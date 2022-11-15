Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
Soto-Martinez Declares Victory, O’Farrell Concedes in LA Council 13th District
Labor organizer Hugo Soto-Martinez has defeated two-term Councilman Mitch O’Farrell in the race for the Los Angeles City Council’s 13th District seat, with O’Farrell conceding Tuesday. Soto-Martinez led O’Farrell by nearly 5,000 votes after Tuesday’s vote-counting update, holding more than 55% of the vote. He has been...
mynewsla.com
Bass Projected to Win LA Mayoral Race as Lead on Caruso Expands Again
Rep. Karen Bass increased her lead again Wednesday against developer Rick Caruso in the race to be Los Angeles’ next mayor, continuing a trend in the vote-counting updates since Election Day. The new figures prompted The Associated Press to project that Bass would win the race. Bass led Caruso...
mynewsla.com
Hydee Feldstein Soto Declares Victory in LA City Attorney Race
Hydee Feldstein Soto is set to become Los Angeles’ first female and first Latina city attorney after declaring victory Wednesday. Feldstein Soto was ahead of her opponent, Faisal Gill, by more than 85,000 votes in Wednesday’s update from the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk, holding a 57% to 43% advantage. Feldstein Soto, who practices finance law, will replace termed-out City Attorney Mike Feuer.
mynewsla.com
Three LA City Council Races Have Apparent Winners, One More To Go
Two City Council candidates, Tim McOsker and Hugo Soto-Martinez, declared victory Tuesday in their respective races for Los Angeles City Council seats and a third, Katy Young Yaroslavsky, was “optimistic” that she would prevail after her opponent conceded. That leaves just one more race — the 11th District...
mynewsla.com
Karen Bass Becomes First Woman Elected Mayor of Los Angeles
Developer Rick Caruso conceded defeat in the Los Angeles mayor’s race to Rep. Karen Bass, after updated vote count released Wednesday increased her lead to more than 46,500 votes. “The results are in, and it is the honor of my life to be elected as your mayor,” Bass wrote...
mynewsla.com
`Time for Change’: LA Mayor-Elect Bass Acknowledges History, Pressing Issues
Karen Bass, in her first speech as Los Angeles’ mayor-elect, pledged Thursday to begin addressing the city’s homelessness crisis immediately and acknowledged that the historical significance of being the first woman and second Black person to lead the city was “sinking in.”. “When you do make history,...
mynewsla.com
Katy Young Yaroslavsky Set to Win LA Council’s 5th District Seat
Katy Young Yaroslavsky, a former political aide, is set to represent the Los Angeles City Council’s 5th District after her opponent, Sam Yebri, conceded Tuesday. Yaroslavsky will replace termed-out Councilman Paul Koretz. On Tuesday morning, Yaroslavsky led Yebri by more than 10,000 votes, garnering over 58% of the ballots...
mynewsla.com
Program Launches to Hire Youth to Clean Up Areas Along LA River
Mayor Eric Garcetti launched the L.A. River Rangers program Thursday, which aims to hire youth clean up public spaces along the river. The initiative will bring in 127 youth and is the first such program to serve the 18 miles of spaces along the river. “Our river has become a...
mynewsla.com
Villanueva Concedes Defeat; Luna to Become New LA County Sheriff
A defiant Sheriff Alex Villaneuva conceded defeat Tuesday in his re-election bid, but in doing so, he again lashed out at his critics for pushing what he called “false narratives” about his leadership of the department. Villanueva has been consistently trailing former Long Beach police Chief Robert Luna...
mynewsla.com
Lawsuit Seeks Housing for Homeless Veterans at VA Campus in West LA
A group of veterans is suing the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, seeking permanent housing for thousands of homeless veterans on and around its West Los Angeles campus, according to court papers obtained Wednesday. The 14 plaintiffs allege the VA has failed in its duty to provide housing and health...
mynewsla.com
BLM Member Objects to Subpoena for Her Cal State LA Teaching Records
Attorneys for one of three Black Lives Matter protesters suing former Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey and her late husband after the latter pointed a gun at them outside the Lacey family home in 2020 are asking a judge to quash a subpoena for some of her teaching records at Cal State Los Angeles.
mynewsla.com
Orange County Republicans Gain in Monday Vote Counting
Several Orange County Republicans in key races Monday cut into some gains Democrats made since Election Day as ballots dropped off at vote centers on Election Day were tallied. Rep. Katie Porter, D-Irvine, expanded her slim lead over Republican Scott Baugh, a former assemblyman, this weekend, but her advantage in...
mynewsla.com
25 Recruits Injured When SUV Plows into Group on LASD Training Run
More than two dozen law enforcement recruits were injured, five critically, when they were hit by an SUV while running in formation Wednesday morning near the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s training center in South Whittier. The 22-year-old Diamond Bar man driving the SUV was taken into custody...
mynewsla.com
Driver Who Plowed into Sheriff Trainees Held on Suspicion of Attempted Murder
A motorist whose SUV swerved across a South Whittier roadway and slammed into a group of law enforcement recruits on a training run, injuring two dozen of them, was identified Thursday, and he remained jailed on suspicion of attempted murder on a peace officer. Nicholas Joseph Gutierrez, 22, of Diamond...
mynewsla.com
County to Seek Dismissal of Retired Fire Captain’s Labor Code Violation Suit
A lawsuit filed against Los Angeles County by a retired fire captain — who says he followed orders and took photos of the Kobe Bryant helicopter crash scene in 2020, but was not compensated for legal expenses after being sued — should be dismissed, an attorney for the county said Thursday in response to the captain’s filed complaint.
mynewsla.com
LA County Returns to `Strongly Recommending’ Masks Indoors as COVID Cases Rise
With COVID-19 infection rates sharply increasing since the beginning of November, Los Angeles County Thursday returned to “strongly recommending” that people wear masks in all indoor public settings. The recommendation falls short of a masking mandate, but masks are still required indoors at health-care and congregate-care facilities, for...
mynewsla.com
Bulldog Cannabis to Distribute 100 Turkeys to Thousand Palms Families
A cannabis company was expected to donate 100 turkeys to families in Thousand Palms for Thanksgiving, Riverside County Supervisor V. Manuel Perez’s office announced Thursday. “We are all about family caring for others and giving back,” Bulldog Cannabis Owner Sam Kapukchyan said in a statement. “Our local Thousand Palms customers have been very loving and supportive of our shop so, on Nov. 23, we will be passing out 100 turkeys — one per household — to our local Thousand Palms residents, no purchase necessary.”
mynewsla.com
Person Shot Near Freeway Offramp in Torrance Area
A person was shot and wounded Thursday near a freeway offramp in the Torrance area, and an investigation was underway. The shooting was reported about 9:30 a.m. near the Crenshaw Boulevard offramp from the northbound San Diego (405) Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol. The wounded person was taken...
mynewsla.com
Elton John, Craft Fairs and Holiday Celebrations: What to Do In LA This Weekend
Get a jump on holiday shopping and celebrating by visiting one of the many light installations and craft conventions happening around Los Angeles this weekend. Also, Elton John, Lizzo and Yacht all have concerts, and Chris Rock, The Big Team and Don’t Tell My Mother will bring the laughter.
mynewsla.com
2,200 New COVID-19 Cases Reported in LA County, Hospitalizations Up Again
Los Angeles County logged another 2,215 COVID-19 infections Wednesday, while the number of virus-positive patients in local hospitals continued to creep upward. The seven-day average daily rate of people testing positive for the virus also continued to climb upward, reaching 7.1%, up from 5.6% a week ago, according to the county Department of Public Health.
