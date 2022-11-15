Read full article on original website
Donald Trump Says Democrats 'Finding All Sorts of Votes' in Arizona, Nevada
Donald Trump on Friday criticized how Democrats are achieving narrow gains in their midterm races against Republicans in Arizona and Nevada. "The Democrats are finding all sorts of votes in Nevada and Arizona. What a disgrace that this can be allowed to happen!" the former president wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social.
Why AP called Nevada Senate race for Catherine Cortez Masto
The Associated Press called the Nevada Senate race for Democrat Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto on Saturday after a batch of votes from the Las Vegas area gave her a 5,000-vote lead that the AP determined she would not relinquish. The win for Cortez Masto also meant Democrats would keep control...
800 votes separate Cortez Masto, Laxalt in tight Nevada U.S. Senate race
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Just 800 votes separated incumbent Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto and former Nevada attorney general and Republican Adam Laxalt in the Nevada race for U.S. Senate as of Friday evening. Both campaigns were eyeing results trickling in from the state’s two largest counties, Clark, home...
Laxalt’s lead in Nevada Senate race narrows to under 800 votes
Republican Adam Laxalt’s lead in the Nevada Senate race against incumbent Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D) narrowed to less than 800 votes on Friday night as party control of the upper chamber still hangs in the balance. Cortez Masto is trailing Laxalt by just 0.1 percent, with only about...
Could Democrats win Senate control BEFORE Georgia runoff? Arizona Senator Mark Kelly takes FIVE-POINT lead while Nevada's Cortez Masto gains on GOP's Adam Laxalt - as Republicans slowly inch towards the House majority
Republicans inched closer to having a majority in the House on Wednesday while the battle for the Senate hinged on the contests in Arizona, Nevada and Georgia. The slow vote counting out West and Democrats doing better than expected in several competitive House districts means the makeup of the next Congress may not be clear until next week.
Cortez Masto holds 1-point lead over Laxalt in Nevada: poll
Incumbent Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) holds a 1-point lead in her reelection bid over Republican Adam Laxalt, according to a new Suffolk University-USA Today poll. The poll, released on Tuesday, found Cortez Masto garnered the support of 45 percent of likely voters, compared to Laxalt’s 44 percent — a statistic well within the survey’s margin of error.
Nevada Senate race: Laxalt lead over Cortez Masto shrinks after latest vote count update
Nevada Republican Adam Laxalt's lead over incumbent Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., has shrunk to fewer than 9,000 votes as officials are still counting mail-in ballots in the state's largest counties. The latest updates from Clark and Washoe counties have put Laxalt just 8,988 votes over Cortez Masto, less than...
Democrat Susie Lee defeats Republican April Becker for Las Vegas congressional seat
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Democratic Rep. Susie Lee has won re-election in Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District, which represents areas south of Las Vegas including Henderson, Boulder City, and parts of unincorporated Clark County. Lee won the seat with 51.56% percentage points against Republican challenger April Becker who had...
Laxalt says ‘victory window’ has narrowed in Nevada Senate race as count continues
Adam Laxalt, the Republican candidate for Senate in Nevada, said on Saturday that his “victory window” has narrowed as recent ballot releases have continued to break in favor of incumbent Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D). Laxalt is leading by just over 850 votes as of Saturday morning, after...
With Democrats’ win in Arizona, control of the Senate may come down to Nevada
(Washington) — Democratic incumbent Mark Kelly has won reelection to the U.S. Senate, according to a late Friday night call by the Associated Press. The result gets Democrats one seat closer to retaining their Senate majority. The call came after Kelly increased his lead after the release of the latest batch of votes from Maricopa County, Arizona’s largest.
If Democrats lose Arizona's U.S. Senate race, they've got a huge Kyrsten Sinema problem
No one knows who will win the U.S. Senate race in Arizona. The latest Fox News poll conducted Oct. 26-30 has Mark Kelly up by 2 points and within the margin of error. A toss-up. ...
KOLD-TV
Senator Sinema reacts to Interior Department’s announcement to protect Colorado River System
WASHINGTON – Arizona senior Senator Kyrsten Sinema released a statement following the U.S. Interior Secretary’s announcement on new steps to improve and protect long-term sustainability of the Colorado River System. “Arizona has long been a leader in conserving water during our historic drought, and we will continue to...
Nevada’s Catherine Cortez Masto will win reelection, CNN projects, allowing Democrats to keep the Senate
CNN — Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto will win reelection in Nevada, CNN projects, clinching a critical victory that will allow Democrats to keep control of the US Senate. Cortez Masto had long been viewed as one of the most vulnerable Democratic incumbents as she fended off a challenge...
Buu Nygren uses familiar platform to win Navajo presidency
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Buu Nygren entered the Navajo presidential race with a platform echoed by generations of candidates: deliver basic needs on the vast reservation where most roads are unpaved and thousands of families don’t have running water or electricity. His expectation that Navajos hold him accountable...
Results: Republican Eli Crane unseats Democratic Rep. Tom O'Halleran in Arizona's 2nd Congressional District election
Explore more race results below. Rep. Tom O'Halleran was defeated by Republican Eli Crane in Arizona's 2nd Congressional District. The 2nd District is largely rural and encompasses the northwest corner of the state. The redistricting process flipped the seat from a toss-up district to one that leans Republican. Election 2022...
Adam Laxalt concedes in Nevada race that tipped the balance of the Senate
Adam Laxalt, the Republican former Nevada attorney general who said the 2020 presidential election was “rigged,” conceded his loss Tuesday in a contest that tipped the balance of the Senate to Democrats. Multiple news outlets, including NBC News, declared his opponent, Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, the winner...
Magic wall: John King breaks down latest Nevada Senate numbers
CNN's John King and Wolf Blitzer analyze the latest numbers from the Nevada Senate race and how it could determine control of the US Senate.
ABC7 Los Angeles
GOP projected to retake control of the House in key win after Democrats held Senate
WASHINGTON -- Republicans are projected to retake control of the House in the midterm elections, breaking Democrats' unified control of the federal government, ABC News reports. Despite other midterm disappointments, that marks a major victory for the party that's been the chamber's minority since 2019 -- and will be a...
Cortez Masto defeats Laxalt in Nevada, handing Democrats control of the Senate
LAS VEGAS — Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, the first Latina elected to the Senate, will hold onto her seat in Nevada after enduring a bruising campaign against Republican Adam Laxalt, who fell short of ousting the Democrat despite severe midterm headwinds, NBC News projects. The outcome follows days of...
Mark Kelly Declared Arizona Senate Seat Winner; Democrats One Seat Away From Upper Chamber Control, Nevada Still Undecided
Mark Kelly has been elected to a full six-year term in the U.S. Senate for the state of Arizona. The incumbent’s close victory puts the Democrats one vital step closer to continuing to control the upper chamber. Three days after the midterm elections, CNN, NNC and others declared the...
