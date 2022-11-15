Read full article on original website
Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
PA witness photographs two hovering objects near roadway intersectionRoger MarshGlenmoore, PA
Teen Musician Dies After Being Compressed by Recycling TruckAMY KAPLANBirdsboro, PA
Temple Owls Score Comeback Win Over Villanova WildcatsFlurrySportsRadnor Township, PA
Fast-growing discount supermarket chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
York County to Auction off Confiscated Vehicles
(York, PA) -- The York County District Attorney's Office will be selling off about 20 vehicles soon. Its Drug Task Force public auction is set for next Friday at the Schaad Detective Agency in York. Potential buyers can also view the cars up for auction at that location. The cash-only auction is set to begin at 10 a.m. on November 25th.
Ocean County, NJ, Teen Found Dead: Climbed into Dumpster, Compressed into Garbage Truck
A 19-year-old drummer from Ocean County who was reported missing early Saturday in Pennsylvania was found dead several hours later at a recycling facility after he got into a garbage container. Kellen J. Bischoff left a house party attended by Kutztown University students early Saturday but never returned and was...
Missing Bucks Man Last Seen In MontCo: Police
Police in Bucks County are searching for a missing man last seen in Montgomery County, authorities announced. Hunter Lambert, 24, was last spotted leaving the Skippack state police barracks in Schwenksville on an unknown date, Springfield Township police said in a statement. Lambert may be struggling with mental health, and...
Boy Saved From Luring Attempt By MontCo Cashier
A fast-acting Montgomery County shop employee came to the rescue of a boy being followed by a woman asking his whereabouts and his family situation last week, according to multiple news reports. The boy, Sammy, walked into Dani Bee Funky off of High Street in Pottstown Friday, Nov. 11, and...
buckscountyherald.com
Two New Hope men found dead in their apartment
It remains unclear what caused the death of two men found in their New Hope apartment on Nov. 6, according to authorities. Israel Alavez Tapia, 38, and Gualberto Nabor Aguilar Garcia, 42, were discovered in the bedroom of the home at 78 Tow Path, commonly known as Ney Alley, said Bucks County Coroner Meredith Buck. Her office is investigating the cause and manner of the two Mexican men’s deaths.
'The school failed': Allentown mom speaks out after son arrested at middle school
ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- JC has rhythm. The 12-year-old, whose name we are withholding to protect his privacy, keeps the beat going at his Allentown church on Sundays.The last year has been hard — the 6th grader was arrested and charged with assault in March."He was fingerprinted, mug shot, ankle bracelet, juvenile detention," Kristen, his mother said.Kristen says four years ago her son was diagnosed with ADHD and oppositional defiance disorder.On the day JC was arrested at Francis D. Raub Middle School, he was in class and upset."The assistant principal actually came at him to remove him from the classroom,...
N.J. mom sentenced to life for killing 17-month-old son by suffocating him with cleaning wipe
CAMDEN, N.J. (TCD) -- A 45-year-old mother was recently sentenced to life in prison for fatally suffocating her 17-month-old son with a cleaning wipe because he was getting in the way of her alleged affair. On May 10, 2018, Gloucester Township Police officers responded to a home on Marcia Court...
abc27.com
Update: Pennsylvania State Police say missing man located safe
GLEN MILLS, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police were searching for 73-year-old James Borgiet, who was last seen in the area of Heron Court, Glen Mills, Delaware County on Nov. 15 at around 7:30 a.m. On Nov. 16 at 2:25 p.m., police said Borgiet was located safe. Police...
NJ school counselor killed along Route 295 by 19-year-old driver
A high school guidance counselor and volleyball coach was being mourned after being struck and killed along Route 295 in Mount Laurel late Tuesday. William Scully had parked his Mercedes Benz E320 along the right shoulder of the southbound highway around 10:20 p.m., according to State Police. The 49-year-old Stratford...
17-Year-Old Student Secretly Recorded Her Teachers In Lancaster County, Police Say
A 17-year-old girl allegedly secretly recorded her teachers, authorities say. The unnamed student supposedly made the recording of her teachers at Lancaster County Career & Technology Center at 1730 Hans Herr Dr, Willow Street in October. The student has been charged with third-degree felonies for interception, disclosure or use of...
Man dead, suspect arrested following shooting at N.J. apartment complex
One man is dead and another has been arrested following a shooting Wednesday morning in an apartment parking lot in Gloucester County, authorities said. The shooting occurred around 11 a.m. at The Birches apartment complex on Fries Mill Road in Washington Township, according to officials with the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office.
South Jersey Mom Learns Her Fate After Suffocating Baby 'Getting In Way Of Affair'
A New Jersey mom of three has learned her fate after being convicted of suffocating her toddler who prosecutors say she killed in part for interfering with her affair. Heather Reynolds, 45, of Sicklerville, was sentenced by Judge Gwendolyn Blue on Tuesday, Nov. 15 to life in prison without parole for the murder of her 17-month-old son Axel on May 10, 2018, Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay announced.
Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner impeached by Pennsylvania lawmakers in GOP-led effort: 'Crisis of crime'
Pennsylvania lawmakers voted Wednesday to impeach Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, largely along party lines.
Shocking New Details Emerge About Two Conestoga Valley HS Football Players Who Died Suddenly
Investigation details and new charges have been released in the shocking deaths of two Conestoga Valley High School football players who died over the weekend of June 25. Tyler Zook, a 17-year-old Senior at Conestoga Valley High School from Lancaster, was the driver of the 2014 Hyundai Sante Fe; his girlfriend Amalie Wendt, an 18-year-old 2022 CV graduate from Ronks was the front-seat passenger; and Tyreese Smith, a 16-year-old CV Junior from Lancaster, was a rear-seat passenger when the group was going over 90 mph in 40 mph zone of the 500 block of Willow Road around 12:13 a.m., according to an updated release on Tuesday, Nov. 15.
