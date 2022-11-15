FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- Tuesday, the Fountain Police Department (FPD) released the name of a suspect in a shooting that left one man injured.

According to the FPD, officers were dispatched at 11:50 a.m. Sunday to the 7800 block of Twin Creek Terrace on reports of a shooting. At the scene, police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a local hospital. Police said he's expected to survive his injuries.

The suspect, identified as 28-year-old Hayden Smith, was arrested at the scene and booked into the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center. Smith was charged with Second Degree Attempted Murder.

The post Police release name of suspect in Fountain shooting that left one man injured appeared first on KRDO .