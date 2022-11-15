ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Nevada Dems renew campaign to go first on 2024 presidential calendar

By Elena Schneider
POLITICO
POLITICO
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DLqlP_0jC3xAPb00
President Joe Biden waves after speaking at an event hosted by the Democratic National Committee at the Howard Theatre on Nov. 10, 2022, in Washington, D.C. | Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Nevada helped Democrats keep the Senate in 2022. Now, Democrats there are pushing again to be the first state to weigh in on the party's presidential nominees.

In a memo penned by Nevada Democratic strategist Rebecca Lambe and shared first with POLITICO, she wrote the 2022 midterms "strengthened" the state's case to be first, arguing that "no other state meets every key aspect of the DNC’s own criteria for the early window of diversity, competitiveness, and accessibility except Nevada."


Nevada, along with a handful of other states, is vying to be the first state in a reimagined presidential nominating calendar in 2024 and beyond, after the Democratic National Committee reopened the process earlier this year. Dozens of states applied to join the early state lineup — currently Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina — as the DNC sought to further diversify its slate of early states.

"The voters who make up our electorate represent the future of the Democratic Party if we want to win national elections: working class Latino, Black, Asian American, Native American, and white voters," Lambe's memo continued. "Nevada looks like America — and Nevada going first will help Democrats win future presidential elections, more so than any other state under consideration."

The memo will be circulated on Tuesday night to "interested parties and decision-makers," including members of the DNC's Rules and Bylaws Committee, according to a source familiar with Nevada Democrats' plans. The rules committee, which has been charged with shaking up the calendar, will meet Dec. 1-3 in Washington, D.C., where they are expected to move forward a proposal for the 2024 primary calendar.

Her memo took implicit shots at two other states under consideration for the first place slot: New Hampshire and Michigan.



Lambe didn't cite them by name, but she noted, in the section titled, "the state that goes first matters," that "if we disproportionately focus on a state with more highly educated, more affluent, and less representative voters, then we are setting our party up for long-term failure."

New Hampshire, which has held the first-in-the-nation primary for decades and is vying to leapfrog Iowa, is significantly whiter and has a higher concentration of college-educated voters.

Michigan, meanwhile, dramatically increased its chances of jumping into the early window by flipping its state legislature and reelecting Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. It would take a new state law to move the primary date there. But it's a bigger state that's never hosted an early presidential primary.

"If we take a gamble on a state that is too big and too risky in the first spot, then we could skew the entire early window and undermine the primary calendar," Lambe wrote.

Much of Lambe's memo focused on how Nevada fits into the DNC's own criteria for the states it wants in the early window. She argued that Nevada is the most diverse state — racially, economically and regionally. It's also a consistently competitive battleground state with broad, accessible voting laws.

And it has a small population, which she argued would provide "an early test without breaking the bank and a level playing field for all types of candidates" to run for president.

Lambe, who along with Democratic Sen. Jacky Rosen has led the charge for Nevada's elevation, served as the late Sen. Harry Reid's top political lieutenant in the state for decades.

Comments / 10

Silver Chief
4d ago

Ukraine wants Biden to cough up several hundred billion dollars more for their military aid and they’ll let him know when it’s time to stop.

Reply
6
Related
The Nevada Independent

Battleground Nevada holds its purple hue, as Republican ‘red wave’ fails to gain traction in midterm elections

In the weeks before Election Day, Republicans across the country and in Nevada appeared poised for significant victories, buoyed by polls indicating GOP wins up and down the ticket. But the much-hyped red wave never materialized. The post Battleground Nevada holds its purple hue, as Republican ‘red wave’ fails to gain traction in midterm elections appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
NEVADA STATE
963kklz.com

Nevada’s Richest County Isn’t What You Think It Is

The richest county in Nevada isn’t what you think it is. When we think about Nevada’s richest areas, pictures of cash flowing on the famous Las Vegas Strip are often thought of. But, the wealthiest county in Nevada isn’t Clark County. In fact, the richest county isn’t even...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
The Nevada Independent

Rural Nevadans face ‘major crisis’ in neurological services, at higher risk for Alzheimer’s, dementia

Rural residents are at an 80 percent higher risk for developing dementia than their urban neighbors, and also have a comparatively shorter lifespan following a dementia diagnosis.  The post Rural Nevadans face ‘major crisis’ in neurological services, at higher risk for Alzheimer’s, dementia appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
NEVADA STATE
POLITICO

Illinois’ first Latina U.S. rep on AOC and the burbs

TGIF, Illinois. Nancy Pelosi is stepping back, but the real news is there were no public catfights when Dems made the transition to a new leader. Progress. PLAYBOOK INTERVIEW: Early in this year’s primary season, Delia Ramirez’s supporters suggested she focus on winning the city portion of the newly drawn 3rd Congressional District and leave the suburban areas to her more conservative opponent.
ILLINOIS STATE
Nevada Current

Lombardo shuts out Nevada Current, Las Vegas Sun from first public event since winning

Policy, politics and progressive commentary In his first public event since being elected governor, Joe Lombardo refused to allow the Nevada Current and the Las Vegas Sun to cover what was billed as a victory speech.  Shutting the Current out of his celebratory event was an extension of the Lombardo team’s practice throughout the campaign – the practice of multiple […] The post Lombardo shuts out Nevada Current, Las Vegas Sun from first public event since winning appeared first on Nevada Current.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KPVI Newschannel 6

Most commonly seen birds in Nevada

Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen in Nevada from Project FeederWatch. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
NEVADA STATE
POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
280K+
Followers
16K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy