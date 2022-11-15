Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
58-Year-Old Anthony Saferian Killed In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Lapeer (Lapeer, MI)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Lapeer. The accident happened at the intersection of Plum Creek Road and N. Lapeer Road (M-24) at around 11:22 p.m. Saferian, 58 was driving a 2017 Ford F-250 traveling south on M-24.
ClickOnDetroit.com
39 years ago: Body of Flint teen who vanished on way to school found in ditch 4 days later
FLINT, Mich. – Police still don’t know who kidnapped and murdered a 16-year-old girl from Flint 39 years ago. Sheri Jo Elliott, 16, vanished on her way to school on Nov. 16, 1983. Her body was found in a ditch four days later. Elliott left her home on...
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Alcohol, speeding possibly involved in Saturday’s Custer Twp. crash
Sanilac County Sheriff deputies believe alcohol and speed may have been factors in a single-vehicle accident at 3:46 a.m. on Saturday, November 12 in Custer Township. Responding to the scene on Custer Road near Berkshire Road, deputies were accompanied by Sanilac EMS and the Sandusky Fire Department, finding a 23-year-old woman and her 17-year-old passenger. Initial investigation found that the 23-year-old Sandusky woman was driving west on Custer Road in a 2007 Ford Taurus, accompanied by the 17-year-old, also from Sandusky, when the car left the roadway and struck a large drainage ditch embankment.
30 Thieves Storm Michigan Dealership, Stealing 13 Vehicles
YouTube/Fox 2 DetroitThe incident led to a lockdown at Oakland University and a fatal crash on I-75.
WNEM
The search is on for stolen vehicles from Flint car lot
Here's a look at the top stories we're working on. James Felton gives a brief overview of the car theft in Flint that happened early Monday morning on Nov. 14. Barb Smith tells us about Feed the Bus, an event to help families in need. TV5 News Update: Monday afternoon,...
Slick roadways cause multiple crashes, traffic mess on I-94 in Macomb County
Multiple crashes due to slippery road conditions on I-94 in Macomb County have created significant back ups and travel headaches for drivers on their Wednesday morning commute.
Detroit News
Threats spark lockdowns, closures at schools in Oakland, Wayne and Macomb
Metro Detroit schools continue to see threats this week, sparking lockdowns and police response, officials said Wednesday. For the fourth time in little more than a month, a South Lyon school was interrupted as authorities probed a threat , the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said. A message found on...
WNEM
Teenage boy in critical condition following Flint shooting
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A teenage boy is in critical condition following a shooting in Flint early Tuesday morning. Flint police officers responded to the shooting in the 1700 block of Barbara Drive shortly after midnight. The victim was found with a gunshot wound to his chest and was transported...
Police: Deadly crash on I-75 near Joslyn believed to be connected to Flint area auto thefts
AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A deadly crash early Monday morning in Auburn Hills is believed to be connected to one of several vehicles stolen from a Flint area car dealership and a (now-lifted), shelter in place order at Oakland University. According to authorities, the fatal crash, which happened around 4:15 a.m., involved a single vehicle, with a lone occupant inside, due to the nature of the crash, it's unknown if the driver was male or female. Police say the vehicle exited southbound I-75 to southbound Joslyn Road when it went off the road and crashed. The vehicle is believed to have been stolen in Genesee County. Metro Police Authorities tried to make a stop on this vehicle earlier near the border of the city near Baldwin on I-75.
ClickOnDetroit.com
How a deadly crash on I-75 at Joslyn Road is linked to search for suspects at Oakland University
AUBURN HILLS, Mich. – A deadly crash on southbound I-75 at Joslyn Road in Auburn Hills involved a Ford Mustang that had been stolen out of Genesee County, officials said. Crews were dispatched to the fiery crash at 4 a.m. on Monday (Nov. 14) after the vehicle crashed on the exit ramp. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said they have not yet identified the driver.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Sandusky woman who threatened city hall arrested after failing to show for October sentencing
Amanda Nichol, the Sandusky resident arrested in July for making a call to Sanilac Central Dispatch threatening Sandusky City Hall, was arrested again, but this time, for skipping the sentencing trial for July’s offense. Nichol, age 33, failed to appear at her October 18 district court sentencing, prompting a...
WNEM
Child predator arrested for assaulting child he met on social media, sheriff says
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) – The Genesee County sheriff said an alleged child predator was arrested after using a popular social media app to meet up with and assault young girls in multiple counties. During a press conference with Sheriff Chris Swanson, Linden Police Chief Scott Sutter said 28-year-old...
Woman pleads to embezzling $18K from Saginaw County construction equipment business
SAGINAW, MI — An Owosso woman has pleaded guilty to embezzling a five-figure sum from a Saginaw County construction equipment business. Victoria B. Wagner, also known by the surnames Smith and Sumbera, on Monday, Nov. 14, appeared before Saginaw County Circuit Judge Andre R. Borrello and pleaded guilty to one count of embezzlement between $1,000 and $20,000. The charge is a five-year felony.
19-year-old accused of transporting deceased Roseville woman's body in truck charged with murder
The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office added additional charges on Tuesday and arraigned Stephen Freeman, 19, with felony murder after he was accused of causing the death of a 62-year-old Roseville woman and transporting her body in a truck.
Macomb Co. delivers 'one, two punch' to hoax school threats
MACOMB COUNTY (CBS DETROIT) – Almost 50 people in Macomb County have been charged with making such threats, a fifty percent jump from last year. Macomb County is working to have parents and students understand those hoax threats have serious consequences."Today there were two or three schools closed down when's it going to stop?" Peter Lucido, Macomb County Prosecutor said. And so Lucido is implementing a so-called 'one, two punch' to curb the ongoing hoax threats targeting schools."Parents need to really step up their game or they're responsible for the actions of their children.," Lucido said.In 2021 he charged 25 people...
WNEM
Teen charged with killing Flint police officer could be released at any time
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The teen driver who pled guilty to reckless driving causing the death of Flint Police Captain Collin Birnie could be released at any time. This comes as a result of a judge’s ruling Tuesday morning and it’s a decision that’s not sitting well with Genesee County Prosecutor. Captain Birnie’s widow told TV5 why she’s not just disappointed, she’s disgusted by the treatment of this case.
Detroit News
Macomb County fixes sinkhole in Warren that could've led to road collapse
Warren — A sinkhole on 10 Mile near Mound Road that could have grown larger has been fixed after the Macomb County Department of Public Works made repairs to a sewer pipe that caused it, officials said Tuesday. Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Candice Miller said the sinkhole was...
Deer hunters gather for buck pole events in Genesee County
GENESEE COUNTY, MI - Deer hunters from around Swartz Creek and Davison gathered on Tuesday to show off their hunting skills. The third annual buck pole contest was held by Swartz Creek Hometown Days at 5086 Morrish Road. A buck pole contest is when hunters bring their freshly killed bucks...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man arrested in Oakland County when gun seen in Instagram posts, rap videos found after car chase
PONTIAC, Mich. – A man who was not allowed to possess a gun due to a previous charge was arrested in Oakland County when a weapon seen in his Instagram posts and rap videos was found at the scene of a car chase that ended with a crash. Case...
Comments / 1