Donald Trump Says Democrats 'Finding All Sorts of Votes' in Arizona, Nevada
Donald Trump on Friday criticized how Democrats are achieving narrow gains in their midterm races against Republicans in Arizona and Nevada. "The Democrats are finding all sorts of votes in Nevada and Arizona. What a disgrace that this can be allowed to happen!" the former president wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social.
800 votes separate Cortez Masto, Laxalt in tight Nevada U.S. Senate race
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Just 800 votes separated incumbent Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto and former Nevada attorney general and Republican Adam Laxalt in the Nevada race for U.S. Senate as of Friday evening. Both campaigns were eyeing results trickling in from the state’s two largest counties, Clark, home...
Could Democrats win Senate control BEFORE Georgia runoff? Arizona Senator Mark Kelly takes FIVE-POINT lead while Nevada's Cortez Masto gains on GOP's Adam Laxalt - as Republicans slowly inch towards the House majority
Republicans inched closer to having a majority in the House on Wednesday while the battle for the Senate hinged on the contests in Arizona, Nevada and Georgia. The slow vote counting out West and Democrats doing better than expected in several competitive House districts means the makeup of the next Congress may not be clear until next week.
Laxalt’s lead in Nevada Senate race narrows to under 800 votes
Republican Adam Laxalt’s lead in the Nevada Senate race against incumbent Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D) narrowed to less than 800 votes on Friday night as party control of the upper chamber still hangs in the balance. Cortez Masto is trailing Laxalt by just 0.1 percent, with only about...
Why AP called Nevada Senate race for Catherine Cortez Masto
The Associated Press called the Nevada Senate race for Democrat Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto on Saturday after a batch of votes from the Las Vegas area gave her a 5,000-vote lead that the AP determined she would not relinquish. The win for Cortez Masto also meant Democrats would keep control...
Democrat Susie Lee defeats Republican April Becker for Las Vegas congressional seat
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Democratic Rep. Susie Lee has won re-election in Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District, which represents areas south of Las Vegas including Henderson, Boulder City, and parts of unincorporated Clark County. Lee won the seat with 51.56% percentage points against Republican challenger April Becker who had...
Nevada Senate race: Laxalt lead over Cortez Masto shrinks after latest vote count update
Nevada Republican Adam Laxalt's lead over incumbent Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., has shrunk to fewer than 9,000 votes as officials are still counting mail-in ballots in the state's largest counties. The latest updates from Clark and Washoe counties have put Laxalt just 8,988 votes over Cortez Masto, less than...
Cortez Masto holds 1-point lead over Laxalt in Nevada: poll
Incumbent Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) holds a 1-point lead in her reelection bid over Republican Adam Laxalt, according to a new Suffolk University-USA Today poll. The poll, released on Tuesday, found Cortez Masto garnered the support of 45 percent of likely voters, compared to Laxalt’s 44 percent — a statistic well within the survey’s margin of error.
Laxalt says ‘victory window’ has narrowed in Nevada Senate race as count continues
Adam Laxalt, the Republican candidate for Senate in Nevada, said on Saturday that his “victory window” has narrowed as recent ballot releases have continued to break in favor of incumbent Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D). Laxalt is leading by just over 850 votes as of Saturday morning, after...
Catherine Cortez Masto delivers victory speech after win that gave Democrats Senate control
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto delivered a campaign victory speech Sunday morning in Las Vegas after winning re-election to the U.S. Senate. Cortez Masto's campaign called it a "come-from-behind" victory that gives Democrats a majority in the Senate. She will deliver the speech at Carpenters International...
With Democrats’ win in Arizona, control of the Senate may come down to Nevada
(Washington) — Democratic incumbent Mark Kelly has won reelection to the U.S. Senate, according to a late Friday night call by the Associated Press. The result gets Democrats one seat closer to retaining their Senate majority. The call came after Kelly increased his lead after the release of the latest batch of votes from Maricopa County, Arizona’s largest.
If Democrats lose Arizona's U.S. Senate race, they've got a huge Kyrsten Sinema problem
No one knows who will win the U.S. Senate race in Arizona. The latest Fox News poll conducted Oct. 26-30 has Mark Kelly up by 2 points and within the margin of error. A toss-up. ...
KOLD-TV
Senator Sinema reacts to Interior Department’s announcement to protect Colorado River System
WASHINGTON – Arizona senior Senator Kyrsten Sinema released a statement following the U.S. Interior Secretary’s announcement on new steps to improve and protect long-term sustainability of the Colorado River System. “Arizona has long been a leader in conserving water during our historic drought, and we will continue to...
Results: Republican Eli Crane unseats Democratic Rep. Tom O'Halleran in Arizona's 2nd Congressional District election
Explore more race results below. Rep. Tom O'Halleran was defeated by Republican Eli Crane in Arizona's 2nd Congressional District. The 2nd District is largely rural and encompasses the northwest corner of the state. The redistricting process flipped the seat from a toss-up district to one that leans Republican. Election 2022...
Nevada’s Catherine Cortez Masto will win reelection, CNN projects, allowing Democrats to keep the Senate
CNN — Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto will win reelection in Nevada, CNN projects, clinching a critical victory that will allow Democrats to keep control of the US Senate. Cortez Masto had long been viewed as one of the most vulnerable Democratic incumbents as she fended off a challenge...
Adam Laxalt concedes in Nevada race that tipped the balance of the Senate
Adam Laxalt, the Republican former Nevada attorney general who said the 2020 presidential election was “rigged,” conceded his loss Tuesday in a contest that tipped the balance of the Senate to Democrats. Multiple news outlets, including NBC News, declared his opponent, Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, the winner...
Mark Kelly Declared Arizona Senate Seat Winner; Democrats One Seat Away From Upper Chamber Control, Nevada Still Undecided
Mark Kelly has been elected to a full six-year term in the U.S. Senate for the state of Arizona. The incumbent’s close victory puts the Democrats one vital step closer to continuing to control the upper chamber. Three days after the midterm elections, CNN, NNC and others declared the...
CBS 17
Burr, Tillis vote to protect same-sex, interracial marriages; Tillis wants more support for religious liberties
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Congress is close to passing a bill that would provide protections for people in same-sex and interracial marriages, a move backed by both of North Carolina’s Republican senators in a key vote Wednesday. Sen. Thom Tillis (R-North Carolina) has been involved in negotiating a bipartisan amendment to the bill that he […]
Magic wall: John King breaks down latest Nevada Senate numbers
CNN's John King and Wolf Blitzer analyze the latest numbers from the Nevada Senate race and how it could determine control of the US Senate.
KOLO TV Reno
Cortez Masto’s win: No surprise to local observer
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -She spent much of the past two years living with the label“the Senate’s most vulnerable Democrat,” but Catherine Cortez Masto ended up sealing the party’s hold on the upper house with her re-election. Some national pundits may have been surprised, but not those closer to home.
