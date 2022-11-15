ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, IL

Central Illinois Proud

Normal PD welcomes newest ‘paw’-cifer to force

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Normal Police Department welcomed its newest ‘paw’-cifer to the force. Officer Olive is a black lab/coonhound mix and is the department’s new facility dog. Paws Giving Independence, a Peoria non-profit, trained Olive and gave her to the Normal Police Department at no...
NORMAL, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Resident displaced after kitchen fire in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Unattended cooking led to a fire that displaced one person in Peoria Wednesday. According to a Peoria fire press release, firefighters responded to reports of smoke in a building near the 2400 block of Gale Avenue at approximately 6:50 p.m. Upon arrival, firefighters observed smoke from the front door of the residence.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

One displaced after electrical fire in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man was displaced after an electrical fire near Fox Point Drive and Fox Point Court Wednesday. According to a Peoria Fire Department press release, firefighters responded to the incident at approximately 12:02 p.m. after they received a report of a fire in an electrical outlet.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Road closed in Bloomington due to 9-car crash

UPDATE (6:56 p.m.)– Roads have been reopened at this time. BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD)– At approximately 5:16 p.m., the Bloomington Police Dept. (BPD) closed down Southbound Veterans Parkway near the Bunn Street overpass due to a nine-car collision. As of 5:40 p.m., additional accidents have been reported on Veteran’s...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
25newsnow.com

Coroner: 1 dead after Peoria Heights fire

PEORIA HEIGHTS (25 News Now) - The Peoria County Coroner says one person has died in a fire that damaged two homes Monday night. Jamie Harwood says his office is using dental records to make the positive identification. The fire department said first responders saw heavy fire showing in the...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Loving Living Local: Red Raccoon Games

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Watch this Loving Living Local segment and learn about the hot games available at Red Raccoon Games this holiday season.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria police issue collision alert

UPDATE (10:01 p.m.) — As of 10 p.m., the traffic collision alert in Peoria has been lifted. PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department issued a traffic collision alert for the City of Peoria at 4:50 p.m. Wednesday. According to a press release, those involved in vehicle...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria man arrested for stealing fire truck

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A local man was indicted Tuesday for being in possession of a fire truck owned by the Peoria Fire Department. Brandon D. Knight, 24, is alleged to have been in possession of a stolen motor vehicle on Sept. 24. The vehicle in question? None other...
PEORIA, IL
WQAD

New 18,000-square-foot food pantry opens in Galesburg

GALESBURG, Ill. — Fish of Galesburg is teaming up with River Bend Food Bank to open their newest food pantry, located on the corner of Main and Henderson streets in the same building where Rheinschmidt's Carpet Center once stood. "Our current location would probably fit in just the shopping...
GALESBURG, IL
Central Illinois Proud

East Peoria approves new fire station

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The East Peoria Council approved a new fire station on Centennial Drive Tuesday. The council approved the special use permit for the new station unanimously. The new fire station will be built on land owned by Illinois Central College, which has offered a long-term...
EAST PEORIA, IL
newschannel20.com

Four men arrested after shot fired on Ash Street

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Four men were arrested on Tuesday after the Springfield Police Department responded to a ShotSpotter alert. Police say that one round was fired in the 2100 block of East Ash Street. We're told when the police officers arrived they saw several subjects walking away from...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Man arrested for Pekin murder

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Pekin Police arrested 20-year-old Kolby Kincade of Pekin for the death of a 53-year-old man Tuesday. According to a Pekin police press release, Kincade was arrested for first-degree murder, in addition to two previous charges of criminal damage to property and aggravated battery. On Oct....
PEKIN, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Caterpillar worker ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron

MAPLETON, Ill. (WTVO) — The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration on Wednesday proposed fines of $145,027 against Caterpillar Inc. for not installing a guardrail or travel restraint at a foundry outside Peoria where a worker fell into molten iron in June. Steven Dierkes, 39, of Peoria, was “immediately incinerated” after falling into a crucible […]
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Ask the Doc: National Hospice & Palliative Care Month

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — November is National Hospice and Palliative Care Month. Facing a serious health issue or coping with the news that you only have months to live takes an emotional toll on the patient and their family and other loved ones. But a team at OSF Healthcare...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Famous Dave’s in Peoria closing down by end of year

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Owners of a popular barbecue restaurant chain in Peoria are preparing to close their doors for good. Famous Dave’s, near the Shoppes at Grand Prairie, will be shutting down before the New Year. The owner, Ron Helms, tells WMBD right now they’re only doing...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

$600K goal for Salvation Army of McLean Co this holiday season

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — It’s the season of giving and the Salvation Army of McLean County kicked off its annual fundraiser Tuesday morning. Starting Wednesday, Nov. 16 through Christmas Eve, bell ringers will be collecting money in the famous red kettles for the non-profit as part of its Christmas Campaign.
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Bond set for man charged in Pekin murder

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Bond has been set for the man accused of killing 53-year-old Richard Wass of Pekin. According to a Tazewell County States Attorney press release, 20-year-old Kolby Kincade’s bond is $2.5 million. He is currently charged with first-degree murder, home invasion and aggravated battery. On...
PEKIN, IL
Central Illinois Proud

No arrest yet after teen shot in Bloomington Wednesday night

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington Police have yet to make an arrest after a teenage boy was shot late Wednesday night. According to a press release from BPD, officers were dispatched to the area of Deville Drive just before 11 p.m. for a shots fired incident. They located a teenage male victim with a gunshot wound, who was transported to a local hospital. His injuries were non-life-threatening.
BLOOMINGTON, IL

