Center for Creative Living feeds seniors for Thanksgiving
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Celebrating the holidays can mean a lot, especially when people come together to make sure everybody gets to celebrate. That’s exactly what happened Wednesday at the Center for Creative Living’s annual Holiday Appreciation Lunch. The Executive Director said providing this annual Thanksgiving meal is...
Comanche Nation dancers visit Walters schools
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Comanche Nation Youth Dancers set up station in the Walters Auditorium on Wednesday, performing for Walters Public Schools. For Native American Heritage month the dancers are visiting surrounding schools to educate people on the Comanche Nation culture. The coordinator for the dancers, who has been...
Holiday in the Park kicks off the holiday season
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Holiday in the Park Parade in Lawton is set to kick off this Saturday, and officials are working tirelessly to make sure the community enjoys this year’s festivities. 7News Video Journalist Seth Marsicano spent the day with the president and CEO of the Lawton/Fort...
Wednesdays with Fort Sill: Thanksgiving Dinner Sale
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Thanksgiving is next week, and Fort Sill is working to help people be prepared. 7News spoke with Virginia Aid, the Community Relations Liaison, about Fort Sill selling Thanksgiving dinners, an NFA property sale, and a brand-new workshop at the Patriot Club. Firstly, Thursday, November 17,...
Lawton Food Bank’s produce pop-in helping families prepare ahead of Thanksgiving
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Food Bank is helping those in need prepare ahead of the holidays next week. With Thanksgiving about a week away, the food bank is having a produce pop-in this Friday. From 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., you can stop by the building on Sheridan...
Life Ready Center hosts Modern Day Superheroes STEAM Day
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Life Ready Center hosted a special recruitment event today, giving students some hands-on pre-engineering experience. Officials with the Center visited various area schools as a part of the “Modern Day Superheroes STEAM Day.”. Students got to see the various programs offered by both the...
Local educator reaches 51 years of teaching
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Freedom Elementary is celebrating a big anniversary! Long-time teacher Rita Hunter has reached her 51st year of teaching, giving all the credit for her inspiration to her family of educators. “I’m from a family of teachers, my aunt Wanda was my first-grade teacher. I just had...
City of Lawton recognizes three community members as “Extra Mile Heroes”
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton recognized three community members as “Extra Mile Heroes” at Tuesday afternoon’s council meeting. Mayor Stan Booker presented proclamations to Chance Harmon, Kay Love and Jose Olivo. He praised each one for their dedication to southwest Oklahoma. Love has worked...
Comanche Cares skate jam focuses on preventing, treating opioid use
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Comanche Nation Community Opioid Intervention Pilot Project held its first annual skate jam. Their mission is to raise awareness, create a support network and increase treatment and recovery for opioid use disorder within the local community. “We wanted to have an event kind of cater towards...
The 49th Annual Craft Event happening this weekend
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - If you are looking for something to do this weekend, you can stop by the 49th Annual Craft Event. It’s presented by the Lawton Craft and Hobby Association. It starts on Friday from 12 p.m.- 8 p.m. with over 200 craft booths, admission is free.
Ike students learn real lessons during ‘Game of Life’
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Going over your finances may not be the most exciting thing but it doesn’t make it any less important. That’s exactly what students at Eisenhower High School learned at Tuesday’s Game of Life. During the event, students received a fake career, while also...
Fort Sill soldiers having a home away from home
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Being in the military can sometimes mean a lot of time away from family, and when the holidays roll around military orders don’t always seem to change. This is when Fort Sill’s B.O.S.S. program comes in handy. “Boss is a program that was put...
Apache Casino Hotel discusses upcoming events
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Apache Casino Hotel is working to make sure fun events are happening in Lawton. 7News spoke with Lee Bayless, the Interim Director of Marketing, about their upcoming concerts, special events, and $1M scratch-off promotion where one lucky community member could win big. For more information,...
Interview: Lawton Community Theatre representative discusses their production of “Suite Surrender”
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - This weekend is your last chance to see “Suite Surrender” at the Lawton Community Theatre!. 7News spoke with Melissa Beck, the Lawton Community Theatre Incoming Board President, about their recent production and what her favorite part has been about performing. “Suite Surrender” is a...
Planned Parenthood opens in Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Planned Parenthood has now opened their doors in Lawton bringing a variety of health care services to residents. Planned Parenthood opened two weeks ago near 67th and Lee Blvd. They offer a wide range of services including birth control, emergency contraception, pregnancy testing and services, STI...
City of Lawton changing billing cycles
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton has announced changes to its billing cycle. Starting in January, the City will run four sets of bills per month. Currently, the City runs bills every day, but next year that will shift to just once a week. Due to this change,...
Christmas comes early for Wichita Falls woman
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — With the weather we’ve been seeing lately, it’s beginning to feel a lot like Christmas. But for one local woman Christmas is already here. “Deb was the first person that came to my mind,” a friend of Deb Frazier, Pam Alexander said, So far 2022 has been a tough year for […]
Is Wichita Falls prepared for an active shooter?
Just months removed from the tragic mass school shooting Uvalde, the thought of an active shooter on a school campus in Wichita Falls still keeps parents up at night. But if it did happen in Wichita Falls, would emergency responders be ready?
Rural Oklahoma Pride brings drag to Chickasha
CHICKASHA, Okla. (KSWO) - Chickasha residents gathered on Saturday, November 12, to celebrate a historic moment for the city, their first drag show!. It took place at Canadian River Brewing Co, thanks to the efforts of Rural Oklahoma Pride, an organization set on serving the LGBTQ+ community in rural areas of Oklahoma.
Rabies in Wichita Falls, first case for 2022
The first case of Rabies for 2022 in Wichita Falls was announced Wednesday night by the City of Wichita Falls in a press release.
