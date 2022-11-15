ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birdsboro, PA

iheart.com

York County to Auction off Confiscated Vehicles

(York, PA) -- The York County District Attorney's Office will be selling off about 20 vehicles soon. Its Drug Task Force public auction is set for next Friday at the Schaad Detective Agency in York. Potential buyers can also view the cars up for auction at that location. The cash-only auction is set to begin at 10 a.m. on November 25th.
Daily Voice

Missing Bucks Man Last Seen In MontCo: Police

Police in Bucks County are searching for a missing man last seen in Montgomery County, authorities announced. Hunter Lambert, 24, was last spotted leaving the Skippack state police barracks in Schwenksville on an unknown date, Springfield Township police said in a statement. Lambert may be struggling with mental health, and...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Boy Saved From Luring Attempt By MontCo Cashier

A fast-acting Montgomery County shop employee came to the rescue of a boy being followed by a woman asking his whereabouts and his family situation last week, according to multiple news reports. The boy, Sammy, walked into Dani Bee Funky off of High Street in Pottstown Friday, Nov. 11, and...
POTTSTOWN, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Two New Hope men found dead in their apartment

It remains unclear what caused the death of two men found in their New Hope apartment on Nov. 6, according to authorities. Israel Alavez Tapia, 38, and Gualberto Nabor Aguilar Garcia, 42, were discovered in the bedroom of the home at 78 Tow Path, commonly known as Ney Alley, said Bucks County Coroner Meredith Buck. Her office is investigating the cause and manner of the two Mexican men’s deaths.
NEW HOPE, PA
CBS Philly

'The school failed': Allentown mom speaks out after son arrested at middle school

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- JC has rhythm. The 12-year-old, whose name we are withholding to protect his privacy, keeps the beat going at his Allentown church on Sundays.The last year has been hard — the 6th grader was arrested and charged with assault in March."He was fingerprinted, mug shot, ankle bracelet, juvenile detention," Kristen, his mother said.Kristen says four years ago her son was diagnosed with ADHD and oppositional defiance disorder.On the day JC was arrested at Francis D. Raub Middle School, he was in class and upset."The assistant principal actually came at him to remove him from the classroom,...
ALLENTOWN, PA
abc27.com

Update: Pennsylvania State Police say missing man located safe

GLEN MILLS, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police were searching for 73-year-old James Borgiet, who was last seen in the area of Heron Court, Glen Mills, Delaware County on Nov. 15 at around 7:30 a.m. On Nov. 16 at 2:25 p.m., police said Borgiet was located safe. Police...
GLEN MILLS, PA
Daily Voice

South Jersey Mom Learns Her Fate After Suffocating Baby 'Getting In Way Of Affair'

A New Jersey mom of three has learned her fate after being convicted of suffocating her toddler who prosecutors say she killed in part for interfering with her affair. Heather Reynolds, 45, of Sicklerville, was sentenced by Judge Gwendolyn Blue on Tuesday, Nov. 15 to life in prison without parole for the murder of her 17-month-old son Axel on May 10, 2018, Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay announced.
SICKLERVILLE, NJ
Daily Voice

Shocking New Details Emerge About Two Conestoga Valley HS Football Players Who Died Suddenly

Investigation details and new charges have been released in the shocking deaths of two Conestoga Valley High School football players who died over the weekend of June 25. Tyler Zook, a 17-year-old Senior at Conestoga Valley High School from Lancaster, was the driver of the 2014 Hyundai Sante Fe; his girlfriend Amalie Wendt, an 18-year-old 2022 CV graduate from Ronks was the front-seat passenger; and Tyreese Smith, a 16-year-old CV Junior from Lancaster, was a rear-seat passenger when the group was going over 90 mph in 40 mph zone of the 500 block of Willow Road around 12:13 a.m., according to an updated release on Tuesday, Nov. 15.
LANCASTER, PA

