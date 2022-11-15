Read full article on original website
Fayetteville Starbucks on Wedington first in the state to win union election
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Workers at the Starbucks location on Wedington in Fayetteville became the first in the state to win their union election, according to a statement. On Monday, Nov. 14, the location also became the 261st store in the country to vote in favor of unionizing. In October, the store was the first in the state to petition an election.
Missouri woman sues Walmart for failure to warn about dangers of prenatal Acetaminophen exposure
A Missouri woman has filed a lawsuit against Walmart in federal court, alleging that the Bentonville-based retailer failed to warn about the dangers of prenatal exposure to Acetaminophen.
KHBS
Fayetteville, Arkansas, to switch on the Lights of the Ozarks Friday
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville will switch on the holiday lights downtown Friday as the 29th Lights of the Ozarks begins. The lights will be switched on at 6 p.m. Friday. A parade down Block Avenue and East Avenue will follow the lighting ceremony. Follow this link for the parade map.
KHBS
Bentonville prepares to light up the square
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Bentonville turns on its lights at the historic square at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19. After seeing the lights, you can walk to the outdoor ice rink at Lawrence Plaza, which also opens on Nov. 19. The Walton 5&10 is closed for renovations, but Santa...
Walmart, Aldi offering Thanksgiving deals
Both Walmart and Aldi have announced special deals to help families put a more affordable Thanksgiving dinner on the table.
KHBS
Missouri woman indicted in deadly kidnapping of pregnant Arkansas woman
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A federal grand jury indicted a Missouri woman accused of kidnapping a pregnant Arkansas woman in order to try and claim her baby as her own. Amber Waterman is facing one federal charge of kidnapping resulting in death. She is facing two capital murder charges in...
KHBS
AR-DOT looking for input on Highway 112 expansion project
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Transportation is getting ready for a pretty significant widening project on the west side of I-49 that they want you to know about. AR-DOT tells 40/29 News they want to widen Highway 112 from US 412 in Tontitown, south to the...
Fayetteville City Council approves multiple measures to assist police department
The Fayetteville City Council voted to approve multiple measures intended to provide assistance and support for the city's police department.
kuaf.com
Plans to Build Neurodivergent Residential Community in Fayetteville Progress
Supporting Lifelong Success, or SLS, will be the first nonprofit residential community for neurodivergent adults in Arkansas. Located in the beautiful foothills of Kessler Mountain in southwest Fayetteville, the planned development will feature individual housing, clinical and communal facilities, recreation and greenspace designed to help residents and their families to thrive.
KHBS
40/29 and The Arkansas CW's 10th Annual Turkey Drive
On Friday, 40/29 and The Arkansas CW encourage Northwest Arkansas and River Valley residents to help feed our neighbors in need by donating to our 10th annual Turkey Drive. Northwest Arkansas residents can donate to the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank here. River Valley residents can donate to the River Valley...
KHBS
Highfill, Arkansas mayoral race still result uncertain after recount
HIGHFILL, Ark. — Benton County election officials have finishedrecounting ballots and one race remains too close to call. Chris Holland appears set to become the next mayor of Highfill, but that could still change. Holland is ahead of Jeremy Rogers by two votes but about 50 provisional ballots haven't been counted yet. They could affect the race once they've been processed.
Vittoria is Moving North America Headquarters to Bentonville
Alongside new office space, Vittoria will provide 1,000sq ft of retail space for the Bentonville community to engage with the brand and experience Vittoria’s wide range of products. Vittoria Industries North America is moving its headquarters from Oklahoma City to Bentonville, taking space in the Ledger, a new six-story...
talkbusiness.net
Walton Family Foundation grant extends NWA Kiva Hub for three years
A grant from the Walton Family Foundation (WFF) in Bentonville will extend funding through 2025 for the Northwest Arkansas hub of microloan nonprofit Kiva. In a news release Tuesday (Nov. 15), Kiva Northwest Arkansas partner Startup Junkie Foundation of Fayetteville announced a three-year grant worth $470,000. WFF will continue to provide dollar-for-dollar matching loan funds for every new, Kiva-approved small business borrower in Washington and Benton counties.
KYTV
Wrong way driver, passenger killed in northwest Arkansas crash
HUNTSVILLE, Ark., Mo. (KY3) - A man and woman died in a head-on crash in Madison County, Ark. late Monday night. A report by Arkansas State Police states a pickup was driving eastbound in the westbound lanes of Highway 412, when it crashed into the front of a westbound tractor trailer.
KHBS
VIDEO: Snow blankets the town square in Fayetteville, Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Snow blanketed the Fayetteville Square Monday evening.Watch the video in the player above. The area could get anywhere from a dusting to 2 inches of snow. Isolated areas could get 3 inches.
KHBS
Charles Robinson named new chancellor of the University of Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The interim chancellor at the University of Arkansas will officially take the full position, the board of trustees decided Wednesday. Charles Robinson was picked during a meeting in Monticello. He began serving as interim chancellor after former chancellor Joseph E. Steinmetz stepped down last year. Robinson...
Gravette woman and Huntsville man killed in car crash
A Huntsville man and Gravette woman were killed in a car crash in rural Madison County on Monday, Nov. 16.
KHBS
Northwest Arkansas' best places for Christmas lights in 2022
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — We've compiled a list of some of the best places to see holiday lights in Northwest Arkansas. Over 500,000 LED lights will shine on Fayetteville Square and downtown from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. starting on Friday, Nov. 18. The display has been nominated by USA...
talkbusiness.net
ArDOT wants feedback on Highway 112 widening project in Washington County
The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ArDOT) is seeking comments on a $65.5 million project to widen Arkansas Highway 112 from Fayetteville to Tontitown. The proposed 4.07-mile project will include a raised median and seven roundabouts. A design public hearing is set from 4 to 7 p.m. on Dec. 1 at...
KHBS
School Closures Tuesday November 15th
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. — These schools have announced that theywill be closed on Tuesday November 15th due to winter weather and snow on the roads. Huntsville Schools (Virtual/AMI) Greenland Schools.
