A sick 10-year-old girl needed treatment after she was put on a bus with other Texas migrants and sent to Philadelphia on Wednesday, a local lawmaker said. The unnamed girl was suffering from dehydration and had a high fever before she was taken to hospital. “It’s one of the more inhumane aspects that they would put a child who was dehydrated with a fever now, a very high fever [on the bus],” Philadelphia City Council member Helen Gym said. “It’s a terrible situation.” The vehicle carrying 28 migrants from Colombia, Cuba, and the Dominican Republic arrived in Philly before dawn Wednesday, the day after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that Philadelphia would be the next Democratic-led city he used in his migrant bus stunt.Read it at Associated Press

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO