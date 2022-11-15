On July 17, 1967, John Coltrane, the trailblazing saxophonist and bandleader, died from liver cancer at the age of 40. His death not only left a void across the spectrum of Black music; the subgenre of free jazz lost its most visible advocate. He had become intrigued by what was happening in New York City's underground scene — the so-called "New Thing" that eschewed fixed harmonic structure for atonal chords and free improvisation — and, in the year before his death, released the albums Ascension and Meditations, both showcasing his affinity for this fiery blend. Critics were shaken by the shift. In an appraisal of Coltrane's artistry published shortly after his passing, New York Times writer John S. Wilson called Ascension a "roaring, barreling assault on the listener." While Meditations harbored similar smoke, its sound was slightly more subdued than its predecessor and landed softer on the ear.

