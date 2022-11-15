Read full article on original website
Freeze Warning midnight-8 a.m. Friday
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Brace for a cold blast tonight! Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 are expected. A Freeze Warning is in effect from midnight tonight until 8AM Friday for the following counties away from beach zones: central Mobile, central Baldwin, Escambia (FL), Santa Rosa and Okaloosa counties. Take extra steps to safeguard your pets, property and plants, while making sure your people are warm, using safe heating methods. In our viewing area, locations north of the Freeze Warning area will also likely freeze overnight into Friday morning. However, these locations already had a widespread freeze so far this fall season. Therefore, a warning will not be issued.
These 7 Alabama counties face a frost advisory tonight
Another cold night is in the forecast for all of Alabama, and a few counties will be under a frost advisory. The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a frost advisory that will go into effect early Thursday morning for several counties in southeast Alabama. Those counties are Montgomery,...
When students leave, return for Thanksgiving, holiday break
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Students along the Gulf Coast are wrapping up their first semester of the 2022-23 school year and have a couple of breaks to look forward to as the holiday season begins. WKRG took a look at what days students will have away from the classroom for Thanksgiving break and holiday break. […]
State says Orange Beach city schools owe $4.6 million
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WPMI) — The state says Orange Beach city schools owes it $4.6 million for the new city system's shortfall in the state foundation's 10-mill match funding program, according to documents obtained by Gulf Coast Media. .Because of their small size, the district qualifies for only $7...
Awareness Week: Winter Precipitation You Can Expect in Alabama
In the South during the winter season, you can expect various types of precipitation. During Winter Weather Awareness Week we are taking time out to explain many winter season scenarios to help you be prepared. The key ingredient to what happens in our area is the temperature of the air....
Baldwin Co. referendum vote on zoning of some unincorporated areas in December
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — A referendum is scheduled for next month over whether or not to allow unincorporated areas of Baldwin County to come under the county's zoning jurisdiction. The Baldwin County Planning Commission tells NBC 15 News: some areas are trying to get zoned in unincorporated parts...
Christmas events in Mobile County: List
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas – events! Many events are happening this holiday season. WKRG has compiled a list of events that will be taking place all across Mobile County. EVENT LOCATION DATE TIME City of Saraland Christmas Parade Highway 43 Dec. 10 12 p.m. City of […]
Pensacola’s Bubble Alley to stay up through the end of the year due to increased popularity
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Bubble Alley in Pensacola will stay up for the rest of the year due to increased popularity, according to the Downtown Improvement Board. The more than 3,000 18-inch diameter balloons suspended over one block of Intendencia Street between Jefferson and Tarragona Street were originally scheduled to be on display from […]
25 best places to raise a family in Alabama
What makes a good place to raise a family? Good schools? Low crime rates? Affordable cost of living?. Yes - all that and more, according to a ranking by Niche. The website used data from the U.S. Census, FBI, U.S. Department of Education and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to determine things such as quality of public schools, education rates, crime and safety, cost of living, diversity, and access to outdoor activities to determine the best places to raise a family in Alabama. You can see the complete methodology here.
Prichard Water Board threatening to turn off Alabama Villages water
PRICHARD, Ala (WPMI) — Several families in Prichard are at risk of losing their water. Leaks in the Alabama Village community are costing the waterboard a pretty penny...1.5 million dollars so far. Now the water board may shut their water off completely. One Prichard Water official says the infrastructure...
List of free Thanksgiving food distributions along the Gulf Coast
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Dozens of food distributions are happening along the Gulf Coast to provide help before Thanksgiving. As the price of groceries remains inflated, nonprofits have seen an increase in the number of families that have needed assistance this year. Feeding the Gulf Coast plans to distribute nearly 200,000 lbs. of food to […]
NBC 15 Reality Check: Prichard community may be without water soon
PRICHARD, Ala (WPMI) — Growing concerns over water in the Alabama Village Community in Prichard. We told you yesterday about how families there are at risk of losing their water due to leaks in the infrastructure. Prichard Water Board officials say the infrastructure is more than 80 years old and if they don't shut the water off in that community, it will cost them more than $87,000 per month to continue pumping water there. Residents tell me access to water is a basic human need and they shouldn't have to suffer because of infrastructure issues.
Soaking rain and more chilly weather Tuesday
IMPACT WEATHER - Best soaking since early October: steady rain develops Monday night into Tuesday setting up a damp, chilly day ahead . Check the video forecast for the latest. IMPACT DAY TUESDAY. The last ‘widespread’ in in Central Alabama fell on October 13: thirty-two days ago. That streak ends...
Alabama: Squatters ordered to leave home on Hankins Middle School property in Theodore
THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile County judge ordered squatters to leave a home that’s been sitting next to Hankins Middle School in Theodore for years. Tuesday, officials tried to enforce that deadline and make it impossible for the squatters to stay. With school district workers cutting the power, an Alabama Power worker slicing the […]
Alabama solar farm owner to pay $500K to settle Clean Water Act violations
The owners of one of Alabama’s largest solar projects have agreed to pay $500,000 to resolve alleged violations of the Clean Water Act that occurred during the construction of a 1,100-acre solar farm in Chambers County, near LaFayette. The company -- AL Solar A, LLC -- has agreed to...
New Pensacola recycling company to host e-Waste Collection, job fair on National Recycling Day, Tuesday
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Advanced Technology Recycling, a new recycling company in Pensacola, will hold its Grand Opening in accordance with National Recycling Day on Tuesday, Nov. 15. To honor the day, ATR will host a e-Waste Collection open to residents of Escambia and Santa Rosa Counties. Residents can drop off certain types of electronics, […]
Fairhope police warning parents of THC-infused vapes
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Fairhope Police Department are warning parents of a new trend going around with kids in the area. According to a Facebook post from FPD, their officers have found several kids with vape pens that contained THC. Officials said there have been at least two students that have needed […]
‘Lady in the Bay’ returns to south Alabama
She's been gone for more than two years but now the "Lady in the Water" at Barber Marina is back home.
Bounty hunter run over in Irvington: Mobile Co. officials
IRVINGTON, Ala. (WKRG) — A bounty hunter was run over in Irvington Tuesday around 4:30 p.m., according to officials with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office. Officials with MCSO told WKRG News 5 that the Bayou La Batre Police Department was handling the case. We reached out to the department for details. They told us more […]
LIVE UPDATES: Alabama prepares for execution of Kenneth Eugene Smith
ATMORE, Ala. (WIAT) — Barring further action by a court or Gov. Kay Ivey, the state of Alabama is scheduled put Kenneth Eugene Smith to death by lethal injection at 6 p.m. Thursday. CBS 42 will provide live updates below from Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore, where the state’s...
