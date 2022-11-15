Read full article on original website
This Day in History: November 17William Saint ValWashington, DC
Baklava Fundraiser for Pediatric Cancer Returns with $5K GoalUplift LoudounSterling, VA
Black Women The Main Target Of Washington D.C.'s First Serial KillerStill UnsolvedWashington, DC
Virginia, Maryland, and DC Drivers Have Until May 3, 2023, to Get a REAL ID to Board a Plane or Enter Federal BuildingsMark HakeMaryland State
NFL and Team Owner Sued by GovernmentNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Two people shot on Metrobus in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metro Transit Police Department and the Metropolitan Police Department were investigating a double shooting that took place in Southeast Thursday morning. The Washington Metropolitan Transit Authority (WMATA) said the people were shot on a Metrobus on the A6 Route near 8th and Yuma streets SE. (Initially, WMATA said one […]
DC warming centers offer shelter from cold
WASINGTON (DC News Now) — When temperatures take a dive, the Department of Human Services (DHS) works with the District of Columbia Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency (HSEMA), through the city’s Cold Emergency Plan to ensure that people in the District have places they can go to protect themselves against low temperatures. When a […]
As First Freezes Hit The Region, D.C.’s Winter Shelter Plan Goes Into Effect
Hypothermia season has just begun, meaning that D.C. is now legally required to make shelter available and that its annual winter shelter plan is now in effect. The Interagency Council on Homelessness (ICH) issued this year’s winter plan last week, just before the first alert of the season went out late Sunday. The winter plan outlines how the city will protect people experiencing homelessness during the hypothermia season, which typically begins in early November and ends in late March.
Nats Ready for Record-Setting ‘Turkeypalooza’ Distribution During Thanksgiving Week
The Washington Nationals Philanthropies announced Wednesday the largest Thanksgiving food distribution in its history with 800 turkeys to be given out next week. The post Nats Ready for Record-Setting ‘Turkeypalooza’ Distribution During Thanksgiving Week appeared first on The Washington Informer.
WJLA
Mayor Bowser activates hypothermia alert, offers transportation to a shelter
WASHINGTON (7News) — With temperatures dropping into the low 30s overnight in D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser has activated a hypothermia alert. Temperatures will drop below freezing in areas north and west of D.C. Residents are asked to help neighbors in need of shelter by calling the Shelter Hotline at...
From ‘Singing Hat Check Girl’ to Journalist and Civic Leader Who Predicted ‘The Plan’ for D.C.
Lillian Estelle Cooper Wiggins died on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2022, at 92. The post From ‘Singing Hat Check Girl’ to Journalist and Civic Leader Who Predicted ‘The Plan’ for D.C. appeared first on The Washington Informer.
WJLA
DC Council votes 13-0 to revamp century-old Criminal Code. Will Mayor Bowser veto it?
WASHINGTON (7News) — Politicians and city council members at City Hall in DC have been trying to reconstruct the DC Criminal Code for the past 16 years and today in a unanimous vote City Council members approved a 450-page bill to revamp how we handle crime in the District.
32-Year-Old Dead In D.C. Shooting
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A man was shot and killed in Southeast, D.C. early Tuesday morning. This incident happened on the 2500 Block of Southern Avenue. Shortly before 5:30 am, the Washington D.C. Metro Police Department was called to Southern Avenue to investigate the sound of gunshots. When they arrived, they found 32-year-old Kelvin Blowe of Maryland suffering from a gunshot wound. Blowe died at the scene. If anyone has any information about this case, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. This case remains under investigation. The post 32-Year-Old Dead In D.C. Shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
Emergency Bill Will Allow 11th Street Bridge Park To Move Ahead
D.C.’s ambitious $92 million 11th Street Bridge Park has been in the works for a decade, and is finally slated to begin construction next year. But a last-minute permitting problem nearly upended the project: D.C. environmental regulators said they couldn’t issue permits because of the elevated park’s impact on the Anacostia River.
Some residents still unaccounted for following Gaithersburg apartment explosion
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Firefighters are still searching for the residents of one apartment at a Gaithersburg complex hours after a devastating explosion rattled the neighborhood and sent people running for safety. Firefighters in Montgomery County are responded to a "catastrophic explosion" and fire in Gaithersburg that has sent at...
WJLA
12 injured after explosion at Gaithersburg, Md. condo building, officials say
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (7News) — Twelve people were injured in a Wednesday morning explosion at Potomac Oaks Condominium Complex in Gaithersburg, Md., which sits across the street from Brown Station Elementary School, Montgomery County fire officials said. Officials said out of the injured, 10 people were hospitalized, two with critical...
WJLA
Prince George's County Sheriff Melvin C. High dies at 78
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (7News) — Prince George's County Sheriff Melvin C. High has died at the age of 78, sources tell 7News' Brad Bell. Prince George's County officials held a news conference at 5 p.m. Thursday to announce the news. You can watch the full news conference below:. High...
washingtoninformer.com
Spotlight on Black Environmentalist: Tiffany FitzGerald, Executive Director at DC Greens
After working behind the scenes in nonprofits for more than 15 years, Tiffany FitzGerald had no intention of stepping into the spotlight. Earlier this year, she noticed that a job posting for an executive director role at DC Greens, a food justice nonprofit, had remained open for a while. She offered to give the search team some recommendations.
NBC Washington
DC Council Passes Sweeping Overhaul of Washington's Criminal Code
The D.C. Council unanimously passed a sweeping overhaul of the city's criminal code on Tuesday that would redefine offenses and penalties, as well as expand defendants' rights to a jury trial. If D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser signs off on the council's proposed criminal code, it will be the first time...
Three Teens Charged in D.C. Armed Robbery
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department has made an arrest in an armed robbery that took place on Sunday evening in Northwest, D.C. The incident took place on the 1800 Block of T Street. Shortly after 7:30 pm, the victim was approached by the three teens. The suspects displayed handguns and demanded items from the victim. The victim refused to comply. All three suspects were arrested by police. Three teens were arrested. A 15-year-old from D.C. was charged with armed robbery and possession of a BB gun. A 16 and 17-year-old were both arrested and charged with The post Three Teens Charged in D.C. Armed Robbery appeared first on Shore News Network.
Washington City Paper
There’s ‘An End in Sight’ for the Lengthy Contract Fight Between DCPS and the Teachers’ Union. But Plenty of Bad Blood Remains.
The last time D.C. had an up-to-date contract with its biggest teachers’ union, the Washington Nationals had yet to win a World Series, Lizzo’s first single was still topping the charts, and hardly anyone had ever heard of COVID-19. The two sides have been negotiating ever since, with a resolution to this saga now increasingly likely to stretch into a fourth year of debate.
WJLA
SEE IT: First train departs Metro's Ashburn stop on Silver Line Extension
WASHINGTON (7News) — The first train on Metro's new Silver Line Extension departed from the Ashburn, Va. station on Tuesday on a historic day for the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Agency (WMATA). The train will travel into Washington, D.C. and ultimately to Prince George's County. On opening day Tuesday,...
insideradio.com
Eight Veteran WTOP Washington, DC Staffers Take Contract Buyouts.
Coinciding with last month’s exit of WTOP Washington, DC (103.5) Director of Content Integration and Operations Craig Schwalb, Hubbard offered contract buyouts for all full-time non-managerial staff at the station who worked in the newsroom or within website development. On Monday (Nov. 14), VP/GM Joel Oxley announced that eight...
WJLA
DC warming shelter for men draws community concern for kids
WASHINGTON (7News) — As the District opens warming centers, one community is worried their recreation center could become a shelter. “The only thing I know at this point is that this shelter is supposed to be for 70-men. And I heard it is going to be open for an extended period of time because it is hypothermia season. So my understanding is they will be allowed to stay here throughout the day,” Ward 6 ANC Rhonda Hamilton, shared her frustration with other community leaders.
19-Year-Old Old Shot And Killed In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – 19-year-old James Gillespie of D.C. was shot and killed on Sunday afternoon in Southeast, D.C. The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department arrived shortly before 2 pm at the 100 Block of 58th Street. There, they discovered Gillespie suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital, where he later died. If you have any information about this shooting please contact, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. The post 19-Year-Old Old Shot And Killed In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
