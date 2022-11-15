ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadline

Amanda Montell’s Book ‘Cultish: The Language Of Fanaticism’ Being Adapted As Docuseries By Topic Studios & Loveless

By Denise Petski
Deadline
Deadline
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qQadq_0jC40qby00

EXCLUSIVE : In a competitive situation, Topic Studios has secured the rights to Amanda Montell ’s book Cultish: The Language of Fanaticism for adaptation as a television docuseries.

Published by Harper Wave in June of 2021, Montell’s second book, following Wordslut, dissects how cultish groups from Jonestown and Scientology to SoulCycle and social media gurus use language as the ultimate form of power.

The docuseries will be a powerful and timely deep dive into how cults maintain their power, per producers. According to Montell, whose own father escaped from a cult as a teenager, “we’ve been thinking about cults in completely the wrong way. While there have long been dark, dangerous cults (such as the Manson Family), fanatical groups actually fall along a spectrum, from Heaven’s Gate all the way to SoulCycle and Taylor Swift stans. Using an incisive, compelling and often funny tone, Cultish will unpack what cult influence looks, sounds, and feels like, and how it imbues our everyday lives.”

The project will be shepherded by Topic Studios’ VP of Nonfiction, Christine Connor. Carly Hugo and Matt Parker of Loveless brought the project to Topic Studios. Connor and Michael Bloom are executive producing for Topic Studios, along with Hugo and Parker.

Cultish was named a best book of 2021 by NPR, and was a Goodreads Choice Awards top 5 finalist.

“We’re thrilled to be working both with Amanda, whose wit and insight is exactly what this fascinating subject matter needs, and also with Loveless, whose creativity is matched only by their smarts and ingenuity,” said Connor.

“I learned from my dad to notice ‘cultish’ influence all over the zeitgeist,” said Montell. “In my book I wrote about the language, but that’s only one piece of the puzzle. I can’t wait to explore other ingredients in the cultish recipe, how they show up in our everyday lives, but also how they might help me understand my own family story. It’s going to be a fun, enlightening ride that leaves everyone convinced they’re in a ‘cult’ of some kind,” said Montell.

Topic Studios also is behind Chris Smith’s Emmy-winning surfing series 100 Foot Wave , which has been renewed for a second season on HBO; three-part series Nuclear Family from Ry Russo-Young, also from HBO; Stanley Nelson and Traci A. Curry’s Attica on Showtime and Lizzie Gottlieb’s Turn Every Page , about literary legends Robert Caro and Robert Gottlieb, recently acquired by Sony Pictures Classics and in theaters December 30.

More from Deadline
Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

The Daily Wire Lines Up Series Adaptation Of Ayn Rand’s Dystopian Novel ‘Atlas Shrugged’

EXCLUSIVE: Conservative media firm The Daily Wire has optioned exclusive film and TV series rights to develop and produce an adaptation of Ayn Rand’s dystopian 1957 novel Atlas Shrugged, the author’s most heralded work. The company is planning to produce a series adaptation of the novel for distribution on its streaming platform, Dailywire+. Daily Wire co-CEO Jeremy Boreing just announced the deal in a livestreamed townhall address. The book, which has sold more than seven million copies worldwide, depicts a dystopian United States in which private businesses suffer under increasingly burdensome laws and regulations. Railroad executive Dagny Taggart and her lover, steel...
Deadline

‘Dancing With The Stars’: A Judge Says Goodbye, And Two More Celebs Go Home

It’s semi-finals night on Dancing With The Stars! We have to wonder how many people have been watching along with us during the 31st season. Disney+ has yet to release any viewership numbers for the former ABC show, which isn’t an encouraging sign. And that’s too bad: DWTS under Executive Producer Conrad Green has once again found its glory, from inspirational participants like Selma Blair and Daniel Durant, to the refreshing way it has put the spotlight back on ballroom dancing. Case in point: throughout the season, the judges have given us “master classes” on how to perform a perfect...
Deadline

Kymberly Herrin Dies: ‘Ghostbusters’ Actress Who Starred In Popular ZZ Top Video Was 65

Kymberly Herrin, who played the “Dream Ghost” in Ghostbusters and appeared in a ZZ Top video that cemented the band as MTV stars, has died. She was 65. Her family told the Santa Barbara News-Press that Herrin died October in Santa Barbara but did not provide a cause or other details. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Related Story Sony Dates 'Ghostbusters' Sequel For 2023 Related Story 'Ghostbusters' Animated Feature In Works With Jason Reitman & Gil Kenan Herrin was a model who covered more than a dozen magazines, including twice for Playboy, before being cast in the 1984 music video for ZZ Top’s...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
wegotthiscovered.com

‘DAHMER’ has finally been dethroned on the Netflix charts by another true crime thriller

The onslaught of true crime shows no signs of slowing down, as Dahmer has finally been taken down a notch on streaming — by another true crime drama from Netflix. After nearly a month of dominating the service and causing a near endless amount of discussion and controversy, the Jeffrey Dahmer series has been upstaged by The Watcher. Based on a harrowing story of a family being harassed after moving into a new home, it’s struck a nerve on streaming and gone straight to the top.
Decider.com

Is Netflix’s ‘From Scratch’ Based On a True Story?

Netflix‘s From Scratch is here to give you your biggest cry of the year. The eight-episode limited series follows Amahle “Amy” Wheeler (Zoe Saldana), an American student who meets the love of her life while studying abroad in Italy. After falling for Lino (Eugenio Mastrandrea), a sexy Sicilian chef, the two move to America to build a bright future together. When Lino encounters unexpected health issues, all their plans are derailed. From start to finish, From Scratch tells a touching story of love, loss, food, and family. Its characters will bury themselves in your hearts, its food scenes will leave you hungry for authentic Italian cuisine, and the events that unfold over the course of the series will have you wondering if Amy and Lino’s love and life was inspired by a true story.
Kirkus Reviews

‘Cultish’ To Be Adapted for TV Docuseries

Amanda Montell’s Cultish: The Language Of Fanaticism is being adapted for a television documentary series, Deadline reports. Topic Studios, the production company behind documentaries including The Fight and A Thousand Cuts, is developing the project. Montell’s 2021 book explores how people use language to manipulate others, including examples from...
TEXAS STATE
Deadline

Amazon, Barnes & Noble Urged In Open Letter Signed By Celebrities To Pull Controversial Film And Book Promoted By Kyrie Irving

Mila Kunis, Debra Messing and other entertainment industry figures are among those who have sent an open letter to Amazon and Barnes & Noble, asking that the controversial book and documentary Hebrews to Negroes: Wake up Black America be removed from their platforms. The nonprofit organization Creative Community for Peace was behind the letter, claiming both Amazon and B&N allegedly “refused to remove the title and continue to profit from its bigotry.” Kunis, Messing, Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik and songwriter Diane Warren were among 200 signatories to the letter. It was addressed to “Jeff Bezos, James Daunt, and the leaders at Amazon and...
Deadline

Candace Cameron Bure Called A ‘Bigot’ By Hilarie Burton Morgan After ‘Fuller House’ Star Explains Why She Left Hallmark

Candace Cameron Bure is taking some lumps today after explaining why she left Hallmark for GAC Family. Actress Hilarie Burton Morgan, in particular, had a few choice words for the Fuller House actress, who said in a recent Wall Street Journal article that “I knew the people behind Great American Family were Christians that love the Lord and wanted to promote faith programming and good family entertainment.” “Bigot,” Morgan responded via Twitter. “I don’t remember Jesus liking hypocrites like Candy. But sure. Make your money, honey. You ride that prejudice wave all the way to the bank.” Morgan also tweeted “now they’re...
Deadline

Los Angeles Mayor Race: Karen Bass More Than Triples Her Lead Over Rick Caruso In Latest Ballot Count – Update

UPDATED with latest: Rep. Karen Bass more than tripled her lead over developer Rick Caruso in the Los Angeles mayoral race to nearly 30,000 votes today, according to the latest update from the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk. Bass led Caruso by over 9,000 votes after Saturday’s count. An additional 191,312 ballots were added to the tally Monday for a total of nearly 1.8 million ballots counted so far, with Bass now holding a 52% to 48% lead over Caruso. Hundreds of thousands of countywide ballots still remain uncounted, however, and a winner might not be determined for days or even weeks....
LOS ANGELES, CA
wegotthiscovered.com

A genre-bending horror Western sees renewed praise for its shocking brutality

There’s an age-old debate over when a movie goes from thriller to outright horror, and what exact elements make something horror. Stephen King said there’s three types of horror, gross-out, and terror. Where do cannibals in the American frontier days fit in, though? Because the debate was swirled...
Deadline

Laura Jarrett To Depart CNN For NBC News

Laura Jarrett is leaving CNN to join NBC News, where she will cover the Justice Department and the Supreme Court. Her hiring comes after the retirement of longtime correspondent Pete Williams last summer. Kelly O’Donnell has covered the SCOTUS beat in the interim, in addition to her duties as senior White House correspondent. Jarrett will start in her role in January. In a memo to staff, Rich Greenberg, NBC News vice president and head of investigations, wrote that Jarrett will serve “as a leading voice on national legal, law enforcement, and other major breaking news stories.” She will report to him and...
ARIZONA STATE
Deadline

Kyle Chandler And Glenn Close Join Cameron Diaz And Jamie Foxx In Netflix’s ‘Back In Action’

EXCLUSIVE: Kyle Chandler and Glenn Close are set to join Cameron Diaz and Jamie Foxx in the Netflix action-comedy Back In Action. The project drew headlines when it was announced in June on Foxx’s social media accounts as it marks Diaz’s return to acting after retiring from acting in 2018. The storyline for the action-comedy is being kept under wraps, but Seth Gordon (Horrible Bosses) is directing from a script he wrote with Brendan O’Brien’s (Neighbors). Beau Bauman (Central Intelligence) is producing for Good One Productions alongside Gordon for Exhibit A and Jenno Topping & Peter Chernin for Chernin Entertainment. Foxx,...
Variety

Netflix Orders Series Adaptation of Judy Blume Novel ‘Forever’ From Mara Brock Akil

Netflix has ordered a series version of the Judy Blume novel “Forever” from Mara Brock Akil, Variety has learned. The show was first reported as being in development at Netflix in September 2021. Brock Akil will serve as showrunner and executive producer on the series under her Netflix overall deal. This marks the first series order under the deal, which she signed in late 2020. “Judy Blume’s ability to capture the real emotions we experience during the various rites of passage of our youth influenced my life choices and writing voice,” Brock Akil said. “I’m honored to reimagine one...
Deadline

Kristen Stewart To Direct Scott Free’s Adaptation Of ‘The Chronology Of Water’ Starring Imogen Poots

EXCLUSIVE: After making her short-film directorial debut with Scott Free, Kristen Stewart is set to reunite with the banner for her feature directorial debut as she is set to direct The Chronology of Water, with Imogen Poots set to star. Stewart also will co-adapt the script with Andy Mingo, which is based on the memoir by Lidia Yuknavitch. A Reader’s Choice Award winner at the 2012 Oregon Book Awards and finalist for the PEN Center USA Creative Nonfiction Award, the memoir is a lyrical journey through a life saved by art. A young woman finds her voice through the written word...
Deadline

Candace Cameron Bure Responds to Uproar Over Her Recent Comments About Joining GAC Family: “Given The Toxic Climate In Our Culture, I Shouldn’t Be Surprised’

Candace Cameron Bure has responded to the blowback from her Wall Street Journal interview, in which she explained why she departed Hallmark Channel for the Great American Family network and how it will “keep traditional marriage at the core.” “I would like to address my comments on Great American Family’s programming as reported in The Wall Street Journal,” she began in a lengthy post on Instagram. “All of you know me, know beyond question that I have great love and affection for all people. It absolutely breaks my heart that anyone would ever think I intentionally would want to offend and...
GoldDerby

‘Descendant’ reviews: Netflix documentary is ‘essential cinema’ and ‘validation of a history so many tried to bury’

Documentary filmmaker Margaret Brown (“The Order of Myths,” “The Great Invisible”) returns to her hometown of Mobile, Alabama to document the search for and discovery of The Clotilda, the last known ship to arrive in the United States, illegally carrying enslaved Africans in 1860. After a century of secrecy and speculation, the 2019 discovery of the ship turns attention toward the descendant community of Africatown and presents a moving portrait of a community actively grappling with and fighting to preserve their heritage while examining what justice looks like today.
MOBILE, AL
Deadline

Deadline

140K+
Followers
39K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy