Zacks.com
DecisionPoint (DPSI) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates
DPSI - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 earnings of 16 cents per share, soaring 61.7% year over year and beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 2 cents per share. Revenues increased 41.1% year over year to $25.7 million and topped the consensus mark by 22.7%. The top line was driven...
NASDAQ
1 Sensational Stock With Near-930% Upside, According to Ark Investment Management
Electric vehicle company Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is known for delivering high-flying returns to investors over the past few years, as it has grown to become the largest player in the industry. But the stock has lost its shine in 2022, shedding 52% of its value year to date. Some of...
Motley Fool
Want $100 in Monthly Dividend Income? Invest $10,200 in These 3 Ultra-High-Yield Stocks
The recurring profitability and time-tested nature of dividend stocks makes them smart buys during a bear market. Splitting $10,200 three ways between these supercharged dividend stocks, which range in yield from 10% to 15.4%, can generate $100 in monthly income. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
'The recession may be here already': Amazon sees $120 billion in market value wiped out after mixed 3rd-quarter earnings, but Wall Street isn't turning bearish yet
Amazon plunged 13% on Friday after its third-quarter earnings results disappointed investors. But Wall Street is defending the e-commerce giant and calling the stock decline a buying opportunity. "We believe the pressures on Amazon's business are largely macro-driven, and not fundamental," JPMorgan said. Amazon's mixed third-quarter earnings results and weak...
Zacks.com
Cisco Systems Q3 Preview: Another EPS Beat Inbound?
CSCO - Free Report) , is on deck to unveil Q1 earnings on November 16th, after the market close. Cisco Systems is an IP-based networking company offering products and services to service providers, companies, commercial users, and individuals. Currently, the company carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) paired with an...
Massive Bay Area tech stalwart Cisco to lay off more than 4,000 employees
"This is not about reducing our workforce," a spokesperson said.
NASDAQ
Ex-Dividend Reminder: Allison Transmission Holdings, Autoliv and HanesBrands
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/18/22, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (Symbol: ALSN), Autoliv Inc (Symbol: ALV), and HanesBrands Inc (Symbol: HBI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.21 on 11/30/22, Autoliv Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.66 on 12/9/22, and HanesBrands Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 12/13/22. As a percentage of ALSN's recent stock price of $42.77, this dividend works out to approximately 0.49%, so look for shares of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc to trade 0.49% lower — all else being equal — when ALSN shares open for trading on 11/18/22. Similarly, investors should look for ALV to open 0.78% lower in price and for HBI to open 2.11% lower, all else being equal.
Youdao Stock Gains Post Q3 Results; Clocks 35% Top-Line Growth
Youdao Inc DAO reported third-quarter FY22 sales growth of 35% year-on-year to $197.15 million, beating the consensus of $184.55 million. Segment Revenues: Learning Services rose 37.2% to $124.9 million, Smart Devices increased 40.1% to $50.1 million, and Online Marketing Services climbed 14.9% to $22.1 million. The gross margin expanded 160...
Bahamas regulator says it assumed control of digital assets of FTX
Nov 17 (Reuters) - The Securities Commission of The Bahamas said on Thursday it has ordered all digital assets of FTX Digital Markets Ltd (FDM) transferred to a digital wallet controlled by the Commission for safekeeping.
Earnings Previews: Applied Materials, Gap, Palo Alto Networks, Ross Stores
Here is a look at what analysts are expecting from quarterly reports Thursday afternoon from these four companies.
NASDAQ
HPP Dividend Yield Pushes Above 9%
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Wednesday, shares of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (Symbol: HPP) were yielding above the 9% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1), with the stock changing hands as low as $10.92 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 9% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (Symbol: HPP) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
tipranks.com
Advance Auto (NYSE:AAP) Stock Plunges on Q3 Miss, Guidance Cut
Advance Auto Parts stock plummeted as investors were unhappy with the company’s third-quarter results lagging estimates, and lower earnings outlook for the full-year 2022. Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) shares lost more than 11% in Tuesday’s extended trading hours on disappointing third-quarter results and a weak full-year earnings forecast. Q3 performance was hit by increased penetration of lower-priced in-house brands. AAP stock is down more than 20% year-to-date.
pv-magazine-usa.com
REC Silicon Q3 report reveals 24.7% dip in polysilicon sales
REC Silicon ASA, a producer of silicon materials to the PV and electronics market, sold 299 metric tons of polysilicon in Q3, a decrease of 24.7% from 397 metric tons sold in the same quarter a year ago. Silicon gas segment sales were down about 19.5% in the same timeframe to 586 MT in Q3 22 from 728 MT in Q3 21.
AOL Corp
Nvidia earnings: Revenue beats expectations, bottom line falls short
Graphics chip giant Nvidia (NVDA)announced its Q3 earnings after the closing bell on Wednesday, beating analysts' expectations on revenue, but falling short on earnings per share. Here's how the company performed compared to Wall Street's estimates, as compiled by Bloomberg:. Revenue: $5.93 billion versus $5.79 billion expected. Adjusted EPS: $0.58...
TFS Financial Corporation Declares Dividend
CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: TFSL) (the “Company”), the holding company for Third Federal Savings and Loan Association of Cleveland (the “Association”), today announced that the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.2825 per share, payable on December 13, 2022, to stockholders of record on November 29, 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115006449/en/ Chairman and CEO Marc A. Stefanski (Photo: Business Wire)
NASDAQ
Wall Street Analysts Believe Annovis Bio, Inc. (ANVS) Could Rally 239%: Here's is How to Trade
Shares of Annovis Bio, Inc. (ANVS) have gained 7.2% over the past four weeks to close the last trading session at $13.55, but there could still be a solid upside left in the stock if short-term price targets of Wall Street analysts are any indication. Going by the price targets, the mean estimate of $46 indicates a potential upside of 239.5%.
NASDAQ
Activist Investor GAMCO Increases Stake in Defense Company Kaman (KAMN)
Fintel reports that GAMCO Investors has filed a 13D/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2,492,450 shares of Kaman Corporation (KAMN). This represents 8.9% of the company. In their previous filing dated October 29, 2020 they reported 2,126,704 shares and 7.69% of the company, an increase in shares of...
tipranks.com
Cisco Systems Shares (NASDAQ: CSCO) Climb after Earnings Beat
Shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ: CSCO) are up in after-hours trading after the company reported earnings for its first quarter of Fiscal Year 2023. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $0.86, which beat analysts’ consensus estimate of $0.83 per share. In addition, sales increased 6% year-over-year, with revenue...
