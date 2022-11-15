ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Zacks.com

DecisionPoint (DPSI) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates

DPSI - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 earnings of 16 cents per share, soaring 61.7% year over year and beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 2 cents per share. Revenues increased 41.1% year over year to $25.7 million and topped the consensus mark by 22.7%. The top line was driven...
Motley Fool

Want $100 in Monthly Dividend Income? Invest $10,200 in These 3 Ultra-High-Yield Stocks

The recurring profitability and time-tested nature of dividend stocks makes them smart buys during a bear market. Splitting $10,200 three ways between these supercharged dividend stocks, which range in yield from 10% to 15.4%, can generate $100 in monthly income. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Markets Insider

'The recession may be here already': Amazon sees $120 billion in market value wiped out after mixed 3rd-quarter earnings, but Wall Street isn't turning bearish yet

Amazon plunged 13% on Friday after its third-quarter earnings results disappointed investors. But Wall Street is defending the e-commerce giant and calling the stock decline a buying opportunity. "We believe the pressures on Amazon's business are largely macro-driven, and not fundamental," JPMorgan said. Amazon's mixed third-quarter earnings results and weak...
Zacks.com

Cisco Systems Q3 Preview: Another EPS Beat Inbound?

CSCO - Free Report) , is on deck to unveil Q1 earnings on November 16th, after the market close. Cisco Systems is an IP-based networking company offering products and services to service providers, companies, commercial users, and individuals. Currently, the company carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) paired with an...
NASDAQ

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Allison Transmission Holdings, Autoliv and HanesBrands

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/18/22, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (Symbol: ALSN), Autoliv Inc (Symbol: ALV), and HanesBrands Inc (Symbol: HBI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.21 on 11/30/22, Autoliv Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.66 on 12/9/22, and HanesBrands Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 12/13/22. As a percentage of ALSN's recent stock price of $42.77, this dividend works out to approximately 0.49%, so look for shares of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc to trade 0.49% lower — all else being equal — when ALSN shares open for trading on 11/18/22. Similarly, investors should look for ALV to open 0.78% lower in price and for HBI to open 2.11% lower, all else being equal.
Benzinga

Youdao Stock Gains Post Q3 Results; Clocks 35% Top-Line Growth

Youdao Inc DAO reported third-quarter FY22 sales growth of 35% year-on-year to $197.15 million, beating the consensus of $184.55 million. Segment Revenues: Learning Services rose 37.2% to $124.9 million, Smart Devices increased 40.1% to $50.1 million, and Online Marketing Services climbed 14.9% to $22.1 million. The gross margin expanded 160...
NASDAQ

HPP Dividend Yield Pushes Above 9%

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Wednesday, shares of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (Symbol: HPP) were yielding above the 9% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1), with the stock changing hands as low as $10.92 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 9% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (Symbol: HPP) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
tipranks.com

Advance Auto (NYSE:AAP) Stock Plunges on Q3 Miss, Guidance Cut

Advance Auto Parts stock plummeted as investors were unhappy with the company’s third-quarter results lagging estimates, and lower earnings outlook for the full-year 2022. Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) shares lost more than 11% in Tuesday’s extended trading hours on disappointing third-quarter results and a weak full-year earnings forecast. Q3 performance was hit by increased penetration of lower-priced in-house brands. AAP stock is down more than 20% year-to-date.
pv-magazine-usa.com

REC Silicon Q3 report reveals 24.7% dip in polysilicon sales

REC Silicon ASA, a producer of silicon materials to the PV and electronics market, sold 299 metric tons of polysilicon in Q3, a decrease of 24.7% from 397 metric tons sold in the same quarter a year ago. Silicon gas segment sales were down about 19.5% in the same timeframe to 586 MT in Q3 22 from 728 MT in Q3 21.
AOL Corp

Nvidia earnings: Revenue beats expectations, bottom line falls short

Graphics chip giant Nvidia (NVDA)announced its Q3 earnings after the closing bell on Wednesday, beating analysts' expectations on revenue, but falling short on earnings per share. Here's how the company performed compared to Wall Street's estimates, as compiled by Bloomberg:. Revenue: $5.93 billion versus $5.79 billion expected. Adjusted EPS: $0.58...
The Associated Press

TFS Financial Corporation Declares Dividend

CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: TFSL) (the “Company”), the holding company for Third Federal Savings and Loan Association of Cleveland (the “Association”), today announced that the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.2825 per share, payable on December 13, 2022, to stockholders of record on November 29, 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115006449/en/ Chairman and CEO Marc A. Stefanski (Photo: Business Wire)
tipranks.com

Cisco Systems Shares (NASDAQ: CSCO) Climb after Earnings Beat

Shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ: CSCO) are up in after-hours trading after the company reported earnings for its first quarter of Fiscal Year 2023. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $0.86, which beat analysts’ consensus estimate of $0.83 per share. In addition, sales increased 6% year-over-year, with revenue...

