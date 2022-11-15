A cannabis company was expected to donate 100 turkeys to families in Thousand Palms for Thanksgiving, Riverside County Supervisor V. Manuel Perez’s office announced Thursday. “We are all about family caring for others and giving back,” Bulldog Cannabis Owner Sam Kapukchyan said in a statement. “Our local Thousand Palms customers have been very loving and supportive of our shop so, on Nov. 23, we will be passing out 100 turkeys — one per household — to our local Thousand Palms residents, no purchase necessary.”

THOUSAND PALMS, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO