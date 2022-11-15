Read full article on original website
WBAY Green Bay
One person dead after officer involved shooting in Shawano
SHAWANO, Wis. (WBAY) - Shawano Police Officers responded to a home on the 900 block of Lafayette Street for a reported disturbance that occurred around 5:00pm on Saturday. Authorities were authorized to enter the home and then directed to the basement. Upon entering the basement, officers saw a person with their hands in the air and another person holding a shotgun.
stevenspoint.news
One dead in Portage County crash
PORTAGE COUNTY – One man has died in a Portage County crash. On Nov. 18, shortly after 7 a.m., the Portage County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a one-vehicle crash on USH 10 west of County Highway B in the village of Amherst Junction. “Upon arrival of...
WBAY Green Bay
Man rescued after breaking through ice on the Fond du Lac River
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - The Fond du Lac County Communications Center report they received a call from a man claiming he capsized his kayak in the Fond du Lac River located in the Eldorado Marsh State Wildlife area around 7:39am on Saturday. Officials say he was able to...
1 dead in Hwy. 10 crash
One person is dead after a single-vehicle rollover Friday morning as snow and ice blanketed roads in the area. The crash was reported at about 7 a.m. Friday on Hwy. 10 west of Hwy. B in the village of Amherst Junction. Rescue crews arrived to find one male passenger dead...
wearegreenbay.com
Appleton man dead after failing to yield at a stop sign in Outagamie County
CENTER, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead in Outagamie County after failing to yield at a stop sign and colliding with a pickup truck. According to the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, around 1:45 p.m., deputies were sent to the intersection of Cty Tk S and Cty Tk A in the town of Center for a report of a two-vehicle crash.
cwbradio.com
One Killed in Crash on Highway 13 in the Township of Mayville
Wisconsin deer hunter rescued from river when kayak capsizes
A Waupaca man needed treatment for hypothermia after he was rescued Saturday when his kayak capsized in the Fond du Lac River.
seehafernews.com
Appleton Police Identify Victim in Summer Street Death
The Appleton Police Department has identified the individual who was found dead in their home earlier this week. Officers were called to the home in the 700 block of West Summer Street, where they found the body of 31-year-old Erik B. Hudson Jr of Fox Crossing. An autopsy was conducted...
onfocus.news
Medford Woman Dies in Crash
WEAU-TV 13
1 person dead after crash in Clark County
Medford woman dead, 3 injured in single-vehicle crash
WBAY Green Bay
Police: Appleton death was homicide, and it wasn’t a random crime
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Appleton Police Department says the suspicious death they’re investigating on W. Summer St. is now being investigated as a homicide, and it was not a random crime. As we reported Tuesday, people coming to visit a relative found a person dead inside a house...
wrcitytimes.com
Body found in Town of Grant identified
STEVENS POINT – Portage County officials have identified the body found lying in a ditch. Safandre Lindsey, 41, was discovered Saturday, Nov. 12, at approximately 5:23 p.m., along a portion of 110th Street North, south of Washington Avenue, in an area of the Portage County Town of Grant with a Wisconsin Rapids mailing address. Sheriff Mike Lukas says Lindsey was from the Chicago area. Lukas also indicated in a written press release the investigation into the circumstances around Safandre’s death are still being investigated. The cause of death is still undetermined pending the results of the autopsy, performed by the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Department of Pathology.
seehafernews.com
Appleton Man Sentenced for 2020 Fatal Drunk Driving Crash
An Appleton man will be spending 16 years in prison after being convicted in a fatal drunk driving crash. Terral Wallace was found guilty due to a no-contest plea for the crash that occurred on I-41 near Scheuring Road on April 26th, 2020. One person was killed in the crash...
WBAY Green Bay
Video shows close call for kids waiting for school bus
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Deputies are reminding drivers about school bus stopping rules after a close call for some kids in Sheboygan County. On Nov. 15, a deputy was called to investigate a school bus violation. The video shows a vehicle driving through as a school bus was stopped to pick up children. The bus had the stop sign arm out and flashing lights.
spmetrowire.com
BREAKING: One man dead in Friday’s single-vehicle collision
One man is dead following a single-vehicle collision on Hwy. 10 near Hwy. B on Friday. Portage Co. deputies and rescue crews from Amherst were called to the scene at 7:03 a.m. on Nov. 18. Sheriff Mike Lukas said the vehicle in the westbound lane lost control and rolled over...
wearegreenbay.com
Fond du Lac man arrested in relation to a ‘suspicious death’ after woman was found dead in her home
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A 57-year-old Fond du Lac man has been arrested in regard to the death of a woman who was found dead in her home on November 12. According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, on November 16, officers continued their investigation into the ‘suspicious death’. FDLPD executed a search warrant in the 0-100 block of East Merrill Avenue.
Suspect in Green Bay stabbing death took selfies with body
A Michigan man arrested in the August stabbing death of a Green Bay man is accused of taking selfie vides and photos with the victim's body, writing a Bible verse on the victim’s wall and leaving a handwritten apology. Caleb Anderson, of Caspian, Michigan, was charged Thursday with the Aug. 1 stabbing death of 65-year-old Patrick Ernst. The 23-year-old Anderson is also charged with killing a man in Alabama, where authorities said he fled after stealing Ernst’s car. Investigators say they found “disturbing” selfies on a burner phone Anderson said he bought in Green Bay.
Man faces homicide charges in death of inmate at Green Bay Correctional
Authorities are investigating an inmate's death following an assault at Green Bay Correctional Institution.
WBAY Green Bay
Big bucks in the Northwoods
CRIVITZ, Wis. (WBAY) - The excitement for deer hunting season isn’t just for the hunters. Business owners in the Northwoods are getting that happy feeling, too. First Alert Weather meteorologist David Ernst says there are going to be below-freezing wind chills Saturday morning, and the snow that recently fell will still be on the ground for tracking deer. That’s good news for the hunters that hope to capitalize and the business owners in Crivitz and communities like it that hope to cash in.
