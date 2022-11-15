ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

shefinds

The One iPhone ‘Tracking’ Setting Privacy Experts Say You Should Turn Off Immediately

Your phone can track your whereabouts. It can provide helpful tips on the best route to take to get to work (without you even asking it). And the simple truth of the matter is: if you own a smart phone, you are agreeing to lose a certain level of privacy in your life. You may be okay with this trade-off because your phone can provide a number of other important and practical functions. But if this leaves a bad taste in your mouth, your best course of action is to get to know certain tracking settings that can be changed to better protect you. This is the one iPhone tracking setting that privacy experts say you should turn off immediately.
SlashGear

Check Your Android Phone For These 16 Apps Google Play Just Booted For Ad Fraud

There is no denying that Android is the most widely used smartphone operating system on the planet. However, the sheer ubiquity of Android smartphones has made them the target of various types of viruses and malware. In an attempt to curb this menace, Google introduced a feature known as Google Play Protect — a security feature that periodically analyzes apps installed on users' smartphones for malicious behavior.
Android Police

How to recover deleted photos from the Android gallery without backup

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Accidentally deleting photos or losing access to precious memories can lead to an unpleasant experience on your Android phone. Most gallery apps, including Google Photos, come with a Recycle Bin or Trash to recover your deleted photos in a single tap. You aren’t completely out of luck when you can’t find your favorite images or videos in the trash. You can easily recover deleted photos from your Android gallery using iMobie DroidKit.
Android Headlines

Android 13 update live for Galaxy Note 20 Series in the US

Samsung‘s Galaxy Note 20 series is receiving the Android 13-based One UI 5.0 stable update in the US. The update reaches stateside about a week after the international release. The Korean company has already pushed the new Android version to several other devices globally. As of this writing, the...
The Verge

Google agrees to pay $392 million to settle location tracking investigation

Google has agreed to pay a $391.5 million settlement to 40 states over allegations that the company tracked users’ locations without their knowledge (via The New York Times). As part of the settlement, Google’s required to alert users when location tracking’s enabled, as well as provide information on how to turn off the feature starting in 2023.
ARIZONA STATE
Android Police

The 6 easiest ways to access your Google account settings on your Android phone

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Your Google account hosts a wide variety of settings that you can access in a single spot. From personal information to helpful security features, it's essential to review your Google account settings every once in a while. Doing so helps keep your account safe and secure at all times.
enewschannels.com

One-click Unlock Samsung Phone without PIN with iToolab UnlockGo (Android) V6.5.0

(NEW YORK, N.Y.) — NEWS: Hundreds of thousands of people are using UnlockGo (Android) to unlock Android phones and tablets, says iToolab Co Ltd. This Android unlocker is privileged to be a partner of many cell phone stores, online buyback and resellers, and electronics recycling organizations. To improve work efficiency, iToolab R&D team launched a more concise Samsung unlock feature after a survey and review.
ZDNet

How to configure apps to start upon login with MacOS

MacOS is one of the more efficient and effective operating systems on the market. But even with all that simplicity, it still gives users some extra power to make the experience specific to their needs. One feature that does a great job with that very thing is called Login Items....
TechSpot

Google pays researcher $70,000 for discovering simple Android lock screen bypass bug

What just happened? If you're looking for a way to make a lot of money very quickly, you could try to find a security vulnerability and claim the bug bounty reward. One researcher received a $70,000 payout from Google after he discovered a way to unlock Android phones without a passcode, and he did it by accident.
Android Police

Android 13 tips and tricks: 8 features to try after updating

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Android 13 is the latest and greatest iteration of everyone's favorite mobile OS, and it's on Google Pixel phones right now and should roll out soon to devices from Samsung and others. Compared to the major overhaul that was Android 12, the newest Android version is a relatively light release as far as new features go. Still, it features many small updates and tweaks to existing functionality. Here are eight tips and tricks for navigating the latest Android release on your Pixel.
Phone Arena

Official Android 13 updates are now rolling out to six (!!!) different OnePlus phones

If you've been following the mobile industry for more than a little while, you might remember a time when OnePlus only released one or two phones a year. Those days are obviously gone, and the company's recent prolificity has had a number of different consequences, including a general state of confusion over the distinctions between certain products and a completely unexpected wave of software updates flowing around the world as we speak.

