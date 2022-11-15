ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, TN

Comments / 14

Jerry Gentry
4d ago

good luck with those plans ahead of you, because it will change nothing. nobody in Memphis is going to work with police no matter what you devise my friend. brothers killing brothers until there are none left in the streets.

Reply
5
A Christian
4d ago

Man can’t rehabilitate hardcore criminals when they have no moral compass without God's intervention.

Reply
5
CURT Loudermilk
4d ago

The Penal Farm has a whole building dedicated 2 programs like Mulroy wants. They look good ,on paper . In reality they pass out books n schedule classes . N reality all the inmates do n these classes is try 2 stay awake. An ' instructor ' shows up 2 make sure inmates r in the room but that's about it. No instruction whatsoever. It's common 4 an inmate 2 be n the same classes 3 r 4 times on subsequent incarceration. I know of twice within a couple of months of release guys that were n these programs were on the run 4 robbery n murder. Another was killed at a motel n west Memphis in a shoot out w police.

Reply(2)
2
Related
WREG

Detainee assaulted inside 201 Poplar, SCSO says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Detectives with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an assault inside the jail. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said that a detainee was seriously injured in an altercation with his cellmate. According to the SCSO, corrections officers discovered the man after midnight on November 18. Lifesaving procedures were administered by staff […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One hurt in South Memphis shooting, suspect on the run

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is injured and a suspect is on the run after a shooting in South Memphis. Police responded to a shooting on South Main Street near East McLemore at around 7:30 p.m. Saturday. One man went to the hospital in critical condition. Memphis Police say the suspect, who the victim knows, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis intervention program credited for dip in violent crime

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One year ago today, two gunmen pulled up to a cookie store on Airways and opened fire. They killed beloved rapper Young Dolph. As word spread, a team of people worked tirelessly to keep the peace to stop any kind of retaliation and more bloodshed from happening. WREG is committed to a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Memphis nonprofit aims to prevent violence before it happens

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis organization who has partnered with Shelby County government and a national group spoke on their efforts as they work to end violence in the 901. “I live here. I work here. I raise children here … It’s not a Black thing. It’s not a white thing. It’s a 901 thing. We all have to put efforts into making it safe for future generations,” said K. Durell Cowan, Heal 901 Founder and Executive Director.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

More lawsuits filed against Kroger following Collierville shooting

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Two more lawsuits have been filed against Kroger and the third-party sushi company SNOWFOX/JFE Franchising for gross negligence that enabled the mass shooting at the New Byhalia Road store in September of last year. The first was filed by Mariko Jenkins in September. Two more suits...
COLLIERVILLE, TN
WREG

Woman shot on South Mendenhall, suspect on the run

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a woman was shot Friday night in the Fox Meadows area. Officers responded at 6:16 p.m. to the 2700 block of Mendenhall, near Fox Plaza Drive. The woman was taken to Regional One hospital in critical condition. Police are looking for a man in connection with the shooting. Call […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Two kilos of ‘rainbow fentanyl’ found in Shelby County, Drug Task Force says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two kilos of deadly drugs were taken off the streets Monday after a seizure by the West Tennessee Drug Task Force, the Drug Task Force said. Agents with the Drug Task Force’s Memphis office said that two kilos of “rainbow fentanyl” were found in Shelby County. “Rainbow fentanyl” is a colored form of the highly-addictive drug fentanyl that can look like candy to children and young people, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Violent threat at church daycare puts parents on edge

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Parents at some daycare centers in Midtown are on alert Wednesday after threats of violence. The parking lot that would normally be full at First Baptist Church on East Parkway sits empty Wednesday afternoon. The daycare at the church closed after a man allegedly threatened violence. Kat Kimball, the pastor of First Baptist, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi deputies looking for suspect who fled traffic stop while wearing handcuffs

Mississippi authorities are looking for a suspect who fled a traffic stop while in handcuffs. The Tunica County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Saturday, Nov. 19, at approximately 2:33 a.m., deputies initiated a traffic stop on a black Kia Optima near Hwy 61, North of South Harrah’s Parkway which was occupied by a black male identified as Devin Dean of Memphis, TN for traffic violations.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Bartlett store clerk injured by angry customer

BARTLETT, Tenn. — A convenience store worker is nursing wounds after a late-night attack by an irate customer. Bartlett Police says several officers responded Thursday to the assault at the Flash Market gas station on Memphis-Arlington Road for an incident involving a store clerk and customer Investigators tells us a woman was asked to show ID in order to purchase tobacco products. She allegedly got […]
BARTLETT, TN
WREG

One shot dead in Binghampton neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person has died after a shooting in Binghampton Thursday night. Police responded to the shooting on the 3100 Block of Faxon Avenue at 9:50 p.m. and located a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to Regional One where he died from his injuries. Police say the male suspect […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Collierville mom hit and killed on Highway 385

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Collierville family will not be the same this holiday season after a woman was killed on Highway 385 over the weekend. Ashley Brooks, a mother of three, was on Highway 385 near the Kirby exit when she was fatally struck by a car Sunday morning. According to her family, Ashley’s sister […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

WATN Local Memphis

Memphis, TN
21K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Memphis local news

 https://www.localmemphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy