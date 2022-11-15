ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis County, MO

Man rescued from frigid waters in north St. Louis County

By Joey Schneider
 2 days ago

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Emergency crews helped rescue a man Monday in north St. Louis County after his pickup truck ended up in a pond.

The St. Louis County Police Department did not disclose the exact time or location it happened, but shared about the incident via Facebook. Police credit multiple fire agencies for assisting with the response.

When police arrived to a call for assistance at the pond, they noticed a vehicle becoming submerged. Two officers and several firefighters entered the frigid water and started swimming toward the victim.

Within minutes, crews pulled the man from a water and paramedics treated him at the scene.

