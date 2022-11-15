ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fountain, CO

Police release name of suspect in Fountain shooting that left one man injured

By KRDO News
 1 day ago
FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- Tuesday, the Fountain Police Department (FPD) released the name of a suspect in a shooting that left one man injured.

According to the FPD, officers were dispatched at 11:50 a.m. Sunday to the 7800 block of Twin Creek Terrace on reports of a shooting. At the scene, police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a local hospital. Police said he's expected to survive his injuries.

The suspect, identified as 28-year-old Hayden Smith, was arrested at the scene and booked into the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center. Smith was charged with Second Degree Attempted Murder.

