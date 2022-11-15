ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alcohol, speeding possibly involved in Saturday’s Custer Twp. crash

Sanilac County Sheriff deputies believe alcohol and speed may have been factors in a single-vehicle accident at 3:46 a.m. on Saturday, November 12 in Custer Township. Responding to the scene on Custer Road near Berkshire Road, deputies were accompanied by Sanilac EMS and the Sandusky Fire Department, finding a 23-year-old woman and her 17-year-old passenger. Initial investigation found that the 23-year-old Sandusky woman was driving west on Custer Road in a 2007 Ford Taurus, accompanied by the 17-year-old, also from Sandusky, when the car left the roadway and struck a large drainage ditch embankment.
SANDUSKY, MI
WNEM

The search is on for stolen vehicles from Flint car lot

Here's a look at the top stories we're working on. James Felton gives a brief overview of the car theft in Flint that happened early Monday morning on Nov. 14. Barb Smith tells us about Feed the Bus, an event to help families in need. TV5 News Update: Monday afternoon,...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Teenage boy in critical condition following Flint shooting

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A teenage boy is in critical condition following a shooting in Flint early Tuesday morning. Flint police officers responded to the shooting in the 1700 block of Barbara Drive shortly after midnight. The victim was found with a gunshot wound to his chest and was transported...
FLINT, MI
CBS Detroit

Police: Deadly crash on I-75 near Joslyn believed to be connected to Flint area auto thefts

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A deadly crash early Monday morning in Auburn Hills is believed to be connected to one of several vehicles stolen from a Flint area car dealership and a (now-lifted), shelter in place order at Oakland University. According to authorities, the fatal crash, which happened around 4:15 a.m., involved a single vehicle, with a lone occupant inside, due to the nature of the crash, it's unknown if the driver was male or female. Police say the vehicle exited southbound I-75 to southbound Joslyn Road when it went off the road and crashed. The vehicle is believed to have been stolen in Genesee County. Metro Police Authorities tried to make a stop on this vehicle earlier near the border of the city near Baldwin on I-75. 
AUBURN HILLS, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

How a deadly crash on I-75 at Joslyn Road is linked to search for suspects at Oakland University

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. – A deadly crash on southbound I-75 at Joslyn Road in Auburn Hills involved a Ford Mustang that had been stolen out of Genesee County, officials said. Crews were dispatched to the fiery crash at 4 a.m. on Monday (Nov. 14) after the vehicle crashed on the exit ramp. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said they have not yet identified the driver.
AUBURN HILLS, MI
The Saginaw News

Woman pleads to embezzling $18K from Saginaw County construction equipment business

SAGINAW, MI — An Owosso woman has pleaded guilty to embezzling a five-figure sum from a Saginaw County construction equipment business. Victoria B. Wagner, also known by the surnames Smith and Sumbera, on Monday, Nov. 14, appeared before Saginaw County Circuit Judge Andre R. Borrello and pleaded guilty to one count of embezzlement between $1,000 and $20,000. The charge is a five-year felony.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Macomb Co. delivers 'one, two punch' to hoax school threats

MACOMB COUNTY (CBS DETROIT) – Almost 50 people in Macomb County have been charged with making such threats, a fifty percent jump from last year. Macomb County is working to have parents and students understand those hoax threats have serious consequences."Today there were two or three schools closed down when's it going to stop?" Peter Lucido, Macomb County Prosecutor said. And so Lucido is implementing a so-called 'one, two punch' to curb the ongoing hoax threats targeting schools."Parents need to really step up their game or they're responsible for the actions of their children.," Lucido said.In 2021 he charged 25 people...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Teen charged with killing Flint police officer could be released at any time

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The teen driver who pled guilty to reckless driving causing the death of Flint Police Captain Collin Birnie could be released at any time. This comes as a result of a judge’s ruling Tuesday morning and it’s a decision that’s not sitting well with Genesee County Prosecutor. Captain Birnie’s widow told TV5 why she’s not just disappointed, she’s disgusted by the treatment of this case.
FLINT, MI

