ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Denver Broncos linebacker sues NFL, LA Chargers over season-ending injury

By Nexstar Media Wire, Colleen Flynn
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Uw0T9_0jC3xCB300

DENVER ( KDVR ) — A Denver Broncos player is suing the NFL, Los Angeles Chargers and SoFi Stadium after he was injured during a game. He’s now claiming negligence on the parties involved.

The suit was filed Tuesday morning in the state of California by William M. Berman who is the attorney for Broncos outside linebacker Aaron Patrick. In addition to the league and team named in the suit, several other defendants are listed including ESPN and Kroenke Sports and Entertainment (also named in the lawsuit for its part in building the stadium).

The incident took place during a Monday Night Football game on Oct. 17 when Patrick tore his ACL after tackling Chargers punt returner DeAndre Carter.

As a result of the play, Patrick ended up on the sidelines where the lawsuit says he made contact with the NFL’s TV liaison and rolled his foot on one of the mats covering cables leading to the NFL’s instant replay monitor.

Lifetime hunting ban for man found guilty of illegal hunting practices across 7 states

Patrick’s agent told NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero that Patrick’s cleat became “lodged in the carpet trying to avoid the media person.”

The suit states, “the defendants were negligent in their operations of SOFI STADIUM in allowing a dangerous condition to exist by having three mats placed near the sideline to cover cords/cables that led to the feed for the instant NFL’s replay monitor.”

Patrick suffered a season-ending injury and is seeking restitution for earnings he lost, bonuses he won’t qualify for, personal medical expenses and pain and suffering damages.

What Patrick’s lawyer said about the incident

“Player safety should be the foremost of importance to the NFL and its owners,” Berman said in a statement. “The NFL is a multi-billion-dollar sports enterprise and business, and it needs to do everything possible to protect its players from non-contact game injuries. As for Patrick’s injuries, Sofi Stadium was built at a $5,000,000,000 expense; the stadium should have the state-of-the-art equipment to protect for player safety, and not use the type of $100 mats that you would expect to see in a restaurant kitchen.”

You can read the full lawsuit below.

Complaint 001 [FINAL] Download

Berman cited a similar lawsuit filed and won by former NFL running back Reggie Bush when his season was cut short after tearing his lateral meniscus following a slip on a concrete surface at Edward Jones Dome in St. Louis, Missouri against the Rams during the 2015-16 season. Bush won $12,450,000 in damages from the lawsuit.

“We take issue with the fact that the ‘Green Hat’ was out of position,” Berman told Nexstar’s KSWB Tuesday. “Curiously, he runs directly into the play rather than away from the play. And then we have the issue of player safety with regards to the mat and the cables being where they’re located, running wires out to the instant replay monitor, which is just at about the white lines between the out of bounds and the sidelines. So, there are several issues here and it goes to player safety, goes directly towards putting player safety first and foremost.”

“As this is pending litigation, we will refrain from comment,” a spokesperson from the L.A. Chargers said.

Nexstar’s KDVR has reached out to ESPN and Kroenke Sports and Entertainment for comment.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJTV 12

Two killed in Copiah County murder-suicide

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Copiah County deputies are investigating after two people were killed in what investigators believe was a murder-suicide. According to Sheriff Byron Swilley, the victims were identified as 47-year-old Terry Taylor and 44-year-old Christine Taylor. The two were married. The incident happened on Sunday, November 13 at a home on Hopewell […]
COPIAH COUNTY, MS
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Vegas' Cowboys-Vikings Prediction

The 8-1 Minnesota Vikings will bring a seven-game winning streak into U.S. Bank Stadium to host the 6-3 Dallas Cowboys this Sunday. Even after a heart-stopping overtime win over the Buffalo Bills, Las Vegas isn't entirely sold on the Vikings. The Vikings are currently 1.5-point home underdogs in Sunday's game...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

The Chargers' Joey Bosa Update Is Pretty Discouraging

It could be a while before Chargers fans see four-time Pro Bowl defensive end Joey Bosa back on the field. Speaking to media members Wednesday, head coach Brandon Staley admitted "it's going to be some time" before Bosa is back in the lineup. Bosa, who suffered a groin injury a...
WJTV 12

Teen found dead inside vehicle after shooting, crash in Durant

HOLMES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Durant police are investigating after a juvenile was killed. Durant Police Chief Jeremy Jones said officers responded to a shots fired call on Church Street around 8:00 p.m. on Monday, November 14. He said witnesses reported seeing someone in a vehicle firing shots at another vehicle. Officers also received a call […]
DURANT, MS
WJTV 12

