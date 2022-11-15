ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Staten Island Advance

Early Black Friday deals at Costco: These are the top 10 items to buy right now, according to retail experts

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Black Friday sales are starting earlier than ever this year, and many retailers -- including Costco -- are offering up some deep discounts during the month of November. So if your Christmas list includes hot tech products, like smartwatches and earbuds, or you need some top-selling toys and games, now is the time to snag a deal.
Billboard

Walmart Black Friday Deals 2022: Here’s What’s Still on Sale

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Walmart kicked off Black Friday early! The mega-retailer launched a second Black Friday Deals for Days event online on Monday (Nov. 14) at 7 p.m. ET. The deals will launch in stores on Wednesday (Nov. 16) at 6 a.m. local time. Walmart+ members received early access to shop early Black Friday deals seven hours before the sale officially began. Online early access ended at 7 p.m. ET on...
TechRadar

Black Friday TV deals are available right now - here are the 13 best

Black Friday TV deals have landed early, and they don't disappoint. While most retailers reserve their best Black Friday deals for the holiday weekend, this year, the likes of Best Buy, Amazon, and Walmart have launched early sales, and we've been most impressed with TV offers thanks to record-low prices on a range of displays. To help you find the best of the best, we've listed the top 13 Black Friday TV deals we've spotted so far.
TVGuide.com

Target is Already Offering Black Friday Deals on TVs, Tech, Games & More

Target is getting a head start on Black Friday shopping this year, with deals already rolling out across some of the biggest gift categories including tech, games, toys, clothes, and more. We're sharing some of the best deals, below, and keeping you updated on new deals as they're released leading up to the holidays.
Billboard

The 26 Best Early Black Friday Deals on TVs, Speakers, Laptops & Other Must-Have Electronics

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Black Friday deals are kicking off earlier than usual. Best Buy launched a selection of early Black Friday deals last month, joining major retailers such as Walmart, Target, Macy’s, Ulta Beauty, Sephora, Nordstrom, Kohl’s, Home Depot and Amazon in offering deep discounts before Black Friday officially takes place on Nov. 25. Starting your holiday shopping? Right now, Best Buy shoppers can find deals on tons of must-have...
BGR.com

31 best Black Friday deals you can already shop at Amazon

If there’s one retailer that’s truly going all-out this year with holiday sales, it’s Amazon. First, the company hosted a huge first-of-its-kind holiday preview sale last month. And believe it or not, there are still tons of Prime Early Access Sale deals that Amazon forgot to end. And now, Amazon has already kicked off its big early Black Friday sale for 2022.
Rolling Stone

Amazon’s Black Friday Deals Just Leaked, With Millions of Items Now on Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. As always, Amazon will be your best place to score a Black Friday deal this year, with the retailer offering millions of items at deep discounts, with many products on sale for even cheaper than Prime Day. Shop all Amazon Black Friday deals here This year’s Amazon Black Friday deals feature savings of up to 70% off on top electronics, wearables, home and kitchen appliances, fashion apparel, toys and more. Amazon’s Early Black Friday sale is already live on the...
CNET

Early Black Friday Deals: Live Updates of Today's Best Sales

You're not going to want to risk letting deals sell out this year, so start your shopping early. Black Friday deals have been around since late October this year, but things are starting to get exciting now we're just barely over a week away from the big event. Best Buy, Walmart, Target and others have been promoting sales for a few weeks. We've already seen some great deals ahead of the official day next week.
Digital Trends

Great for students, Walmart’s $99 laptop Black Friday deal is back

One of the best Walmart Black Friday deals for students is being able to buy a stylish and practical Gateway 14.1-inch Ultra Slim Notebook for only $99. Normally priced at $229, you save $130 off the usual price plus you get a year’s Microsoft 365 included. With Walmart starting its Black Friday deals early this year, shoppers have the ideal chance to beat the rush while still saving big. Easily one of the best Black Friday laptop deals around, you’ll need to be quick. It was on sale last week and sold out, so this will likely happen again. Here’s why it’s worth it.
Rolling Stone

From AirPods to 4K TVs, These Are The Best Early Black Friday Deals at Walmart

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Walmart has once again kicking off Black Friday very early this year with its “Black Friday Deals for Days,” which started on Nov. 7 and runs until Cyber Monday. Although it’s early, the best Walmart Black Friday deals going on right now bring some serious savings to rival actual Black Friday deals. You’ll find steep discounts across all categories, including sales on everything from Apple earbuds to 4K TVs. Buy Black Friday Sale Walmart In other words, whether you’re getting a...
The Daily South

Amazon Quietly Slashed Prices On Nearly Everything Ahead Of Black Friday

You used to have to wait until Black Friday to snag significant deals across Lodge skillets, vacuums, bedding, and other covetable categories—whether shopping for yourself or for this season’s gifts. In early October, Amazon loudly slashed prices for its Prime Early Access Sale, then quietly started reducing rates afterwards across bestselling items.

