Lawton, OK

Center for Creative Living feeds seniors for Thanksgiving

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Celebrating the holidays can mean a lot, especially when people come together to make sure everybody gets to celebrate. That’s exactly what happened Wednesday at the Center for Creative Living’s annual Holiday Appreciation Lunch. The Executive Director said providing this annual Thanksgiving meal is...
LAWTON, OK
Comanche Nation dancers visit Walters schools

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Comanche Nation Youth Dancers set up station in the Walters Auditorium on Wednesday, performing for Walters Public Schools. For Native American Heritage month the dancers are visiting surrounding schools to educate people on the Comanche Nation culture. The coordinator for the dancers, who has been...
WALTERS, OK
Holiday in the Park kicks off the holiday season

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Holiday in the Park Parade in Lawton is set to kick off this Saturday, and officials are working tirelessly to make sure the community enjoys this year’s festivities. 7News Video Journalist Seth Marsicano spent the day with the president and CEO of the Lawton/Fort...
LAWTON, OK
Wednesdays with Fort Sill: Thanksgiving Dinner Sale

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Thanksgiving is next week, and Fort Sill is working to help people be prepared. 7News spoke with Virginia Aid, the Community Relations Liaison, about Fort Sill selling Thanksgiving dinners, an NFA property sale, and a brand-new workshop at the Patriot Club. Firstly, Thursday, November 17,...
FORT SILL, OK
Life Ready Center hosts Modern Day Superheroes STEAM Day

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Life Ready Center hosted a special recruitment event today, giving students some hands-on pre-engineering experience. Officials with the Center visited various area schools as a part of the “Modern Day Superheroes STEAM Day.”. Students got to see the various programs offered by both the...
LAWTON, OK
Local educator reaches 51 years of teaching

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Freedom Elementary is celebrating a big anniversary! Long-time teacher Rita Hunter has reached her 51st year of teaching, giving all the credit for her inspiration to her family of educators. “I’m from a family of teachers, my aunt Wanda was my first-grade teacher. I just had...
LAWTON, OK
City of Lawton recognizes three community members as “Extra Mile Heroes”

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton recognized three community members as “Extra Mile Heroes” at Tuesday afternoon’s council meeting. Mayor Stan Booker presented proclamations to Chance Harmon, Kay Love and Jose Olivo. He praised each one for their dedication to southwest Oklahoma. Love has worked...
LAWTON, OK
Comanche Cares skate jam focuses on preventing, treating opioid use

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Comanche Nation Community Opioid Intervention Pilot Project held its first annual skate jam. Their mission is to raise awareness, create a support network and increase treatment and recovery for opioid use disorder within the local community. “We wanted to have an event kind of cater towards...
LAWTON, OK
The 49th Annual Craft Event happening this weekend

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - If you are looking for something to do this weekend, you can stop by the 49th Annual Craft Event. It’s presented by the Lawton Craft and Hobby Association. It starts on Friday from 12 p.m.- 8 p.m. with over 200 craft booths, admission is free.
LAWTON, OK
Ike students learn real lessons during ‘Game of Life’

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Going over your finances may not be the most exciting thing but it doesn’t make it any less important. That’s exactly what students at Eisenhower High School learned at Tuesday’s Game of Life. During the event, students received a fake career, while also...
LAWTON, OK
Fort Sill soldiers having a home away from home

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Being in the military can sometimes mean a lot of time away from family, and when the holidays roll around military orders don’t always seem to change. This is when Fort Sill’s B.O.S.S. program comes in handy. “Boss is a program that was put...
FORT SILL, OK
Apache Casino Hotel discusses upcoming events

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Apache Casino Hotel is working to make sure fun events are happening in Lawton. 7News spoke with Lee Bayless, the Interim Director of Marketing, about their upcoming concerts, special events, and $1M scratch-off promotion where one lucky community member could win big. For more information,...
LAWTON, OK
Planned Parenthood opens in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Planned Parenthood has now opened their doors in Lawton bringing a variety of health care services to residents. Planned Parenthood opened two weeks ago near 67th and Lee Blvd. They offer a wide range of services including birth control, emergency contraception, pregnancy testing and services, STI...
LAWTON, OK
City of Lawton changing billing cycles

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton has announced changes to its billing cycle. Starting in January, the City will run four sets of bills per month. Currently, the City runs bills every day, but next year that will shift to just once a week. Due to this change,...
LAWTON, OK
Christmas comes early for Wichita Falls woman

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — With the weather we’ve been seeing lately, it’s beginning to feel a lot like Christmas. But for one local woman Christmas is already here. “Deb was the first person that came to my mind,” a friend of Deb Frazier, Pam Alexander said, So far 2022 has been a tough year for […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Rural Oklahoma Pride brings drag to Chickasha

CHICKASHA, Okla. (KSWO) - Chickasha residents gathered on Saturday, November 12, to celebrate a historic moment for the city, their first drag show!. It took place at Canadian River Brewing Co, thanks to the efforts of Rural Oklahoma Pride, an organization set on serving the LGBTQ+ community in rural areas of Oklahoma.
CHICKASHA, OK

