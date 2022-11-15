Read full article on original website
This Is the Snowiest Town in Indiana
South Bendis a city in and the county seat of St. Joseph County, Indiana, located on the St. Joseph River near its southernmost bend, from whence it gets its name. The city is Indiana's fourth-largest city with 103,453 residents according to the 2020 census.
abc57.com
City of South Bend showcases Solar Savings Initiative Project
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The City of South Bend and its partners, IFF and CDFI Friendly South Bend, presented their Energy Assistance Solar Savings Initiative on Wednesday night. The city met with 18 nonprofit organizations who are completing energy efficiency and solar projects as part of the initiative. The organizations...
WNDU
From the streets to our schools; Juvenile crime in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Over the past three years, the City of South Bend has averaged about 930 incidents per year involving a firearm alone. What you may not know, is the number of times the suspect in those cases was identified as a juvenile. Christine Karsten takes a...
abc57.com
City of South Bend to officially recognize Women's Entrepreneurship Day
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- City officials will be making history on Monday as Mayor James Mueller is set to sign the first ever special resolution and proclamation that recognizes the efforts of women entrepreneurs in the community. The historic signing will take place at the County-City Building during the city's...
Times-Union Newspaper
Huffer To Seek County Coroner Job
Plain Township Trustee Tyler Huffer announced Tuesday he will be seeking the county coroner position. He filed his declaration of candidacy with Kosciusko Republican Party Central Committee Chairman Mike Ragan Tuesday afternoon. “I’ve always been interested in the position, and I’ve had a lot of people ask me to run...
abc57.com
Shots fired reported on Milton Street in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Police Department is investigating reports of shots fired in the 900 block of Milton Street Thursday morning. Police were notified at 10:50 a.m. Riley High School, Studebaker Elementary School, and St. Matthews, who were nearby, were alerted. No evidence of shots fired was...
WNDU
South Bend approves plan to extend emergency services to German Township
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Wednesday, South Bend’s Board of Public Safety held a meeting. First on the agenda, the approval of a new fiscal plan! It will allow city emergency services to serve an annexed area in German Township. The area is about 2.8 acres. “A fiscal...
abc57.com
Michigan City Police mourn the loss of former officer
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. - The Michigan City Police Department is mourning the loss of former officer Ed Bohle, who died on Sunday. Bohle began his career in law enforcement at Long Beach Police Department in 1973. He then served with Michigan City Police for many years.
WNDU
Goshen mayor, city officials help rake leaves around the city
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - What’s good in Michiana?. How about two local leaders doing their part to keep the city beautiful?. Mayor Jeremy Stutsman joined Chamber of Commerce President Nick Kieffer to rake leaves around Goshen. The duo joined the street department for the day and worked to beautify...
WNDU
Elkhart Community Schools responds to Rio Allred lawsuit
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart Community Schools (ECS) responds to a lawsuit filed against them for the death of 12-year-old Rio Allred. ECS denied many allegations in the lawsuit, and said some of the alleged harassment was not reported to district administrators. ECS did, however, admit that Rio’s mother, Nicole...
95.3 MNC
Charges announced in Friday South Bend shooting
A Mishawaka man has been charged with a fatal shooting on Nov. 11 2022 on Vassar Avenue in South Bend. The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office says Mikail Martinez, 23, of Mishawaka has been charged with murder for his role in the shooting death of 24 year-old Lawrence Witzke of South Bend.
WNDU
Viewrail unveils new plant in Goshen
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - What’s good in Michiana?. How about a business growing, and employing many of our neighbors with stable and well-paid jobs?. Business is booming for Viewrail! On Tuesday, they opened a new facility that will help them continue meeting their customers’ needs. The plant’s...
abc57.com
Public invited to 2023 Sawyer Road meeting in Berrien County Thursday
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. - The Berrien County Road Department and Chikaming Township are holding a public meeting on Thursday to discuss the 2023 Sawyer Road Reconstruction Project. The meeting will take place from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at Chikaming Township Hall, located at 13535 Red Arrow Highway in Harbert. Sawyer...
abc57.com
Jackie Walorski VA clinic holds hiring fair
MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- The Veterans Affairs center in Mishawaka is looking to fill more roles on its healthcare staff. Social workers, registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, and nursing assistants are all needed. Interested parties should visit Trinity Place in Mishawaka on November 16 between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Applicants...
Fox 59
IN Focus: Pete Buttigieg one-on-one
INDIANAPOLIS – After a the busy campaign season ahead of the midterms, IN Focus is speaking with Transportation Secretary and former South Bend mayor Pete Buttigieg (D) about Democratic progress nationally, as well as his own political future. Speaking with Kristen Eskow on Tuesday morning, Buttigieg said he was...
warricknews.com
Critic of Gary school takeover withdraws discrimination suit
HAMMOND — A critic of the 2017 state takeover of Gary’s public schools is withdrawing her civil rights suit to resume their local control. Gary attorney Tracy Coleman and attorneys for state officials agreed this week to end the litigation she filed last year. Coleman had sought to...
WNDU
Free Thanksgiving turkey pickup available for Michiana families in need
(WNDU) - Our distribution list for our Turkeys on the Table Challenge is here!. Turkey distribution will take place on Friday, Nov. 18, and Monday, Nov. 21. The turkeys are free of charge, first come first served, and while supplies last. It is limited to one turkey per household. Distribution...
abc57.com
St. Joseph County Police caution drivers to slow down amid first snowstorm
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --St. Joseph County police are asking drivers to slow down as Michiana experiences its first snowstorm of the season. One area of concern is the US-20 bypass in South Bend. Corporal Aris Lee with the Traffic Division of the St. Joseph County Police advised drivers add an extra 10 to 15 minutes to their morning commute if they take the bypass.
abc57.com
No service on Thanksgiving Day for the Interurban Trolley in Goshen and Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. --For the Thanksgiving Day holiday in Goshen and Elkhart on Thursday, November 24, 2022, the Interurban Trolley ADA Access service and Interurban Trolley fixed route service will not operate. Friday November 25, 2022 is when Regular service will resume. Although ADA Access Dispatch and the Trolley Information offices...
abc57.com
South Bend Farmers Market hosting holiday shopping event December 4
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Farmers Market is hosting a special holiday shopping event on December 4. Residents can shop from local vendors from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The café will also have a special menu available for shoppers. The South Bend Farmers Market is located...
