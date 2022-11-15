Read full article on original website
SFGate
Some media barred as Nevada governor-elect pledges openness
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada Gov.-elect Joe Lombardo returned Monday to the high school where he graduated in 1980 to pledge transparency and put education at the top of his Republican agenda when he replaces Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak. But some media representatives were excluded from his victory speech.
Report reveals wild tale behind killing of a turkey by Northern California postal worker
The birds seemed to be specifically targeting postal workers.
SFGate
Last suspect sentenced in California truck driving scandal
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The last of 20 people in California who helped put hundreds of unqualified drivers on the nation's highways operating big commercial vehicles has been successfully prosecuted, federal officials said Monday. Everyone charged in the long-running investigation was ultimately convicted and sentenced, except for one suspect...
Yelp names San Francisco restaurant best brunch in California
The brunch spot serves fried chicken and waffles as well as Thai fusion dishes.
Napa Valley winemaker arrested on suspicion of gun, drug possession
He was taken into custody on suspicion of three felony gun charges and a misdemeanor drug charge.
Missing California diver's body may have been found in underwater cave
Officials have yet to confirm the diver's identity.
Is Maui the best Hawaiian island to visit right now?
The state's second-largest island is having a moment.
SFGate
CA Marine Warning and Forecast
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THURSDAY TO. * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. * WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM. * WHEN...From 3 PM Thursday to 3 AM PST Friday. *...
