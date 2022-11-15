ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Over It: Summer Walker Speaks On Her Two-Time Grammys Snub—‘The Math Is Literally Not Mathing’

By @IamDaniCanada
 5 days ago

Summer Walker is speaking out after she once again was overlooked by the Recording Academy. “It’s okay,” said the frustrated singer about the most recent snub, her second in a row.

As previously reported, the 2023 Grammy nominations were announced Tuesday and Beyoncé, Mary J. Blige, Snoh Aalegra, and Jazmine Sullivan all earned R&B category nominations. Absent from the list however, was Sumer Walker who released her Still Over It album last November.

A number of fans wondered why Summer was missing from the list…

and Justice Baiden of Love Renaissance, the record label Summer Walker’s signed to, tweeted his displeasure with the snub.

According to the music exec, Walker’s Still Over It album is a “masterclass” in songwriting and it “smashed every record” while affecting culture.

Still Over It broke Apple Music’s record for the biggest album release for a female artist and every song charted between No. 1 through No. 22 on Apple Music’s All-Genre Top Songs Chart. It also debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, moving 166,000 equivalent album units and landing all 18 of its eligible tracks on the Billboard Hot 100.

“I WAS COOL WHEN WE GOT SNUBBED FOR OVER IT BUT THEN STILL OVER IT SMASHED EVERY RECORD AFFECTED CULTURE AND WAS A MASTERCLASS ON SONGWRITING -” wrote Baiden.

“GRAMMYS NOT ACKNOWLEDGING SUMMER WALKER REALLY MAKES ME LOSE MY COMPLETE FAITH IN THAT ENTITY AS A WHOLE – TIME TO MOVE ON I FEAR”

He also wondered if Black female artists were purposely being shut out.

“NO SUMMER, NO KEHLANI, NO ARI, NO SZA ?” tweeted Baisden. “Feels like it’s something against a young black woman that doesn’t work with their award show – let’s talk about it.”

Do you agree that Kehlani, Ari Lennox, and SZA deserved Grammy nominations as well?

Like Baiden and the fans, Summer Walker wondered what it would take to be nominated for a Grammy.

“[And] as for the Grammys, for a [second] time, the math is literally not mathing…” wrote Walker on her InstaStory. ‘I was [going to] post some numbers but it’s okay. At least the streets [f**k] with me. Ya’ll always pack out every show [and] support every time I drop, so thanks for the love I do receive.”

So far it looks like most people agree that Summer’s time for a Grammy nom is past due and they’re Over It.

Others however believe that a Summer Walker nomination is unrealistic because it might knock out top contenders like Beyoncé, Jazmine Sullivan and Mary J. Blige.

What do you think about Summer Walker being snubbed by the Grammys?

Bossip

Bossip

