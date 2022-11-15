Read full article on original website
Convicted DUI Offender Charged with Killing Deputy and His Daughter in Wreck
A multi-convicted DUI offender accused of killing an off-duty Riverside County sheriff’s deputy and his 19-year-old daughter in a driving under the influence wreck north of San Jacinto was charged Thursday with two counts of second-degree murder. Scott Brandon Bales, 47, of Moreno Valley was arrested Sunday following the...
Probe Continues into Driver Who Plowed into Sheriff Trainees in South Whittier
An investigation was continuing Thursday into what caused a 22-year-old man behind the wheel of an SUV to swerve into a group of law enforcement trainees on a run in South Whittier, creating a scene of carnage that injured more than two dozen people, five critically. The Diamond Bar man...
Testimony to Conclude in Trial of Jurupa Man Accused of Murdering Neighbor
Testimony is slated to conclude this week in the trial of a 20-year-old man accused of gunning down a neighbor and wounding the victim’s brother during a confrontation at a girl’s coming-of-age party in Jurupa Valley. Gael Ian Cazares is charged with murder, attempted murder and sentence-enhancing gun...
Man Fatally Shot in Palmdale
A man was shot and killed in Palmdale Wednesday. The shooting was reported about 3:20 p.m. in the 39700 block of Makin Avenue, near the Antelope Valley Country Club, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was withheld...
DA: Vast Majority of Criminal Cases Being Dismissed Countywide Are in CV
The vast majority of criminal cases being dismissed in Riverside County are coming before judges in Indio, who are voiding charges against defendants in both felony and misdemeanor cases, the District Attorney’s Office said Monday. The agency released data indicating that since the start of mass case dismissals on...
LA County Returns to `Strongly Recommending’ Masks Indoors as COVID Cases Rise
With COVID-19 infection rates sharply increasing since the beginning of November, Los Angeles County Thursday returned to “strongly recommending” that people wear masks in all indoor public settings. The recommendation falls short of a masking mandate, but masks are still required indoors at health-care and congregate-care facilities, for...
25 Recruits Injured When SUV Plows into Group on LASD Training Run
More than two dozen law enforcement recruits were injured, five critically, when they were hit by an SUV while running in formation Wednesday morning near the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s training center in South Whittier. The 22-year-old Diamond Bar man driving the SUV was taken into custody...
Motorist Allegedly Caught with More Than $1M in Cocaine Near Temecula
A 33-year-old Mexican national accused of transporting over $1 million worth of cocaine into Riverside County was behind bars Tuesday, awaiting a preliminary hearing slated for later this month. Sergio Alexis Macias Padilla was arrested last week near Temecula during a U.S. Border Patrol investigation on Interstate 15. Padilla pleaded...
Trio Accused in Burglary-Murder at Anza Marijuana Grow to Stand Trial
Three felons accused in the fatal shooting of a 64-year-old man who interrupted a break-in at his Anza home, where he was cultivating cannabis for sale, must stand trial for first-degree murder and other offenses, a judge ruled Monday. Jody Lynn Came Miller, 47, of Rancho Cucamonga, James Max Robinson,...
Child Hospitalized After Nearly Drowning in Palmdale
Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics rescued a drowning 6-year-old child at a home in Palmdale Wednesday evening. Paramedics took the child to a hospital where they are in critical condition but expected to recover, a detective at the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station told City News Service. Deputies from the...
Runners from Sheriff’s Training Academy Hit by Vehicle; Motorist in Custody
About a dozen deputy recruits in a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department training academy class who were on a run near the academy Wednesday in the south Whittier area were injured when they were hit by a vehicle. The Los Angeles Times is reporting 10 Los Angeles County sheriff...
Villanueva Concedes Defeat; Luna to Become New LA County Sheriff
A defiant Sheriff Alex Villaneuva conceded defeat Tuesday in his re-election bid, but in doing so, he again lashed out at his critics for pushing what he called “false narratives” about his leadership of the department. Villanueva has been consistently trailing former Long Beach police Chief Robert Luna...
County to Seek Dismissal of Retired Fire Captain’s Labor Code Violation Suit
A lawsuit filed against Los Angeles County by a retired fire captain — who says he followed orders and took photos of the Kobe Bryant helicopter crash scene in 2020, but was not compensated for legal expenses after being sued — should be dismissed, an attorney for the county said Thursday in response to the captain’s filed complaint.
Woman Diagnosed With Depression Reported Missing in Santa Clarita
A 32-year-old woman who has depression last seen in Santa Clarita was reported missing Thursday. Jessica Laura Ramirez, aka ”Jess,” was last seen at 5:25 p.m. Wednesday on the 25200 block of Keats Lane in a silver 2001 Honda Civic, which has a CA license plate 4UDW126, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. She has a possible destination of the 9700 block of Roslyndale Avenue in Arleta, the department said.
Man Acquitted of Serious Charges in Fullerton Bar Fight
A 25-year-old man was acquitted Tuesday of felony charges, but convicted of a misdemeanor, for his part in a bar fight in Fullerton that left a victim comatose for about two years. Pedro Cuevas Jr. of Anaheim was acquitted of felony counts of assault with force likely to produce great...
Man Fatally Shot by Police During Traffic Stop in Santa Ana
A suspect was shot and killed by a police officer in Santa Ana during a traffic stop, authorities said Thursday. The shooting happened around 2:05 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of South McClay Street, according to Sgt. Maria Lopez of the Santa Ana Police Department. Officers stopped a vehicle...
Man Convicted of Deadly DUI Collision in Huntington Beach
A 28-year-old Garden Grove man was convicted Wednesday of an alcohol-fueled collision that killed a bicyclist in Huntington Beach. Victor Manuel Romero, who has a prior conviction for drunk driving, was convicted of second-degree murder and hit-and-run causing permanent and serious injury. He was convicted of killing 33-year-old transient Raymond MacDonald.
Beverly Hills Man Convicted for Health Care Fraud Scheme
A Beverly Hills man faces sentencing in February for his role in a $723,000 health care fraud and prescription drug diversion scheme involving two local pharmacies. Shahriar “Michael” Kalantari, 55, generated false prescriptions as part of the scheme, while associates obtained beneficiary information which the defendant used to write phony prescriptions for expensive medication, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
Three Stabbed at Downtown Target Store; Suspect Shot
At least three people were stabbed and a suspect was shot at a Target store in downtown Los Angeles Tuesday evening. The shooting was reported about 6:20 p.m. at the Target store at Figueroa and Seventh streets, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Details surrounding the stabbings were not...
Person Shot Near Freeway Off-Ramp in Torrance Area
A person was shot and wounded Thursday near a freeway off-ramp in the Torrance area, and an investigation was underway. The shooting was reported about 9:30 a.m. near the Crenshaw Boulevard off-ramp from the northbound San Diego (405) Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol. The wounded person was taken...
