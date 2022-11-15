De Beers Hosts Dinner for Lupita Nyong’o, First Global Brand Ambassador

On Monday night, De Beers hosted a dinner in celebration of its first global brand ambassador, Lupita Nyong’o. The “Black Panther” actress was joined at event space Lavan541 by guests including Leyna Bloom, Maria Borges, Halle Bailey, ballet dancer Calvin Royal 3rd, artist Kennedy Yanko, Ivy Getty and Victor Glemaud. The room featured an immersive presentation of Nyong’o’s “Where It Begins” campaign, which launched on Nov. 3.

“My partnership with De Beers allows me to extend my advocacy for women and girls around the world,” Nyong’o said in a statement announcing the linkup.

Chloe Bailey performed a surprise solo set before guests sat for a three-course seated dinner crafted by buzzy chef Roze Traore — who last week was in charge of the Guggenheim Gala menu.

“Lupita Nyong’o is a testament to the power of boundless possibilities,” De Beers chief executive officer Marc Jacheet said in a statement about the partnership. “Embodying modern and responsible luxury, Lupita is an inspiration for all of us and we are honored to have her as De Beers’ first global ambassador.”