ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- JC has rhythm. The 12-year-old, whose name we are withholding to protect his privacy, keeps the beat going at his Allentown church on Sundays.The last year has been hard — the 6th grader was arrested and charged with assault in March."He was fingerprinted, mug shot, ankle bracelet, juvenile detention," Kristen, his mother said.Kristen says four years ago her son was diagnosed with ADHD and oppositional defiance disorder.On the day JC was arrested at Francis D. Raub Middle School, he was in class and upset."The assistant principal actually came at him to remove him from the classroom,...

ALLENTOWN, PA ・ 23 HOURS AGO