good luck with those plans ahead of you, because it will change nothing. nobody in Memphis is going to work with police no matter what you devise my friend. brothers killing brothers until there are none left in the streets.
Man can’t rehabilitate hardcore criminals when they have no moral compass without God's intervention.
The Penal Farm has a whole building dedicated 2 programs like Mulroy wants. They look good ,on paper . In reality they pass out books n schedule classes . N reality all the inmates do n these classes is try 2 stay awake. An ' instructor ' shows up 2 make sure inmates r in the room but that's about it. No instruction whatsoever. It's common 4 an inmate 2 be n the same classes 3 r 4 times on subsequent incarceration. I know of twice within a couple of months of release guys that were n these programs were on the run 4 robbery n murder. Another was killed at a motel n west Memphis in a shoot out w police.
