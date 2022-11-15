Read full article on original website
My Hero Academia Season Six Shows Off Kirishima's Big Moment
Red Riot might not be as powerful as Deku and/or Bakugo, but Kirishima has had more than a few opportunities to show his stuff while fighting against the nefarious hordes that are threatening Hero Society. While the current Paranormal Liberation War has mostly seen Kirishima on the sidelines, helping to evacuate citizens caught up in the crossfire, the conflict with the rampaging Gigantomachi has once again given Red Riot the opportunity to shine as he uses his hardening Quirk to save someone who might be a little more than a friend.
Dragon Ball Super Figure Brings Out Gohan's Beast
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero arrived in North America earlier this year, and introduced countless Shonen fans to not only "Piccolo Smooth" and "Orange Piccolo", but also Gohan's latest transformation in Gohan Beast. With the new form becoming one of the biggest Dragon Ball moments in 2022, SH Figuarts has revealed a first look at this new figure that gives us Gohan at his strongest, sporting a haircut that stands his follicles to the sky and gives it a gray hue.
Warrior Nun Fans Are Rallying to Get Netflix to Renew Series for Third Season
Warrior Nun fans are on the offensive to get Netflix to renew the show again. Season 2 dropped not that long ago and viewers are hungry for more. Now, it's pretty much a given that the red brand doesn't go out just giving renewals to shows willy-nilly. (That said, heavy-hitters like Stranger Things basically get stamped immediately.) Now, the wait begins to see if the strategy of annoying the social media admins will carry out the intended effect. It very well could, Netflix also uses strange algorithms to determine what exactly could be considered "hype" for a given title. Check out some fo the excitement right here as it rolls in.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: James Gunn Teases Rocket's Emotional Ending (Exclusive)
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hit theatres this month, but it's not the final Marvel Cinematic Universe project of the year. Fans will soon be treated to another "Special Presentation" similar to Werewolf by Night, but this time it will follow everyone's favorite space crew. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is coming to Disney+ next week, and it's expected to tie in with the highly-anticipated Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Director James Gunn previously confirmed that this will be the last film to feature the original Guardians crew, and he's also hinted that there will be some major deaths in the upcoming movie. Many fans have guessed that Rocket will be the one to meet his end. During a recent interview with ComicBook.com's Phase Zero host, Brandon Davis, Gunn teased an emotional ending for Rocket.
New Assassin's Creed Valhalla Update Has Some Disappointing News for Fans
A new Assassin's Creed Valhalla update has some disappointing news for those still playing the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X game. More specifically, Ubisoft has announced that two years after the game's release, the final content update is being released on December 6, ending support for the best-selling entry in the series. According to Ubisoft, the update -- dubbed Title Update 1.6.2 -- will include new content that is headlined by The Last Chapter, "a touching and intimate conclusion to Eivor's saga." According to Ubisoft, this piece of content is an epilogue that "will tie up some of the storylines developed throughout the game and offer closure to your time among the Raven Clan."
Mortal Kombat 12 or Injustice 3 Confirmed as NetherRealm's Next Game
Ed Boon, the longtime boss of developer NetherRealm Studios, has seemingly confirmed that the company's next project is that of Mortal Kombat 12 or Injustice 3. Following the end of support for Mortal Kombat 11, many fans have been continuing to wonder what NetherRealm Studios would look to do next. And while it seemed obvious that Mortal Kombat 12 or Injustice 3 would be NetherRealm's next endeavor, Boon has now confirmed as much.
New The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Update Has Nintendo Fans Excited
A new update pertaining to The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom -- the Nintendo Switch sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild -- has Nintendo fans excited across Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED. The update doesn't come the way of Nintendo itself, but the game rating board in Korea, which has rated the game for release. Of course, the game already has a May release date, so this isn't notable in that sense, but many Nintendo fans think this means a new trailer is coming soon.
Marvel Spoils New Black Panther's Identity With Wakanda Forever Character Poster
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is closing out its second weekend at the box office, and it's already earned $500 million globally. Ever since the tragic passing of Chadwick Boseman, Marvel fans have been wondering who would take up the mantle of Black Panther in the upcoming film. While it was revealed before the movie's release that Boseman's T'Challa would be killed off, Marvel did not officially announce who would become the new Black Panther. Now that the movie has been out for a couple of weeks, the studio has officially shared a poster of the new hero. If you still don't know who takes up the mantle, now would be a good time to stop reading.
