breaking $2.04 billion dollar jackpot. With the jackpot reset to $20 million for Wednesday night’s drawing, one ticket sold in Indiana matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball — earning the player a $50,000 prize. […]
INDIANA STATE
My 1053 WJLT

Southern Indiana State Park Offering Firewood for $10 per Truckload

After enjoying warmer-than-normal temperatures for this time of year over the past couple of weeks, Mother Nature pulled the rug out from under us recently by dropping the temperature about 30 degrees and blanketing us with a couple of inches of snow in a 24-hour period. It was a chilling reminder that as much as we may want the temperature to stay in the upper-60s or low 70s year-round, we live in Indiana and things can change in an instant. It also served as a good reminder that winter will be here soon and it would probably be a good idea to make sure we're prepared for it. Especially when it comes to keeping ourselves warm.
SPENCER COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Winning $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — One lucky Hoosier from Posey County won $50,000 in Monday’s Powerball drawing. According to the Hoosier Lottery, the winning $50,000 ticket was purchased at I-64 Moto located on Big Cynthiana Road in Cynthiana. If you purchased a ticket from I-64 Moto in Posey County then double...
POSEY COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Former WEHT reporter unexpectedly passes away

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — With “deep sadness”, USI Public Safety has reported the passing of one of their own, Officer Steve Gibson. Not only did Steve work for USI, he had also worked as a reporter for WEHT during the 80’s and 90’s. His reporting was fact on and professional in the highest sense. He […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Residents voice concerns as pickleball project moves on

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Proposed pickleball courts within Evansville’s Wesselman Park move another step closer to reality, but not before concerned citizens voiced their frustrations to park officials. Residents who spoke during Wednesday’s parks board meeting say this isn’t about pickleball, but rather what they claim is a lack of communication and transparency, in addition […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

85K+
Followers
64K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy