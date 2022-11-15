ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

Will Howard will be Kansas State football's starting quarterback at West Virginia

By Arne Green, Topeka Capital-Journal
The Topeka Capital-Journal
The Topeka Capital-Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ICvoQ_0jC40jg700

MANHATTAN — Kansas State has a new starting quarterback, at least for the time being.

Coach Chris Klieman said Tuesday that Will Howard will be behind center in place of an injured Adrian Martinez when the Wildcats face West Virginia at 1 p.m. Saturday in Morgantown.

"He is not available this week," Klieman said of Martinez, who went down late in the first quarter of last week's 31-3 win over Baylor. "He will not be playing this week, but he's not out for the season, so Will's going to be the guy.

"It's his football team and I'm excited for Will."

While Martinez likely will be back at some point, junior strong safety Kobe Savage was not so fortunate. Klieman said Savage, who was injured in the second quarter against Baylor, will miss the rest of the season. Before he went out, Savage picked up a key interception near the goal line to squash Baylor's opening drive.

As for the quarterback position, Howard's play in relief of Martinez in three of the previous four games had many wondering if he was ready to claim the starting spot anyway. In his three appearances, he has completed 63.1% of his passes for 707 yards and nine touchdowns with just one interception.

The nine touchdown passes are the most ever by a Wildcat in three consecutive games.

"We're super excited for Will and we're so proud of Will for what he's done to this point," senior center Hayden Gillum said of Howard. "You don't see that a ton, where he's come in and stepped up.

"It's been awesome to see this year, and we're excited for him to get the opportunity to showcase it again."

The plan going into the season was for Howard to redshirt after stepping in each of the previous two years for an injured Skylar Thompson. But he was forced into action when Martinez suffered a leg injury on the opening drive at TCU on Oct. 22.

Howard led the Wildcats to touchdowns on his first four series of that game, a 38-28 K-State loss. He then started the following week and threw four scoring passes in a 48-0 shutout of Oklahoma State.

Martinez returned to the lineup and threw for 329 yards and two touchdowns the following week in a 34-27 loss to Texas, and completed 7-of-8 passes for 25 yards before going down during the second possession at Baylor. Howard came on to finish the Wildcats' first scoring drive against the Bears and went on to complete 19-of-27 passes for 196 yards and three scores.

The West Virginia game will be the fourth of the season for Howard, the maximum allowed while still redshirting. But he and Klieman both said given what is at stake for the Wildcats — they're 7-3 overall and second in the Big 12 standings, needing to win their final two games to clinch a spot in the conference championship game — all bets are off now.

"Absolutely," Howard said of discarding the redshirt. "We know we control our own destiny. It's exciting, because obviously (redshirting) was part of the plan coming in, but we knew that no matter what, with what's in front of us, it's exciting.

"I'm ready to take over and to do what I can for this team, because this is what our goal has been, and everything is in front of us and everything that we're playing for right now is what we've been talking about for the three years that I've been here and for all of this year."

Running back Deuce Vaughn also threw his support behind Howard.

"I'm super excited for him," Vaughn said of Howard, who arrived at K-State with him in 2020. "Because I understand the work that he's put in. I understand everything he's done to be at this point in the season, and he's ready to go.

"It's been three years that he's been the backup and kind of had to (insert) himself into the starting lineup."

Offensive lineman Hadley Panzer said Martinez also was in the players' thoughts while still embracing Howard.

"I feel super bad for him," Panzer, the Wildcats' starting right guard said. "It sucks to see, especially with how much leadership that he brings into this program. But he's still a leader. He's still going to be right there with us.

"I'm excited about Will coming in and doing his thing. It's really cool to see."

Klieman said that junior Jaren Lewis and redshirt freshman Jake Rubley will serve as Howard's backups.

Kobe Savage a key loss for defense

In losing Savage, K-State will be without one of its top defenders.

Savage, a transfer from Tyler (Texas) Junior College, is second on the team in tackles with 58, including three tackles for loss. His three interceptions lead the team.

"It's really tough because Kobe was playing such great football for us, and he was devastated," Klieman said. "But we'll lose him for the year and that's disappointing."

Klieman said that Cincere Mason, who has split time with starter Drake Cheatum at Jack safety, will slide over to strong safety. Sophomore TJ Smith, Savage's backup, also will see action.

Cheatum said the team has confidence in Savage's backups.

"Kobe's definitely going to be missed and it hurts us," Cheatum said. "But we've got veteran guys in the room that are ready to step up."

Middle linebacker Daniel Green said the Wildcats will miss Savage's passion.

"He's one of our mob mentality guys," Green said. "He really embraces what we talk about on our defense.

"It really hurts having someone like him go down, and we're going to rally around him and play for him. We told him after what happened in the (first half) that, 'We've got you, bro. We're playing for you,' and we're going to finish the season for him strong."

Arne Green is based in Salina and covers Kansas State University sports for the Gannett network. He can be reached at agreen@gannett.com or on Twitter at @arnegreen.

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Kansas State coach Jerome Tang sounds off on why he created 'Snyder Award'

Jerome Tang and his staff have only been around Manhattan and Kanas State for a few months but they are already ingrained in the culture. After starting the season 2-0 including a road win at California, Tang and his team are set to host the Kansas City Roos on Thursday night before heading to the Caribbean Sea for the Cayman Islands Classic. The Wildcats open up with Rhode Island on Monday night. Tang has focused to completely change the culture of the program, and part of that change is to institute "awards" for players throughout the week.
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

Daily Delivery: Google offers a scare by linking Kansas State's Chris Klieman to Nebraska

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. A Google headline Monday seemed to link Kansas State coach Chris Klieman to the open job at Nebraska but after Fitz clicked it he discovered that Google had aggregated an unsubstantiated message board post from another college sports network that had no credibility. As Fitz explains, it's highly doubtful Klieman would go to Nebraska just as he's getting this K-State program up and running, and while his good friend Gene Taylor, K-State's athletics director, remains in Manhattan too. The is a job, however, that Fitz fears could attract Klieman.
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

Manhattan-Ogden Schools superintendent to retire

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The USD 383 Superintendent Marvin Wade has announced his upcoming retirement. USD 383 Director of Communications and School Safety Michele Jones confirms Wade will retire as of June 30, 2023. Wade became the superintendent of USD 383 in 2016 after taking over for Bob Shannon. He had previously served as superintendent for […]
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

Increased law enforcement present at Topeka West

TOPEKA (KSNT) – USD 501 officials told KSNT 27 News additional personnel will be on hand Wednesday at Topeka West High School. According to Dr. Aarion Gray, the school received a report of a threatening social media post and out of an abundance of caution increased the law enforcement presence this morning. The matter is […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Kansas gas prices high ahead of Thanksgiving

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The cost of filling up the tank this year for Thanksgiving road trips will be high for most Kansans. According to GasBuddy, which monitors real-time fuel prices across the nation, average gasoline prices will be at their highest seasonal level ever approaching Thanksgiving. GasBuddy projects the national average will sit at $3.68 […]
KANSAS STATE
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle

Ft. Riley apache helicopter instructor pilot purchases Abilene golf course

Last Thursday, Evan and Annette Wilson sold the property containing the local golf course in Abilene to Brian Slaughter, who plans on keeping and adding to the course and fitness options. With a bevy of plans for the property, Slaughter said he aims to open the golf course in the spring or early summer of 2023, with renovations to the course beginning in the spring. The fitness area will remain open. The business is titled Abilene Golf and Fitness, LLC.
ABILENE, KS
WIBW

Toppers Pizza set to open location in Topeka this month

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new pizza joint is coming to Topeka with promises of unrivaled quality. Toppers Pizza plans to open November 28 at 21st and Randolph, just down the road from Washburn University. Toppers prides itself in unique house pizzas, with toppings ranging from pepperoni to steak, tater...
TOPEKA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Two reported hurt in West 12th Avenue crash

Two injuries are reported after a crash Monday morning near the Emporia State University campus. First responders were called to the 1400 block of West 12th Avenue around 8:40 a.m. That location is between entrances to the ESU campus. The injuries do not appear to be serious at this point....
EMPORIA, KS
KCTV 5

KS Air National Guard mourns loss of Airman killed in crash

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Air National Guard is mourning the loss of one of its own. The 190th Air Refueling Wing shared the news on its Facebook page. They said an airman, identified as Cheyanne Branson, 23, was killed tragically in a vehicle accident Saturday, November 12. In...
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Hit and run on Turnpike leaves vehicle on side

DOUGLAS COUNTY (KSNT) – A driver escaped serious injury after being sideswiped Tuesday in Douglas County. The 42-year-old Topeka man suffered minor injuries but was taken to Stormont Vail Hospital after being sideswiped, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. The man was passing the 202 entry ramp on I-70 when he was sideswiped which caused […]
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Chase County under Monday snow advisory

Last winter, the Emporia area didn't see snow until January 1. This season, it may come seven weeks sooner. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Chase County, effective from 3:00-10:00 p.m. Monday. Other counties could receive snow, but in smaller amounts.
CHASE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Large water line project will disrupt Topeka intersection

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Traffic near 8th Street and Quincy Street will be impacted starting Nov. 20 due to a large, multi-purpose water line and the street project. According to the City of Topeka, during the first phase: The city will fully close northbound Quincy at the intersection. The project will fully close 8th Street est […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Topeka’s Westboro Mart brings back holiday tradition

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A holiday tradition is returning to Topeka’s Westboro Mart shopping area. They’re hosting their holiday lighting event Thursday, Nov. 17. Larissa Slimmer, co-owner of Salut Wine and Cocktail Lounge, and Patrick Gideon, owner of Westboro Mart, shared the details on Eye on NE Kansas. This will be the first lighting event since 2019.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Icy road flips vehicle leaves another on side of road

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is attributing two Tuesday morning crashes to winter weather conditions on the roads. At 6:12 a.m., a vehicle was heading southbound on US Highway 75 near 57th Street and hit a patch of ice, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. It crossed a median, went into the northbound […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Overnight truck crash sends 2 to Topeka hospital

SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – The driver of a semi-tractor trailer and his passenger were taken to a local hospital after the semi crashed between two bridges. Shawnee County Fire District #4 was called to a crash at 3:18 a.m. Monday morning after a truck heading west drove into the median and down an embankment between […]
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

FLINT ROAD WATER MAIN BREAK: Flooded residents begin reaching out to City Accounting after water main break

Residents who noticed flooding in their homes after a water main break in northwest Emporia and haven’t already called the city are encouraged to do so. Residents can call the City Accounting Department at 620-343-4286. City Treasurer Janet Harrouf says affected homeowners need to take photos or videos of their damage as soon as possible and then call Accounting with name, phone, address and a damage report. City Manager Trey Cocking says at least five homeowners have reached out to the city.
EMPORIA, KS
The Topeka Capital-Journal

The Topeka Capital-Journal

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
897K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Topeka, KS from The Topeka Capital-Journal.

 http://cjonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy