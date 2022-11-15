Read full article on original website
USPS Permanently Closes Post Office in WashingtonBryan DijkhuizenMountlake Terrace, WA
Mariners and Diamondbacks Complete Major TradeOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
Witness videos 'zipping' lights in sky near Seattle's Space NeedleRoger MarshSeattle, WA
Grocery Store Owner Killed After String of Robberies In The AreaStill UnsolvedTacoma, WA
Seattle's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldSeattle, WA
Russell Wilson is so lost with Broncos he’s using Seahawks plays
While Russell Wilson is collecting $245 million from the Denver Broncos, it appears his mind is still lingering in Seattle. On Wednesday, a report surfaced claiming that Wilson was “losing his mind” in Denver. According to Tyler Polumbus of Altitude Sports Radio, Wilson is still calling plays from his days with the Seahawks.
Russell Wilson is ‘losing his mind’ says former Broncos player
Russell Wilson has struggled mightily with the Denver Broncos this season. The superstar quarterback and former Super Bowl champion hasn’t taken to his new team well. They have routinely not looked great with Wilson under center. Players around the league have roasted him. Some of those players were former teammates. Despite that, Wilson’s confidence hasn’t yet been Read more... The post Russell Wilson is ‘losing his mind’ says former Broncos player appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Seahawks HC Pete Carroll Describes Field in Munich as a ‘Nightmare’
The NFL‘s debut in Munich, Germany, Sunday was a resounding success, with nearly 70,000 filling Allianz Arena to watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Seattle Seahawks. If there was one fault, however, it was the field itself. At times, the morning matinee was a Slip ‘N Slide, with multiple players on multiple occasions falling to the ground untouched. The most glaring example being Tom Brady, when the Buccaneers quarterback attempted to do his best Randy Moss on a trick play.
Yardbarker
Seattle Seahawks overreaction to Week 10 loss to Tampa Bay
The Seattle Seahawks went to Germany to play Tampa Bay. Unfortunately, they aren’t coming home with a victory. The team tried to pull out a victory late but it was simply too little too late. The Seattle Seahawks’ four-game winning streak, unfortunately, came to an end in Germany. The...
MyNorthwest.com
Pete Carroll breaks down what went wrong in Seahawks’ loss to Bucs
The Seahawks played much better in the second half in their Week 10 matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Munich, Germany, but were unable to complete the comeback, losing 21-16. Seattle is now 6-4 and its four-game winning streak is over, but the Hawks still are in first place in the NFC West.
MyNorthwest.com
Number of women working in the NFL steadily rising
From the owner’s suite to the front office to the sideline, the number of women in the NFL is steadily rising. And, they’re here to stay. Kalen Jackson was born into football, one of three daughters for Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay. She got her introduction to the sport attending community events. Now, she has a seat at the table for owners’ meetings.
Yardbarker
Deshaun Watson VIDEO: Texans Ex First Browns Season Practice
Watson was traded during the offseason to Cleveland in exchange for three first-round picks, a third-round pick, and a fifth-round pick. As a result, the Texans now own the Browns' No. 12 pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, giving them two first-round picks. Watson played four seasons in Houston after...
Russell Wilson somehow sounds very optimistic
It’s been a rough season for the Denver Broncos and starting quarterback Russell Wilson despite lofty expectations after the team acquired the nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback during the offseason. The team has just a 3-6 record and ranks dead last in the NFL in terms of scoring offense, averaging just 14.6 points per game, and Read more... The post Russell Wilson somehow sounds very optimistic appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yardbarker
Dak Prescott vs. Kirk Cousins? ESPN Analyst Can't Decide if Cowboys QB is Better
Former Philadelphia Eagles star LeSean McCoy is trying to make a name for himself in media circles, and wisely, he's recognized that talking Dallas Cowboys is the short cut to doing so. And therefore ... “They all love Dak Prescott. And I’m thinking, 'Why?' said McCoy on the Up &...
FOX Sports
Seahawks GM John Schneider breaks down keys to team's resurgence
Many folks around the league openly mocked the Seattle Seahawks when they traded Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos last March, figuring they would be one of the worst teams in the league to start the regular season. "We got the s--- kicked out of us all summer really," Seahawks...
AZFamily
CBS 5 to air Monday Night Football game between Cardinals, 49ers
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/AP) — The Arizona Cardinals are getting ready for their big Monday Night Football game in Mexico City, and Arizonans can watch the game without needing cable. The Red Birds will kick off against the San Francisco 49ers around 6:15 p.m., and fans in the Grand Canyon State can watch it on CBS 5. In fact, Arizona’s Family sports director Mark McClune will be down there for complete coverage before and after the game. On Monday, Arizona’s Family will have a pre-game show starting at 5:30 p.m. about how big a game it is for the 4-6 Cardinals. And then stick around on CBS 5 for Arizona’s Family Post-Game show to hear from coaches and players about the game.
MyNorthwest.com
Mariners Takeaways: GM Hollander on Julio’s ROY win, how M’s will add
Monday was a day for the Mariners to celebrate the monumental debut season of Julio Rodríguez, who was officially named the fifth American League Rookie of the Year in franchise history in the afternoon. General manager Justin Hollander joined Seattle Sports’ Wyman and Bob (with guest hosts Mike Lefko...
MyNorthwest.com
Time to panic? Here’s what can be learned from last 2 Kraken losses
It was a week ago that the Seattle Kraken were sitting on a franchise-best five-game win streak. But over the weekend they came up short twice and suddenly the win streak feels like it was a long time ago. Losing two in a row is not cause for panic in...