Xbox 360 Cult Classic From 2009 Being Re-Released
An Xbox 360 cult classic from 2009 is being re-released on PS4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One. Unfortunately, there's no word of PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X versions, however, the game will be playable on all of these machines via backward compatibility. As for the game, it's the fantasy-themed action RPG Risen from Piranha Bytes and Deep Silver. If that name sounds familiar, it's because it's a series comprised of three games, but one that hasn't been seen since 2014.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: What Are Those Ominous Black Stakes?
Scattered across Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Paldea Region is a sinister mystery involving four Legendary Pokemon. During your travels across the Paldea region, you may come across "ominous stakes" driven into the ground. Each black stake glows in one of four colors – purple, blue, green, and yellow – and are related to four shrines built into the side of various cliffs that happen to be the same color. The stakes are related to a subquest related to four new Legendary Pokemon, dubbed the "Ruinous Quartet." In order to open the locked doorways sealing each of the four Pokemon away, players must find and pull the eight stakes with the same color as the shrine they're looking to unlock.
Should Xbox Fans Be Worried About the New Fable?
Should Xbox fans be worried about the new Fable? The short answer is yes. At this point, there are a few red flags that suggest fans could be disappointed when the series finally returns after years of being dormant. The new game -- which is seemingly a reboot -- was announced on July 23, 2020 with a cinematic teaser trailer. Since then it's been crickets. In a vacuum, this isn't that noteworthy or worrying, but with context it is.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Players Should Complete These Quests ASAP
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet continue the open-world trend of Pokemon Arceus, a concept which is still relatively new for Pokemon games. As such, the vastness of Scarlet and Violet beg the question: What should players do first? Fortunately, the game is essentially divided up into three different "questlines" of sorts, and based on what that division amounts to and what rewards players get for completing the various tasks asked of them, it's pretty easy to pick out which quests players should tackle right away.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Wooper's New Evolution Was Inspired by a Seriously Messed Up Lizard
Wooper's new evolved form was inspired by one of the weirdest kinds of lizards in Spain. The Paldean regional variant of Wooper is a distinctively browner version of the familiar amphibious Pokemon. Unlike the normal version of Wooper, which is a Water/Ground-type Pokemon, Paldean Wooper is a Poison/Ground-type. It also evolves into an entirely new Pokemon – Clodsire, which is described as a "Spiny Fish" Pokemon. As the normal version of Wooper evolves into Quagsire at Level 20, Paldean Wooper evolves into Clodsire at Level 20.
Assassin's Creed Valhalla Players Surprised With Highly-Requested Feature
Assassin's Creed Valhalla players across PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X are finally going to be able to enjoy a feature that many of them have been asking for since launch. The final update to the game is set to release on December 6, and when it drops it will give Eivor the ability to wear his or her hood at all times, including scenes where the cloak is taken off. This will just be an option though, and one that you need to turn on as it will not become the new default.
Marvel Reveals New Looks for Captain America and More X-Men Event Sins of Sinister
The X-Men event Sins of Sinister will explore what happens when one of the Marvel Universe's most dangerous masterminds, Mister Sinister, finally gets what he's always wanted. Readers will enter a new Marvel universe created by Mister Sinister's schemes. Marvel has revealed a first look at what those plans create for some of Marvel's most recognizable characters. Taking place in three miniseries -- Immoral X-Men, Storm & The Brotherhood of Mutants, and Nightcrawlers — and three different time periods, each drawn by a different artist. Paco Medina, Andrea Di Vito, and Alessandro Vitti handle 10 years, 100 years, and 1000 years into Sinister's new future, respectively. Kieron Gillen (Immortal X-Men), Al Ewing (X-Men Red), and Si Spurrier (Legion of X) are writing Sins of Sinister.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Vaccinates Its Pokemon
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is missing a long-standing part of the game, which may make training a competitive team a bit harder. Players in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have noticed that the game is missing the Pokerus virus, a beneficial "virus" that spreads from Pokemon to Pokemon, giving them twice as many EVs from battling wild Pokemon. Players often used Pokerus to quickly build a competitive team, as it decreased the amount of grinding a player needed to make sure their Pokemon had the ideal EVs (which buff a Pokemon's base stats) in competitive play.
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Players Want Old Feature to Return
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 players are a bit fed up with some of the changes made since the predecessor. Call of Duty is a very interesting franchise because on the surface, it has largely remained the same since its inception. You run around, shoot people on tight maps, and get rewarded for doing well. Pretty simple, that's why it has a wide appeal. However, for fans, the developers do need to change things up with every new entry to make it feel more refined and help it stand out from the other games. Those who play the games year to year know that the series has seen massive changes and Warzone 2 isn't much of an exception.
