WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department has made an arrest in an armed robbery that took place on Sunday evening in Northwest, D.C. The incident took place on the 1800 Block of T Street. Shortly after 7:30 pm, the victim was approached by the three teens. The suspects displayed handguns and demanded items from the victim. The victim refused to comply. All three suspects were arrested by police. Three teens were arrested. A 15-year-old from D.C. was charged with armed robbery and possession of a BB gun. A 16 and 17-year-old were both arrested and charged with

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 7 HOURS AGO