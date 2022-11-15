Read full article on original website
Famed Rock and Roll Bassist Dies
Bassist Gregg Philbin, who was part of the REO Speedwagon rock band, has died, the band has announced. Philbin was the second bassist for the group, and appeared on the first six studio albums that the band put out, according to Popculture. They note that "he was also the bassist on their first major success, the 1977 live double album, "Live: You Get What You Play For."
Metal Band 'Parts Ways' With Founding Vocalist
Death metal band Rivers of Nihil announced last week that their founding vocalist, Jake Dieffenbach, is leaving the band. The group said the decision was "necessary," and vowed to continue on. Their bassist, Adam Biggs, will take over lead vocals for their upcoming tour of the U.K. and European Union.
Jimi Hendrix Had the Biggest Concert of His Life Saved By a Pink Floyd Member Who Wasn’t Performing
Jimi Hendrix had one of the biggest concerts of his career saved by a Pink Floyd member who wasn’t even performing.
Behind the Meaning and History of the Band Name: Black Sabbath
Black Sabbath. Ozzy Osbourne. Tony Iommi. Bill Ward. Geezer Butler. These names are historic. And they are heavy. Just like the music the aforementioned entities create. But what’s in a name? By any other, the band would sound as powerful, right? Right?!. Maybe. Maybe not, in this case. Let’s...
Watch Jethro Tull, Soft Machine and Lemmy in wild French TV London special from 1969
This rediscovered documentary on London's music scene features some formidable performances
Keith Levene, the Clash and Public Image Ltd Guitarist, Dies at 65
Keith Levene, the co-founding guitarist of both the Clash and Public Image Ltd, has died, his partner Kate Ransford and author Adam Hammond confirmed. “It is with great sadness I report that my close friend and legendary Public Image Limited guitarist Keith Levene passed away on Friday, 11th November,” tweeted Hammond. “Our thoughts and love go out to his partner Kate, sister Jill, and all of Keith’s family and friends. The world is a darker place without his genius. Mine will be darker without my mate.” Levene was 65 years old.
Elvis Presley’s Songwriters Wrote 1 of The Monkees’ Hits
Some of Elvis Presley's songs were written by the same songwriters who wrote a hit by The Monkees that charted in the United States and the United Kingdom.
10 bands that wouldn't exist without Discharge
From Metallica to Slipknot, Machine Head to Napalm Death, heavy music wouldn't be the same without Discharge
Well noted: A selection of some music-themed gifts this year
Music is never out of fashion as a gift idea. Here are some outstanding vinyl box sets for lovers of Neil Young, Billie Holiday and Ella Fitzgerald, Iron Maiden and a certain ex-Beatle, a book about the beginning of rock at Sun Records and another about The Byrds, some tough-looking boots made in collaboration with The Clash, and even a perfume inspired by Whitney Houston.
'Revival' captures drummer Elvin Jones as a nascent bandleader finding his voice
On July 17, 1967, John Coltrane, the trailblazing saxophonist and bandleader, died from liver cancer at the age of 40. His death not only left a void across the spectrum of Black music; the subgenre of free jazz lost its most visible advocate. He had become intrigued by what was happening in New York City's underground scene — the so-called "New Thing" that eschewed fixed harmonic structure for atonal chords and free improvisation — and, in the year before his death, released the albums Ascension and Meditations, both showcasing his affinity for this fiery blend. Critics were shaken by the shift. In an appraisal of Coltrane's artistry published shortly after his passing, New York Times writer John S. Wilson called Ascension a "roaring, barreling assault on the listener." While Meditations harbored similar smoke, its sound was slightly more subdued than its predecessor and landed softer on the ear.
Top 25 Doom Metal Albums of All Time
During Black Sabbath's rise in the '70s, there was no foretelling the immeasurable impact those four from Birmingham, England, could have had. Universally credited with inventing heavy metal, Black Sabbath's riff-intensive sound also wielded a major influence in the development of doom metal. The genre is expansive, encompassing a myriad...
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss to headline 'CMT Crossroads' 20th anniversary show
"CMT Crossroads" celebrates 20 years of one-of-a-kind concerts this month with Nashville's favorite odd-couple: Robert Plant and Alison Krauss. A new "Crossroads" episode featuring Plat and Krauss debuts Nov. 28 at 8 p.m. CST on the cable network, CMT announced Thursday. The performance re-airs Nov. 28 at 9:30 p.m. CST and Dec....
Bryan Adams, Patti Smith, R.E.M., Ann Wilson, Doobie Brothers Among 2023 Songwriters Hall of Fame Nominees
Patti Smith, Jeff Lynne, Ann Wilson, Bryan Adams, R.E.M., The Doobie Brothers, Gloria Estefan, Snoop Dogg, and Blondie are the among the list of artists nominated for induction into the 2023 Songwriters Hall of Fame. The nominees in the non-performing and performing categories will be voted upon for induction at...
Regina Spektor Announces Rescheduled 2023 Tour Dates, Drops “SugarMan” Video
Regina Spektor has announced the rescheduling of her North American tour dates. Spektor had previously canceled her 2022 scheduled dates because of a COVID-19 diagnosis. Now her tour will take place in 2023 with the addition of two new dates in San Diego, California, and Port Chester, New York. Spektor’s 2023 trek launches on March 1 in Ithaca, New York.
Ronnie James Dio Gets Immortalized in New Funko Figure
Late metal legend Ronnie James Dio is the latest classic rocker to receive a Funko Pop! figurine. The collectible portrays Dio in his distinctive attire, including a front-lacing shirt and moon-and-stars-adorned jeans. He's depicted holding a microphone in one hand and doing the rock "devil horns" in the other. (Dio famously popularized the hand gesture.) Images of the figure also show that its box will feature artwork from Holy Diver, the 1983 debut album from Dio’s namesake group.
The Archive of the Folklorist Who Unplugged Bob Dylan at Newport Is Headed to the Smithsonian
A trove of sound recordings, manuscripts, photographs, and ephemera from the blues and folklore archive of Robert “Mack” McCormick will get a new home at the Smithsonian’s Museum of American History. McCormick’s daughter, Susannah Nix, gifted the archive to the Smithsonian, which plans to start making it available to scholars — and displaying some of its items at the Archive Center — in the summer of 2023. Smithsonian Books, as well as the celebrated label Smithsonian Folkways Recordings, will also be releasing projects based on the material in the archives next year. McCormick was a self-trained folklorist who began documenting and...
Different Types of Electric Guitars and Their Uses
In order to be heard at normal performance volumes — unlike an acoustic guitar — an electric guitar must have external amplification and transform its strings’ vibration into electrical signals using one or more pickups. An amplifier can then be used to amplify the signal, which is typically required to generate sound through loudspeakers. There are many different types of electric guitars, each with its own distinct sound and style.