Man convicted of murder after woman found dead in Canton hotel

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man pled guilty to second degree murder and trafficking in controlled substances after a woman’s body was found inside a Canton hotel in 2021. Madison and Rankin Counties’ District Attorney Bubba Bramlett announced Johnnie Harris, Jr., was sentenced to serve 30 years without the possibility of early release or […]
CANTON, MS
WJTV 12

Vicksburg woman accused of stabbing another woman in leg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A Vicksburg woman has been accused of stabbing another woman. Police said the incident happened around 4:40 p.m. on Friday, November 11 at a home on Bodley Street. When officers arrived on scene, they said they found a 35-year-old woman suffering from a knife wound to her left leg. Police arrested […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Man arrested for shooting at Claiborne County club

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was arrested for shooting at a club in Claiborne County on Saturday, November 12. Claiborne County deputies responded to a call about shots fired at Club Old Skool on Highway 18 around 1:00 a.m. After arriving on the scene, several witnesses were interviewed. Investigators said the victim was […]
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Grandparent carjacked after dropping student off at Jackson school

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Jackson Public School District (JPS) said a grandparent was carjacked while dropping a student off at a school. The incident happened just after 8:00 a.m. at Cardozo Middle School on Tuesday, November 15. According to Sherwin Johnson, executive director of Public Engagement at JPS, a suspect reportedly came […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson club owner accused of shooting woman during fight

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested a club owner after a woman was shot. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the shooting happened on Saturday, November 12 at Plush Jxn on Robinson Road. According to Hearn, Carl Powell, the club owner, was arrested shortly after the shooting happened. Police believe an altercation between Powell […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Grandfather accused of shooting grandson inside Byram home

BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) – Byram police arrested a man accused of shooting his 18-year-old grandson. The shooting happened at a home along the Siwell Road Corridor around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 15. Police said the unidentified suspect was arrested for aggravated assault/domestic violence. He is being held at the Hinds County Detention Center. According […]
BYRAM, MS
Yardbarker

Deshaun Watson VIDEO: Texans Ex First Browns Season Practice

Watson was traded during the offseason to Cleveland in exchange for three first-round picks, a third-round pick, and a fifth-round pick. As a result, the Texans now own the Browns' No. 12 pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, giving them two first-round picks. Watson played four seasons in Houston after...
HOUSTON, TX
WJTV 12

Five charged after person shot in Claiborne County

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss, (WJTV) – Five suspects were arrested after a shooting in Claiborne County. Deputies said they received a call about the shooting just before 2:00 a.m. on Sunday, November 6 from the Claiborne County Hospital. They discovered the shooting victim had been transported to the hospital by a private vehicle. The victim had […]
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, MS
The Associated Press

NFL shifts Bills home game vs Browns to Detroit due to storm

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The NFL is relocating the Bills home game against the Cleveland Browns to Detroit on Sunday because of a lake-effect snowstorm set to hit the Buffalo region. The move to relocate the game comes before the storm even began. The forecast is for between one to three feet of snow on the region through the weekend. The switch in sites means the Bills will play back-to-back games in Detroit. They’re scheduled to play the Lions on Thanksgiving. ___ AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
CLEVELAND, OH
athleticbusiness.com

Broncos Linebacker Sues ESPN, NFL Over Sideline Injury

Broncos linebacker Aaron Patrick is suing the NFL, ESPN, the Los Angeles Rams and the Los Angeles Chargers over a torn ACL he suffered during a Monday night game at SoFi Stadium between the Broncos and the Chargers. According to Yahoo Sports, the lawsuit alleges negligence in the placement of...
DENVER, CO
WJTV 12

Man who hijacked plane in Tupelo, MS dies in custody

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A man who hijacked a plane and threatened to crash it into a Walmart in Tupelo, Mississippi has died in federal custody, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons. Corey Wayne Patterson, 29, died at the Federal Detention Center in Miami, Florida on Nov. 14. According to the Federal Bureau of […]
TUPELO, MS
WJTV 12

Canton man pleads guilty to raping motel housekeeper

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Canton man was sentenced to 30 years in prison without the possibility of parole after he pled guilty to sexual battery and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Madison and Rankin Counties’ District Attorney Bubba Bramlett said Dottie Maurice Griffin was a guest at the America’s Best Value […]
CANTON, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

44K+
Followers
24K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy