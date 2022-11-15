ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

How to plan for Black Friday shopping amid inflation

By Forrest Tucker
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43oH9V_0jC3vTIG00

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Instead of having a handful of days to shop for holiday gift deals Walmart has shifted to having multiple chances for people to find bargains.

Deals for Days runs during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but every Monday online and Wednesday in the store will be times when people can shop new deals.

“Walmart Plus members can shop seven hours early,” said Shelle Mitchell, a Walmart representative. “We expanded that this year.”

The retail giant says that customers asked for more chances to buy discounted gifts as inflation squeezes the budgets of families.

“We really spread out our Deals for Days because that’s really what our customers said that they liked. Shop not just on one day, but on multiple days,” said Mitchell.

“Year to year the Consumer Price Index (CPI), that’s what you and I pay when we go to the store, is up 7.75 percent from a year ago. If you went back a year they’ve gone up 6.25 percent from them,” said Arnold Hite, a Professor Emeritus of Economics at Charleston Southern University.

Among the popular toys that Walmart has are Nintendo Switch consoles and Lego sets. Professor Hite says that some of those products might not cost as much as people think.

“It’s possible to look inside the index and get the prices for just toys. It turns out that there is a bit of good news there. Toy prices from a year ago are only up a little over three percent. Way better than the inflation we see in food,” said Professor Hite.

Since technology improves every year most of the time its movement in cost is not the most measurable.

“Anything that has a computer chip in it is unbelievably difficult to measure from year to year because you’re really not comparing apples to apples,” said Professor Hite.

Other products like home furnishings and clothes have been rising in the CPI, but retailers like Walmart may still have deals to save people money.

“Anything that you’re looking for you’re going to find it in one of our Deals for Days,” said Mitchell.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCBD Count on 2

Visit these Christmas shops in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Are you looking to add a little Holy City flair to your Christmas decorating? Locals and tourists alike can visit one of three Christmas-themed shops in the heart of downtown Charleston to feel the magic of the season. These shops feature a wide selection of Christmas tree ornaments from classic décor […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

When should I thaw my turkey?

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- There is nothing worse than going to prepare your turkey for Thanksgiving and finding out your bird is still frozen. According to the US Department of Agriculture (USDA), a turkey should never be left on the kitchen counter to thaw out because after two hours at room temperature, bacteria that was present before […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

LIST: Free turkey giveaways in the Charleston area

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- With Thanksgiving around the corner, community members and groups are lending a hand to Lowcountry families in need by hosting free turkey giveaways. *This list may be updated. If you know of another Thanksgiving giveaway in the area, please let us know! Thursday, Nov. 17 Greater Unity AME Church will give away […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

North Charleston nonprofit Father to Father serves up warm meals, clothing for those in need

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A nonprofit organization on Thursday provided warm meals and clothing to people in need just days ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Father to Father, which offers education and services for Lowcountry fathers who are working to rebuild their lives and reconnect with family, gathered in North Charleston to hand out […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

North Charleston charity makes ‘angels’ list for 2022

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A North Charleston-based charity is being recognized for demonstrating “good stewardship of charitable resources” in South Carolina. South Carolina Secretary of State Mark Hammond announced this week a list of ten ‘angel’ charities who devoted 80% or more of their total expenditures to charitable programs. Operation Home, Inc., which works […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Which restaurants in Charleston are open on Thanksgiving?

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Are you spending Thanksgiving in Charleston, but hoping to skip the hassle of heading to the grocery store, preparing a menu, and cooking up your own feast for family and friends? Well, you are in luck because many Charleston area restaurants will be open on Thanksgiving Day, so you and yours can […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

New commerce center breaks ground in Dorchester County

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester County will soon open an expansive commerce center in the Summerville area. County officials said that the new commerce center, located at 130 Hodge Road, broke ground Wednesday and highlights a move to meet the demands of the fast-paced and widespread industrial market. The commerce center will have two industrial […]
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

TSA to host hiring event at Charleston International Airport

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is hosting a two-day hiring event to fill full- and part-time openings at Charleston International Airport (CHS). During the hiring sessions, interested applicants will learn the duties of a Transportation Security Officer (TSO), and Security Support Assistant (SSA), be provided with application assistance and computer-based testing, […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Ice skating rink coming to Credit One Stadium for the holidays

DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Lace up your skates! Credit One Stadium is bringing an outdoor ice-skating rink to Daniel Island for the holiday season. “Skate the Stadium” will bring a new custom-built ice-skating rink to the entertainment venue featuring cozy fire pits, seasonal concessions, and special holiday events like holiday carolers, visits with Santa, […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Report: Man who threatened to shoot someone at Charleston bar had toy gun, beer in his pocket

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A 19-year-old man is facing charges after he allegedly threatened to shoot someone following an altercation at a downtown Charleston bar. Officers with the Charleston Police Department responded to a bar off Hanover Street shortly after 1:00 a.m. in response to “an armed individual making threats,” according to a police report. […]
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

Thursday headlines: Charleston hospitals make big announcements

Two of the Lowcountry’s largest hospital systems had different kinds of big news Wednesday. Elected officials and hospital executives from Roper St. Francis made a formal announcement about the hospital’s future home in North Charleston and claimed it would become a central part of the Lowcountry. The health care company is in the final stages of a 27-acre parcel in North Charleston, which includes the old North Charleston City Hall.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

SC Ports handles record number of containers for October

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Ports Authority on Tuesday reported a record-breaking number of containers moved at the Ports of Charleston last month. SC Ports handled 256,879 twenty-foot equivalent containers at Wando Welch Terminal, North Charleston Terminal, and Hugh K. Leatherman Terminal in October – marking a 9% year-over-year increase. SC Ports also […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Christmas on the Hill event happening on December 4

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The community is invited to a free Christmas festival happening in North Charleston on December 4. The Liberty Hill Improvement Council will host a Christmas event on December 4 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Felix Pinckney Community Center in North Charleston. The event will feature a Christmas […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

26K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy