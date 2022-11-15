ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
DC News Now

Two people shot on Metrobus in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metro Transit Police Department and the Metropolitan Police Department were investigating a double shooting that took place in Southeast Thursday morning. The Washington Metropolitan Transit Authority (WMATA) said the people were shot on a Metrobus on the A6 Route near 8th and Yuma streets SE. (Initially, WMATA said one […]
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

DC warming centers offer shelter from cold

WASINGTON (DC News Now) — When temperatures take a dive, the Department of Human Services (DHS) works with the District of Columbia Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency (HSEMA), through the city’s Cold Emergency Plan to ensure that people in the District have places they can go to protect themselves against low temperatures. When a […]
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

As First Freezes Hit The Region, D.C.’s Winter Shelter Plan Goes Into Effect

Hypothermia season has just begun, meaning that D.C. is now legally required to make shelter available and that its annual winter shelter plan is now in effect. The Interagency Council on Homelessness (ICH) issued this year’s winter plan last week, just before the first alert of the season went out late Sunday. The winter plan outlines how the city will protect people experiencing homelessness during the hypothermia season, which typically begins in early November and ends in late March.
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

32-Year-Old Dead In D.C. Shooting

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A man was shot and killed in Southeast, D.C. early Tuesday morning. This incident happened on the 2500 Block of Southern Avenue. Shortly before 5:30 am, the Washington D.C. Metro Police Department was called to Southern Avenue to investigate the sound of gunshots. When they arrived, they found 32-year-old Kelvin Blowe of Maryland suffering from a gunshot wound. Blowe died at the scene. If anyone has any information about this case, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. This case remains under investigation. The post 32-Year-Old Dead In D.C. Shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

Emergency Bill Will Allow 11th Street Bridge Park To Move Ahead

D.C.’s ambitious $92 million 11th Street Bridge Park has been in the works for a decade, and is finally slated to begin construction next year. But a last-minute permitting problem nearly upended the project: D.C. environmental regulators said they couldn’t issue permits because of the elevated park’s impact on the Anacostia River.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

DC Council Passes Sweeping Overhaul of Washington's Criminal Code

The D.C. Council unanimously passed a sweeping overhaul of the city's criminal code on Tuesday that would redefine offenses and penalties, as well as expand defendants' rights to a jury trial. If D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser signs off on the council's proposed criminal code, it will be the first time...
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

Three Teens Charged in D.C. Armed Robbery

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department has made an arrest in an armed robbery that took place on Sunday evening in Northwest, D.C. The incident took place on the 1800 Block of T Street. Shortly after 7:30 pm, the victim was approached by the three teens. The suspects displayed handguns and demanded items from the victim. The victim refused to comply. All three suspects were arrested by police. Three teens were arrested. A 15-year-old from D.C. was charged with armed robbery and possession of a BB gun. A 16 and 17-year-old were both arrested and charged with The post Three Teens Charged in D.C. Armed Robbery appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington City Paper

There’s ‘An End in Sight’ for the Lengthy Contract Fight Between DCPS and the Teachers’ Union. But Plenty of Bad Blood Remains.

The last time D.C. had an up-to-date contract with its biggest teachers’ union, the Washington Nationals had yet to win a World Series, Lizzo’s first single was still topping the charts, and hardly anyone had ever heard of COVID-19. The two sides have been negotiating ever since, with a resolution to this saga now increasingly likely to stretch into a fourth year of debate.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

SEE IT: First train departs Metro's Ashburn stop on Silver Line Extension

WASHINGTON (7News) — The first train on Metro's new Silver Line Extension departed from the Ashburn, Va. station on Tuesday on a historic day for the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Agency (WMATA). The train will travel into Washington, D.C. and ultimately to Prince George's County. On opening day Tuesday,...
ASHBURN, VA
insideradio.com

Eight Veteran WTOP Washington, DC Staffers Take Contract Buyouts.

Coinciding with last month’s exit of WTOP Washington, DC (103.5) Director of Content Integration and Operations Craig Schwalb, Hubbard offered contract buyouts for all full-time non-managerial staff at the station who worked in the newsroom or within website development. On Monday (Nov. 14), VP/GM Joel Oxley announced that eight...
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

DC warming shelter for men draws community concern for kids

WASHINGTON (7News) — As the District opens warming centers, one community is worried their recreation center could become a shelter. “The only thing I know at this point is that this shelter is supposed to be for 70-men. And I heard it is going to be open for an extended period of time because it is hypothermia season. So my understanding is they will be allowed to stay here throughout the day,” Ward 6 ANC Rhonda Hamilton, shared her frustration with other community leaders.
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

19-Year-Old Old Shot And Killed In D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – 19-year-old James Gillespie of D.C. was shot and killed on Sunday afternoon in Southeast, D.C. The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department arrived shortly before 2 pm at the 100 Block of 58th Street. There, they discovered Gillespie suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital, where he later died. If you have any information about this shooting please contact, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. The post 19-Year-Old Old Shot And Killed In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy