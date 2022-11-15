Read full article on original website
ABC7 Los Angeles
California announces 1st death this year of a child under 5 from RSV and flu
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- As both influenza and RSV surge throughout the country, California is reporting its first death this year of a child under age 5 from the two viruses. Hospitals throughout the United States are seeing unusually high numbers of patients with either or both of the two illnesses, after experiencing at least two years of relatively low caseloads.
ABC7 Los Angeles
Legalized mushrooms, psychedelics approved by voters in this state
Colorado has become the second state to decriminalize and legalize recreational psychedelics. Voters passed a ballot initiative during last week's election that will make it legal for adults to purchase and use dimethyltryptamine (DMT), ibogaine, mescaline (excluding peyote), and psilocybin. Nearly 1.2 million voters, roughly 53% of the total vote, approved Prop 122, according to state election results.
ABC7 Los Angeles
Gabby Petito's family awarded $3M in lawsuit against Brian Laundrie's estate
A Florida judge has awarded Gabby Petito's family $3 million in a wrongful death lawsuit filed against Brian Laundrie's estate. Sarasota County Circuit Judge Hunter Carroll issued the order in a judgment filed on Thursday. The lawsuit claimed that Laundrie intentionally killed the 22-year-old travel blogger, and as a direct...
ABC7 Los Angeles
This is why New Jersey's reinstated bear hunt won't curb interactions with humans
The black bears of New Jersey can run, but they can't hide, from the onslaught of hunters who will soon seek them as their prized quarry. The New Jersey Fish and Game Council voted unanimously during a meeting Tuesday to reinstate the state's annual bear hunt, citing a significant increase in bear sightings around the state. But animal conservationists are criticizing the decision, stating that it won't lead to a decrease in human and bear interactions.
ABC7 Los Angeles
'On knife's edge': Control of House could come down to CA, but path narrows for Democrats
SAN FRANCISCO -- With the race for control of the House of Representatives now down to the wire, all eyes are looking towards California. Across the state, nearly four million ballots from the midterm election still need to be counted. Those votes are critical in House races that are still too close to call.
ABC7 Los Angeles
5.3 magnitude earthquake hits western Texas, southern New Mexico
A magnitude 5.3 earthquake rattled western Texas and southern New Mexico on Wednesday afternoon, the U.S. Geological Survey said. The epicenter was northwest of Pecos, Texas, about 170 miles east of El Paso, the National Weather Service in El Paso tweeted. The earthquake occurred around 3:30 p.m. local time. Data...
ABC7 Los Angeles
'Exceptional job': Bodycam video shows Kansas police officers pull woman from fiery crash
LEAWOOD, Kan. -- Body camera video captured an intense rescue after a crash and ensuing fire in Kansas earlier this week. The video begins as the fifth officer arrives at the scene. An SUV is engulfed in flames, KMBC reported. That's when police spot a victim through the smoke and...
