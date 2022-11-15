ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Could Democrats win Senate control BEFORE Georgia runoff? Arizona Senator Mark Kelly takes FIVE-POINT lead while Nevada's Cortez Masto gains on GOP's Adam Laxalt - as Republicans slowly inch towards the House majority

Republicans inched closer to having a majority in the House on Wednesday while the battle for the Senate hinged on the contests in Arizona, Nevada and Georgia. The slow vote counting out West and Democrats doing better than expected in several competitive House districts means the makeup of the next Congress may not be clear until next week.
ARIZONA STATE
The Hill

Cortez Masto holds 1-point lead over Laxalt in Nevada: poll

Incumbent Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) holds a 1-point lead in her reelection bid over Republican Adam Laxalt, according to a new Suffolk University-USA Today poll. The poll, released on Tuesday, found Cortez Masto garnered the support of 45 percent of likely voters, compared to Laxalt’s 44 percent — a statistic well within the survey’s margin of error.
NEVADA STATE
WITF

With Democrats’ win in Arizona, control of the Senate may come down to Nevada

(Washington) — Democratic incumbent Mark Kelly has won reelection to the U.S. Senate, according to a late Friday night call by the Associated Press. The result gets Democrats one seat closer to retaining their Senate majority. The call came after Kelly increased his lead after the release of the latest batch of votes from Maricopa County, Arizona’s largest.
NEVADA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy