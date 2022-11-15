ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

KHBS

Bentonville prepares to light up the square

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Bentonville turns on its lights at the historic square at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19. After seeing the lights, you can walk to the outdoor ice rink at Lawrence Plaza, which also opens on Nov. 19. The Walton 5&10 is closed for renovations, but Santa...
BENTONVILLE, AR
KHBS

AR-DOT looking for input on Highway 112 expansion project

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Transportation is getting ready for a pretty significant widening project on the west side of I-49 that they want you to know about. AR-DOT tells 40/29 News they want to widen Highway 112 from US 412 in Tontitown, south to the...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
kuaf.com

Plans to Build Neurodivergent Residential Community in Fayetteville Progress

Supporting Lifelong Success, or SLS, will be the first nonprofit residential community for neurodivergent adults in Arkansas. Located in the beautiful foothills of Kessler Mountain in southwest Fayetteville, the planned development will feature individual housing, clinical and communal facilities, recreation and greenspace designed to help residents and their families to thrive.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

40/29 and The Arkansas CW's 10th Annual Turkey Drive

On Friday, 40/29 and The Arkansas CW encourage Northwest Arkansas and River Valley residents to help feed our neighbors in need by donating to our 10th annual Turkey Drive. Northwest Arkansas residents can donate to the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank here. River Valley residents can donate to the River Valley...
FORT SMITH, AR
KHBS

Highfill, Arkansas mayoral race still result uncertain after recount

HIGHFILL, Ark. — Benton County election officials have finishedrecounting ballots and one race remains too close to call. Chris Holland appears set to become the next mayor of Highfill, but that could still change. Holland is ahead of Jeremy Rogers by two votes but about 50 provisional ballots haven't been counted yet. They could affect the race once they've been processed.
BENTON COUNTY, AR
talkbusiness.net

Walton Family Foundation grant extends NWA Kiva Hub for three years

A grant from the Walton Family Foundation (WFF) in Bentonville will extend funding through 2025 for the Northwest Arkansas hub of microloan nonprofit Kiva. In a news release Tuesday (Nov. 15), Kiva Northwest Arkansas partner Startup Junkie Foundation of Fayetteville announced a three-year grant worth $470,000. WFF will continue to provide dollar-for-dollar matching loan funds for every new, Kiva-approved small business borrower in Washington and Benton counties.
BENTONVILLE, AR
KHBS

Charles Robinson named new chancellor of the University of Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The interim chancellor at the University of Arkansas will officially take the full position, the board of trustees decided Wednesday. Charles Robinson was picked during a meeting in Monticello. He began serving as interim chancellor after former chancellor Joseph E. Steinmetz stepped down last year. Robinson...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Northwest Arkansas' best places for Christmas lights in 2022

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — We've compiled a list of some of the best places to see holiday lights in Northwest Arkansas. Over 500,000 LED lights will shine on Fayetteville Square and downtown from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. starting on Friday, Nov. 18. The display has been nominated by USA...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

School Closures Tuesday November 15th

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. — These schools have announced that theywill be closed on Tuesday November 15th due to winter weather and snow on the roads. Huntsville Schools (Virtual/AMI) Greenland Schools.
WEST FORK, AR

